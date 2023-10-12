Countries
Exclusive Opportunity: Ripple Pre-IPO Stock Unlocked for U.S. Investors
Exclusive Opportunity: Ripple Pre-IPO Stock Unlocked for U.S. Investors

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
In an exciting development, Linqto has made Ripple pre-IPO accessible for its U.S. investors. This is significant as it allows XRP enthusiasts and the crypto community to get involved with blockchain companies before they go public.

Importantly, Ripple has been at the forefront of innovation in the cryptocurrency space, garnering attention worldwide.

Linqto Announces the Reopening of Ripple Pre-IPO Investment Opportunity

The XRP community and the crypto enthusiasts have been given another chance to purchase shares of Ripple. According to the recent statement, the offer is available through an initial public offering (IPO) before the company goes public.

Recall that, on Oct 10, Linqto’s director of member investment, Nick Burrafato, took to his Twitter account to share the exciting news. According to the director, “We are expecting to have Ripple back on the Linqto.com platform sometime today.”

In addition, yesterday, Oct 11, Linqto shared on its Twitter account that it’s allowing investors to purchase Ripple stock through its platform.

The Twitter post reads:

Ripple shares are now available on Linqto! We remain committed to democratizing access to private market investments to all investors.

Meanwhile, Linqto introduced this opportunity in September for the non-accredited crypto community. Interestingly, this latest development is noteworthy as it aligns with investors’ high enthusiasm and interest in Ripple.

For context, Linqto is an investment company that provides investment opportunities for individual investors. It achieves this by offering options for acquiring private investments. Importantly, Linqto aims to make these investment options cost-effective, easy to access, and easy to convert into cash or trade (liquid).

Getting in Early: Investing in Ripple Pre-IPO Shares

Getting started with the Ripple pre-IPO will require some basic steps. First, you’ll have to create an account on the platform. Next, you must verify your account by providing a government-issued identification, such as a driver’s license or passport. 

Once your account is set up and verified, you’ll gain access to the investment page, where you can view and invest in Ripple shares. 

Notably, to invest in Ripple’s pre-IPO shares this month, investors must commit a minimum of $2,500. The investment page states that each share is priced at $60.08. This is a significant increase compared to the value of $35 per share recorded on June 1.

The current price represents a growth of 71.4% in a relatively short period, reflecting increased demand or perceived value of Ripple’s shares since the beginning of June. Interestingly, there’s a discount for investors committing a minimum of $10,000. Investors investing more funds in Ripple stock would buy each share at $57.21.

However, there are two simple ways of funding the Linqto account. This includes using a debit card through upholding exchange, the fastest and most efficient method

The other funding method involves third-party payment methods via bank transfer. Note that this method could take up to three business days to validate.

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

