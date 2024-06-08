Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home FBI Finds 7,000 LockBit Decryption Keys, Urges Victims to Come Forward and Get back Their Data for Free
News

FBI Finds 7,000 LockBit Decryption Keys, Urges Victims to Come Forward and Get back Their Data for Free

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • The FBI recently announced that it found 7,000 decryption keys that can be used to unlock data previously encrypted by ransomware gang LockBit.
  • It has urged victims of the gang to reach out to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) and get the process of data retrieval started.
  • It’s important to note that although international law enforcement authorities are doing their best to disrupt the gang, Lockbit is still active and attacking. And while these decryption keys can help you get back your data, there’s no guarantee that the gang won’t leak/sell it to a third party.

FBI Finds 7,000 LockBit Decryption Keys, Urges Victims to Come Forward and Get back Their Data

The FBI has managed to get their hands on 7,000 LockBit decryption keys, which they can use to unlock data (that was previously encrypted by the ransomware gang LockBit) for free i.e. victims don’t have to pay ransom.

This news was revealed by FBI Cyber Division Assistant Director Bryan Vorndran on Wednesday at the 2024 Boston Conference on Cyber Security. He has also asked the past victims of the LockBit gang to come forward and reach out to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) in order to start the process of retrieving their data.

Victims who come from outside the USA need to contact their national cyber crime agency to get their data back.

It’s important to note that notorious gangs like LockBit employ a double-extortion technique. This means that the ransom they demand is not only for giving your data back but also to ensure that they don’t sell it online to a third party.

Therefore, being able to retrieve this data does not guarantee 100% safety; the gang can still sell the stolen data on the dark web.

A Little about the February Lockbit Takedown

This news comes at the heels of a recent joint collaboration between international police agencies to take down the ransomware gang.

In February of this year, Britain’s National Crime Agency, Europol, the FBI, and a group of international police agencies (from France, Japan, Canada, etc.) took down LockBit’s official website.

Although the gang official did not respond to this blow, one of the members of the gang left a message on an encrypted messaging platform, stating that the website takedown changes nothing because they have backup servers.

Then last month, another joint operation by the US, UK, and Australian authorities managed to get the gang leader of LockBit unmasked and unsanctioned. His name is Dmitry Khoroshev and he used to operate under the name LockBitSupp. For now, authorities have decided to freeze his assets and ban him from traveling.

Nobody knows what happened after that because neither the FBI nor the members of the gang responded to any requests for a comment.

LockBit Still Active

Although the gang’s capacity has indeed gone down, it’s still active and carrying out attacks around the world. In fact, to retaliate against the police forces, the gang recently leaked a huge load of old and new stolen data.

LockBit’s most recent attack was in April 2024 on the Canadian pharmacy chain London Drugs. Another notable LockBit activity was a ransomware attack on the US unit of the ICBC (Industrial and Commercial Bank of China) in November 2023. This sent ripples through global financial markets.

However, on the bright side, authorities haven’t given up hope. They are still trying to nab all the members of the gang and put an end to this operation once and for all.

The U.S. State Department is now offering a reward of $10 million for information about LockBit’s current leader and $5 million for any information that would lead them to LockBit’s affiliates.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 FBI Finds 7,000 LockBit Decryption Keys, Urges Victims to Come Forward and Get back Their Data for Free
2 Gary Gensler Claims Issuers, Not SEC, Will Decide Ethereum ETF Launch Date
3 Kraken Plans to Go Public Via IPO Next Year, Says Report
4 Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction: Experts Are Bullish on the Meme Coin. Can it Reach $1?
5 Sealana Presale Ends in 18 Days – Will It Follow Slothana’s 253% ROI and Beyond?

Latest News

Gary Gensler Claims Issuers, Not SEC, Will Decide Ethereum ETF Launch Date
Crypto News

Gary Gensler Claims Issuers, Not SEC, Will Decide Ethereum ETF Launch Date

Rida Fatima
Kraken Plans to Go Public Via IPO Next Year, Says Report
Crypto News

Kraken Plans to Go Public Via IPO Next Year, Says Report

Rida Fatima

Crypto firms are spreading their tentacles daily, attracting more participants across the globe. A US-based and one of the long-existing crypto exchanges, Kraken, is considering going public next year. The...

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction: Experts Are Bullish on the Meme Coin. Can it reach $1?
Crypto News

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction: Experts Are Bullish on the Meme Coin. Can it Reach $1?

Rida Fatima

Several experts are bullish on the most popular meme coin in the market. Some even predict the coin will reach a high of $12 even when underperforming.  Since the price...

Sealana Presale Ends in 18 Days – Will It Follow Slothana’s 253% ROI and Beyond?
Crypto News

Sealana Presale Ends in 18 Days – Will It Follow Slothana’s 253% ROI and Beyond?

Alex Popa
Crypto News

Legal Concerns Don’t Dampen Keith Gill’s $GME Frenzy

Leah Alger
FTC & The DoJ Launch An Antitrust Investigation Against AI Firms 
News

FTC & the DOJ Launch Antitrust Investigation against OpenAI, Microsoft & Nvidia

Krishi Chowdhary
Major Whales Bag Cardano, SHIB, and JASMY, Indicating a Buy Signal
Crypto News

Major Whales Bag Cardano, SHIB, and JASMY, Indicating a Buy Signal

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.