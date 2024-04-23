EU Launches Probe into TikTok Lite’s Addictive Reward Program

The EU has launched a new investigation into TikTok and has decided to ban its reward program unless it can submit a risk assessment report for the tool

The EU has launched a probe into TikTok Lite and has decided to suspend its reward program over its addictive nature. If the suspension goes through, it will last for at least 60 days and can be repeatedly renewed.

TikTok Lite was introduced in France and Spain this March – it is a smaller version of the app that’s designed to take up less space and run smoothly even on a slower internet connection.

The reward program is a feature in the app that lets you earn points in exchange for watching and liking videos.

Rewards are also given out if a user logs in for 10 days continuously. These points can then be exchanged for vouchers and gift cards directly through the app.

What Do Both the Parties Have to Say about This Issue?

The commission believes that TikTok launched this app without much risk assessment, especially because of its addictive nature.

We suspect TikTok ‘Lite’ could be as toxic and addictive as cigarettes ‘light’. Thierry Breton, EU's top tech enforcer

So unless the company can come up with solid proof of its safety within the stipulated deadline, it will have no choice but to impose the measures listed under the Digital Services Act (DSA)

TikTok, on the other hand, is very disappointed with this news. A spokesperson said that this feature is only available to those over 18. So only adults who can make informed decisions will be able to access this feature, not young users.

Also, there’s an upper limit of 60 to 85 mins/day on video-watching tasks which means it’s hard to get addicted to this.

What Happens Now?

The reason this became such a big issue is that TikTok failed to submit the risk assessment report for TikTok Lite by the given deadline i.e. April 18.

In the last 40+ requests for information sent by the commission, this is the first time a company failed to meet the deadline. A similar incident also transpired in December last year when TikTok provided false information to the UK communications regulator Ofcom, which resulted in an investigation.

So now, the company has until Tuesday to hand in the report and until Wednesday to present a formal defense against the commission’s decision.

In case, it fails to meet the new deadline, the following actions can be taken: Interim measures will be imposed on the app, which would include suspending the reward feature altogether until the report is submitted.

The commission may charge a fine of 1% of its total global annual revenue along with periodic fines of 5% of average daily income.

In a separate investigation, the company has also been asked what steps it’s taking to reduce “systemic risks” on the Lite app. It has until May 3 to respond to this query.

TikTok’s Second Probe under the DSA

This is the second time the EU launched an investigation into TikTok. In February, the commission launched another investigation over alleged violations of its obligation to protect minors online and issues related to advertising transparency.

The reason why TikTok is under such heavy scrutiny from the EU is that it has been labeled “a very large online platform”, termed as a ‘gatekeeper’ under the DSA.

This means it has more than 45 million users per month and hence will have to follow some extra rules to create a safe online space for its users.

And if it fails to abide by these rules, the penalty could be up to 6% of its global annual revenue. Repeat offenders might also get banned in all 27 countries in the EU.

However, TikTok had challenged its ‘gatekeeper’ status under the DSA, albeit with no results.

Problems only seem to be compounding for TikTok. Only yesterday, US regulators passed a second bill that could get TikTok banned in the US unless it cuts its ties with its parent company ByteDance. However, that seems unlikely as China is all set to oppose the sale. We need to wait for the result of this tussle between the two parties.