EU Starts An Investigation Against AliExpress For Promoting Illegal Content & Pornography
News

EU Starts An Investigation Against AliExpress For Promoting Illegal Content & Pornography

Krishi Chowdhary
Updated:
  • The EU will investigate AliExpress to check if they sell and promote illegal goods, distribute pornography without age verification, and have an online repository for their ads.
  • The company has agreed to comply with the investigation.
  • No violations have been confirmed so far.

EU Starts An Investigation Against AliExpress Under DSA Law

On Thursday, the EU launched an investigation against AliExpress for allegedly displaying pornographic content and illegal goods on its website.

The probe has been launched under its newly introduced Digital Services Act (DSA). DSA is a new EU law with the following aims:

  • Maintain healthy competition in the market
  • Minimize the spread of misinformation online
  • Keep the quality of content in check

Grounds Of Investigation

The China-based e-commerce company will be investigated on the following grounds:

  • Content moderation and complaint handling
  • Transparency of advertising and recommender systems
  • Trader traceability
  • Researcher data access and risk management

In simple terms, the commission will check if AliExpress is doing enough to prevent the sale of illegal items such as fake medicines and supplements on its website.

According to rumors, AliExpress allows many affiliates and influencers to promote illegal goods which makes it all the more difficult for the users to make an informed decision.

The company is also suspected of distributing pornographic material through its site without properly verifying the age of the users.

In addition to that, the commission will check how the company recommends products to its users and if they have an online database of the ads displayed on its site — a new requirement for large websites post the implementation of DSA.

If the company is found violating the rules, it’ll have to pay 6% of its total global revenue in fines.

The process first started in November when the company was asked by the EU to share more information about how they protect their users online.

Now that a formal investigation has been opened, the commission will try to gather more data through information requests, interviews, and inspections.

The commission has also assured that they are yet to find a violation. In fact, the whole probe was started on a suspicion that there ‘might’ be a violation of the new rules. It’s not to say that AliExpress isn’t compliant or safe for users.

What Does AliExpress Have To Say About This Investigation?

A spokesman from the company has said “AliExpress is committed to creating a safe and compliant marketplace for all consumers.”

The company is cooperating with the commission and working with them to ensure they are meeting the requirements and continue to meet the standard set by the DSA even in the future.

The reason why AliExpress is going through all this extra scrutiny is that it was labeled as ‘a very large platform’ under the DSA Act.

A very large platform is one that receives an average of 45 million users per month and AliExpress reportedly receives more than 104 million users.

Owing to the large influence of such sites, they are put under extra scrutiny by the EU. In fact, before AliExpress, X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok also had to go through a similar investigation.

Other tech companies that have been labeled as ‘very large’ platforms have been sent a request for information about their generative AI tools. The list includes Google, Microsoft, Meta platforms, and so on.

This will also be a separate investigation where the EU will check if these AI companies are diligently running risk assessments on their tools and if they have a risk mitigation plan in place in case something goes wrong.

The companies have until April 3 to respond to their request.

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

