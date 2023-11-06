Countries
Europe Warned Not to Miss the Train on Emerging Space Economy
News

Europe Warned Not to Miss the Train on Emerging Space Economy

Damien Fisher
Updated:

Many countries who participated in recent discussions emphasized that Europe should get involved in the technology sector instead of being as it always did. This resounding warning surfaced in the meeting involving 20 nations, which converged in Spain, stating that Europe must seize this opportunity.

The discussions held at the Seville-based ministerial meeting of the 22-nation European Space Agency (ESA) were multifaceted.

They encompass addressing climate change concerns, securing funding for the Ariane 6 rocket, which has experienced delays, and discovering potential new roles in space exploration.

Discussions On Europe Summit Challenges

The two-day event, known as the Space Summit, began with ESA’s ministerial talks in Seville, followed by a joint session with the European Union on enhancing competitiveness in the space sector.

A prominent topic in these conversations was the soaring growth of SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, which poses stiff competition for Europe’s space activities. The discussions also focused on the fast growth of Elon Musk’s SpaceX based in the United States.

According to the deliberations, the European space sector is grappling with a gap in its autonomous access to space. This is mainly due to delays in the Ariena 6 project, the establishment of the Vega-C rocket, and restricted access to Russia’s Soyuz rocket amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Responding to this challenge are key European nations, including Germany, France, and Italy. They will engage in delicate negotiations to resolve the tensions, especially regarding launcher policy and securing medium-term funding for Arian 6.

Still, regarding the discussions, the rocket’s inaugural test launch is now slated for 2024, marking a four-year delay from the initial plan. Meanwhile, France, as the home of ArianeGroup, the rocket’s manufacturer, advocates for additional funding to address cost overruns.

On the other hand, Germany committed to strengthening its growing launch sector, and Italy sought to safeguard its Vega-C project and advance its exploration programs.

Europe’s Significance in the Space Economy

Amid the current challenges facing Europe, ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher urged the continent to avoid repeating past mistakes in the technical sector. He emphasized its significance in the growing space economy and highlighted the necessity of seizing the unique opportunity.

Although Europe has displayed strength in some areas like navigation, observation, and space science, it’s yet to commit to human space exploration. Instead, the continent prefers playing a junior role in projects led by the United States space agency NASA.

Meanwhile, ministers at the Space Summit must deliberate on the ESA proposal to attract private funding for a potential new spaceplane. Primarily, the spaceplane will transport cargo to and from future space stations, with the potential for human spaceflight.

This proposal comes as a replacement for the failed Hermes spaceplane in 1992, which was previously seen as an answer to the United States Space Shuttle. As the space talks continue, Europe remains in a critical state, with the potential to consider a new course.

The continent must show its significance in the space economy to avoid playing the underdog role as the discussions conclude.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

