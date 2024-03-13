Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home European Market for Bonds on Track to Surpass €1 Trillion Amid Plans for New Notes
News

European Market for Bonds on Track to Surpass €1 Trillion Amid Plans for New Notes

Ali Raza Tech Reporter Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

European Market for Bonds on Track to Surpass €1 Trillion Amid Plans for New Notes

According to a report by Bloomberg, the European market for its safest securities is set to surpass €1 trillion for the first time in history.

The European Union plans to issue new notes, which will add to the existing €995 billion worth of euro bonds from some of the largest issuers in the region. The offering points towards these new notes being an ideal alternative to bonds issued by Germany.

One of the reasons behind the growing popularity of these bonds is the rapid expansion of EU debt. The rapid expansion of EU debt is challenging the dominance of US Treasuries. These assets might soon be added to top bond indexes, making them more appealing to global investors.

EU Announces New Notes as Debt Supply Increases

The European region has nearly doubled its debt supply over the past decade. A majority of this supply has been generated by actions taken by the EU to fund the recovery of economies following the pandemic.

Despite the growing popularity, European bonds have yet to reach the same level as US Treasuries. Nevertheless, the influx in supply and high liquidity has attracted demand from leading global investors.

Investor behavior has also changed, with investors now looking for safety and liquidity across Europe through country sovereign debt. The growth of EU debt has presented an ideal alternative for investors while giving them a smaller yield for the same risk profile.

The growing popularity of European bonds has led to speculation that they could be added to leading bond indexes, making them more attractive to investors while paving the way for more sales and investments.

The European market is becoming a haven for investors, now competing with some of the leading US Treasurie markets. The enormous US Treasuries market has grown significantly to a nearly $27 trillion valuation.

Some institutions behind the growth of the EU bonds market include the European Investment Bank, the European Stability Mechanism, and the European Financial Stability Facility. These institutions have increased the supply of these bonds.

The EU is now exploring more funding options in the future to support initiatives such as defense, which will further boost the appeal of European assets, whose appeal is rapidly growing. The growing appeal of these assets is relevant considering the previous challenges associated with sovereign bond-backed securities.

Having these safe assets grow in Europe in the last 15 years will address the previous criticism of the lack of these assets in the region.

EU Funding is Needed for Common Projects

The Spain Finance Minister, Carlos Cuerpo, said that the EU needs to consider joint borrowing to finance investment across defense and economic security. His sentiments echo similar ones by other EU countries championing additional EU funding for common projects.

Having joint borrowing to support the EU’s defense would result in a joint EU debt of 800 billion euros. This strategy would help address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the EU’s defense sector.

The proposals agreed upon during a summit of EU leaders to be held in the coming week demonstrate the willingness of governments to support a change in the lending policy. This policy proposes that the European Investment Bank increase funding for defense projects.

A report by Reuters says that joint EU borrowing and financing would play a critical role in promoting economic and defense security in the future. Some areas that will benefit from this include value chains, raw materials, energy independence, etc.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ali Raza Tech Reporter

Ali Raza Tech Reporter

Ali is a professional journalist with experience in Web3 journalism and tech. Ali holds a Master's degree in Finance and enjoys writing about tech, streaming, and cryptocurrencies. Ali’s work has been published in several leading tech and cryptocurrency publications, including Capital.com, CryptoSlate, Securities.io, Business2Community, BeinCrypto, and more.

Most Popular News

1 Scotty the AI Presale Sold Out, Yet There’s Still an Opportunity to Purchase the Token
2 European Market for Bonds on Track to Surpass €1 Trillion Amid Plans for New Notes
3 Airbnb Bans All Indoor Security Cameras, Effective From April 30
4 Oracle’s Quarterly Earnings Growth Fueled by AI Demand
5 Trump Says TikTok is a Threat to National Security

Latest News

scotty-ai
Crypto News

Scotty the AI Presale Sold Out, Yet There’s Still an Opportunity to Purchase the Token

Will Macmaster
Airbnb Bans All Indoor Security Cameras; Effective From April 30
News

Airbnb Bans All Indoor Security Cameras, Effective From April 30

Krishi Chowdhary

On Monday, Airbnb announced that it’ll be blocking all indoor security cameras in all property listings worldwide. It has also banned the use of outdoor security cameras if they are...

Oracle
News

Oracle’s Quarterly Earnings Growth Fueled by AI Demand

Damien Fisher

Oracle Corporation has reported better-than-expected quarterly profits, driven by the surging demand for generative artificial intelligence (AI) services. The 46-year-old database giant’s shares surged nearly 14% in extended trading following the...

TikTok
News

Trump Says TikTok is a Threat to National Security

Damien Fisher
Biden Revisits 30% Tax on Crypto Mining in New Budget Proposal
Crypto News

Biden Revisits 30% Tax on Crypto Mining in New Budget Proposal

Damien Fisher
Cardano Price Consolidates: Will ADA Rally to $1.5 Amid Bearish Signals?
Crypto News

Cardano Price Consolidates: Will ADA Rally to $1.5 Amid Bearish Signals?

Nick Dunn
Top Crypto Gainers on 12 March - TON, XRP, and IOTA
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 12 March – TON, XRP, and IOTA

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.