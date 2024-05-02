FCC Will Vote to Ban Huawei, ZTE from Certifying Wireless Equipment in the US

The Federal Communications Commission is planning to ban Huawei and other companies that are deemed a safety risk for the US from certifying wireless equipment.

The Federal Communications Commission is planning to ban Huawei and other companies that are deemed a safety risk for the US from certifying wireless equipment. The proposal will only be finalized by a bipartisan vote scheduled this month. If it goes through, the company will be permanently banned from taking part in the equipment authorization program.

According to chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, this step will ensure that all non-government labs that are in charge of certifying wireless equipment in the US are not “influenced by untrustworthy actors.”

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr openly supported this move and said, “(the proposal will) ensure that the test labs and certification bodies that review electronic devices for compliance with FCC requirements are themselves trustworthy actors that the FCC can rely on.”

💡Important Note: The decision isn’t final yet. It will be based on a bipartisan vote which is scheduled this month. Bipartisan refers to agreement or cooperation of two political parties that are usually opposed to each other.

It’s also worth noting that Huawei has already been temporarily barred by the FCC from taking part in the equipment authorization program. Furthermore, the company’s lab recognition has also expired—and the FCC has refused its request for an extension.

So now, if the votes are in favor of the proposed legislation, Huawei and the other companies will be permanently banned from participating in the equipment authorization program.

What Is the Equipment Authorization Program?

Simply put, the equipment authorization program is how the FCC ensures that Radio Frequency (RF) devices operate effectively in the US without causing any interference—and that they are compliant with the other rules of the commission.

Now, this evaluation happens in two ways: Certification or Supplier’s Declaration of Conformity (SDoC). The first is where companies like Huawei step in—as certifiers. This process is usually applicable for devices with more potential to cause harm.

In this process, an FCC-recognized Telecommunication Certification Body (TCB) runs tests on the device, checks its documentation, and requests for other information if needed before making the final call on whether or not it should be introduced in the market.

FCC’s Strong Stances in the Past

FCC’s latest move follows its November 2022 decision to prohibit approval of new telecommunications equipment from companies like Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, Huawei, ZTE, and Zhejiang Dahua Technology.

The authorities back then believed that equipment from these companies could be used by China to spy on American citizens. While Dahua and Hikvision denied these allegations, it looks like the FCC wasn’t convinced.

Speaking of Huawei specifically, the company has been under scrutiny since 2019 when it was put on an export control list, blocking its handsets, hardware, and Android access. This meant that no US supplier would be able to do business with it without acquiring the necessary special license.

Then in 2020, Huawei and another company called ZTE were designated as a ‘national security threat to the communication network.’ This means that US companies could not use the $8.3 billion government funding to do business with these companies.

