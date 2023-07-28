Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
EU Probes Microsoft’s Teams-Office Bundle for Antitrust Violations
News

EU Probes Microsoft’s Teams-Office Bundle for Antitrust Violations

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist
Updated:

EU Probes Microsoft's Teams-Office Bundle for Antitrust Violations

The European Union has commenced an inquiry into Microsoft bundling its Teams video and chat app with other Office products to examine potential anti-competitive practices.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, expressed concerns that these practices might constitute anti-competitive behavior. The inquiry comes in response to a formal complaint lodged in 2022.

The complainant, Slack, a direct competitor of Microsoft’s Teams and a company owned by Salesforce, raised concerns about Microsoft’s alleged engagement in illegal competition circumvention.

The Primary Focus 

The investigation primarily focuses on Microsoft’s bundling strategy, specifically the inclusion of Teams with its widely used Office 365 suite. More specifically, Microsoft doesn’t allow customers to exclude Microsoft Teams when subscribing to Office 365.

If found to breach EU competition rules, Microsoft may face a substantial fine, up to 10% of its global annual turnover.

The European Commission examines whether this lack of choice could be perceived as anti-competitive tying or bundling. It also aims to assess whether such bundling practices could create obstacles for competitors and impede fair market competition.

Additionally, the Commission has raised concerns about interoperability between Microsoft’s software and third-party products.

While emphasizing the significance of remote communication and collaboration tools for businesses, Margrethe Vestager (Executive Vice President of the European Commission) expressed the Commission’s commitment to ensuring a competitive market environment.

She clarified that the investigation intends to provide companies with the freedom to choose the most suitable products that meet their specific requirements.

Microsoft’s Response, EU’s Take

Microsoft’s spokesperson responded to the investigation by expressing the company’s commitment to cooperating with the European Commission and addressing the raised concerns.

He clarified that Microsoft acknowledges the significance of the case. The company is dedicated to finding appropriate solutions to promote fair competition in the market.

At this stage, possible commitments by Microsoft to resolve the concerns are too early to be discussed. We first need to identify indeed if there is a breach of antitrust considerations.Arianna Podesta, EU spokesperson

Podesta’s statement emphasizes the EU’s cautious approach in considering any potential remedies or commitments from Microsoft while the investigation is ongoing.

Podesta has also clarified that throughout the inquiry process, the focus will remain on establishing a level playing field in the market for communication and collaboration tools.

The investigation will ensure that consumers and businesses don’t face undue restrictions when choosing the required tools.

According to industry experts, this investigation marks a significant milestone in the EU’s oversight of major tech companies. It will ultimately determine whether bundling practices, as observed with Teams and Office products, can be deemed anti-competitive under EU law.

The outcome will potentially have far-reaching implications for Microsoft’s business practices. Besides, it could set a precedent for future antitrust investigations in the technology sector.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 55+ mCommerce Statistics for 2023
2 Google Tries to Defend Its Web Environment Integrity as Critics Slam It as Dangerous
3 EU Probes Microsoft’s Teams-Office Bundle for Antitrust Violations
4 Is Worldcoin Price Heading Towards Zero? New Cryptocurrency Token Gains Favor Among Traders
5 Mobile App Statistics Everyone Should Know in 2023

Latest News

mCommerce Statistics
Statistics

55+ mCommerce Statistics for 2023

Jeff Beckman
Google Tries to Defend Its Web Environment Integrity
News

Google Tries to Defend Its Web Environment Integrity as Critics Slam It as Dangerous

Krishi Chowdhary

At a time when Google’s Web Environment Integrity (WEI) proposal has come under heavy criticism, one of the developers working on the project said that it intends to make the...

Worldcoin Price (WLD)
Crypto News

Is Worldcoin Price Heading Towards Zero? New Cryptocurrency Token Gains Favor Among Traders

Will Macmaster

After a stellar start, Worldcoin price is down, with many traders wondering whether it is heading towards zero. Sam Altman’s brainchild stunned the crypto world with its meteoric rise, but...

Mobile App Statistics for 2023
Statistics

Mobile App Statistics Everyone Should Know in 2023

Susan Laborde
Netflix’s New AI Product Manager Ad Fuels Hollywood Uproar
News

Netflix’s New AI Product Manager Ad Fuels Hollywood Uproar

Krishi Chowdhary
Fascinating Cloud Computing Statistics
Statistics

150+ Captivating Cloud Computing Statistics for 2023

Susan Laborde
Ripple
Crypto News

Ripple Decision Reinforced the Need for US Congress to Establish Regulation for Cryptocurrencies, Senator Lummis

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.