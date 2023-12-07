Countries
News

European Union Deliberates on Future Landmark AI Rules

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
The European Union faces a pivotal moment as member states and legislators engage in intense discussions over disputed landmark rules for artificial intelligence (AI). The proposed regulations, summarized in the EU’s groundbreaking AI Act, are at the center of negotiations, with the outcome poised to shape the continent’s approach to AI governance.

Negotiations Regarding Landmark AI Rules

The focus of the discussions, taking place in Brussels, revolves around resolving disagreements on biometric surveillance and the regulation of advanced systems like ChatGPT. The European Commission originally proposed the AI Act two years ago.

Many view it as a potential blueprint for countries seeking an alternative to the AI regulatory approaches of the United States and China. Commencing at 1400 GMT, the discussion between EU lawmakers and members is expected to extend into the early hours of the next day.

According to sources familiar with the negotiations, it may end with a provisional agreement on fundamental principles, but key details may remain contentious. Moreover, the timeline adds a layer of urgency to the discussions, as a final deal must be reached before the legislation can be created.

This will enable the EU to enact the AI Act before the upcoming European parliamentary elections in June, solidifying its role as a regulatory trailblazer in AI technology.

Failure to secure an agreement, however, could result in the shelving of the AI Act, jeopardizing the EU’s pioneering position in regulating AI technology.

Meanwhile, the global community is closely monitoring the negotiations. Stakeholders and various sectors anticipate formulating meaningful legislation, especially concerning general-purpose AI systems.

However, disagreements within the EU are apparent, particularly on the use of AI in biometric surveillance and foundation models, especially for those receiving support from OpenAI.

EU lawmakers advocate for a ban on AI in biometric surveillance, while governments seek exceptions for national security, defense, and military applications.

Also, Germany, France, and Italy’s recent proposal that the EU allow self-regulation by makers of generative AI models has introduced further complexity. 

Despite preparatory meetings held last week, differences persist, raising uncertainties about the possibility of reaching a comprehensive deal, as indicated by sources close to the negotiations

An official from a key EU member state noted that regardless of the meeting’s outcome, the EU still has substantial work to do in regulating the intricate landscape of AI regulation.

The EU Plans Budget to Adress Other Issues

EU ambassadors have agreed on the Council’s stance regarding its budget for 2024. According to the budget, the EU’s commitments and payments amount to €187.008 billion and €141.167 billion, respectively.

Regarding the plans, the Council sees the need to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine. This aims to address the different issues facing the nation now.

Moreover, the Council reiterates the principle of solidarity, emphasizing that the judicious use of the budget will enhance the EU’s credibility among its citizens.

It calls for collective measures to restrain administrative expenses, which have surged beyond initial projections due to elevated inflation and energy costs.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

