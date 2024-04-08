Facebook Announces New Portrait-Mode Video Player to Compete with TikTok

Facebook is set to introduce a new full-screen video player with a default vertical mode – all videos will be shown in the same format

Facebook is introducing a new full-screen, portrait-mode video player for all content formats including short videos, long videos, and live content. Although the default view will be vertical, users will have the option to switch it to landscape mode.

Previously, the view of video content depended on its length. You would sometimes get a landscape view and other times in-feed streaming. However, Facebook has decided to streamline the video viewing process and offer a consistent experience throughout the platform.

Other Changes to the Platform

Along with the new viewing mode, Facebook is also making a few significant changes to its platform. For starters, the platform has recognized the demand for short reel-like videos and plans to give them priority over other content.

Along with the new viewing mode, Facebook is also making a few significant changes to its platform. For starters, the platform has recognized the demand for short reel-like videos and plans to give them priority over other content. Users will also get more control options. Instead of watching the whole video, you'll get a slider at the bottom that you can use to skip to your favorite part or rewind back to the part you missed. Make sure you tap on the screen to make the slider pop up.

Other control options like pause, jump back, and forward by 10 seconds will also be added.

Its recommendation style is also changing. In a blog post, Facebook announced that it is improving its recommendation algorithm so that you can watch the most relevant videos based on your interests.

Recommendations will be available for all types of videos, regardless of their length. You'll also receive recommendations for content outside the new player i.e. in the main feed and the Video tab.

While the change will initially affect some key metrics that matter to content creators, such as likes, views, watch time, and reach, the changes promise to be beneficial in the long run.

These updates also mean that more types of creators will have more opportunities to tap into additional audiences they might not have reached before. Facebook blog

The features will be first rolled out to all Android and iOS users in the US and Canada. Based on the response, the company will plan the rollout in the rest of the countries. We don’t have a timeline for global release as of now.

It’s no secret that Facebook’s popularity has fallen over the last few years. The GenZ and the GenAlpha are more into TikTok and Instagram.

But things are slowly changing – the new generation has discovered Facebook “poke”, a long-forgotten feature, and is also drawn to the Marketplace. These two features are bringing new users to the platform but the problem is they aren’t staying for long.

By changing up its video viewing experience, Facebook is trying to make users spend more time on the platform. More watch time equals more interest from advertisers, which means more revenue for the company – the perfect plan.

There might be another reason behind making this announcement right now. The US regulators are discussing a possible ban on TikTok over security concerns and if the ban really goes through, Facebook will have a huge market to capture.

How Does This Change Threaten Other Apps Like TikTok?

When short-format videos became all the rage, TikTok was the biggest beneficiary. However, soon Instagram reels and YouTube shorts joined the race, chipping away at its user base.

Now with Facebook promising to push short videos and offering a TikTok-like video viewing interface, TikTok has another major competitor to deal with.

With so many options at hand, advertisers will be divided and so will the revenue.

TikTok has yet to make a comment on this news but it’s already planning to expand its service to counter the growing competition.

Facebook might be coming for TikTok now but it won’t be long before the tables turn because the latter has already started testing long-format videos.

If TikTok’s long format (up to 30 minutes) and horizontal videos become a thing, then platforms like Facebook and YouTube will have a lot to worry about.