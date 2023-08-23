Countries
Fine-Tuning Opens New Avenues for OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 Turbo
News

Krishi Chowdhary
In a groundbreaking development that could tremendously benefit developers, OpenAI has unlocked the potential of fine-tuning its GPT-3.5 Turbo model. This would allow developers to capitalize on the capabilities of the generative AI tool.

Fine-tuning is a technique that involves retaining a trained language model with custom data. The process empowers users to customize the behavior of the model to fulfill specific requirements.

This makes it an invaluable tool in specialized applications. For instance, a health-and-wellness chatbot fine-tuned with medical advice is capable of providing more accurate responses compared to a generic system.

This update gives developers the ability to customize models that perform better for their use cases and run these custom models at scale.OpenAI blog post

This announcement from OpenAI holds tremendous possibilities. The company revealed that a fine-tuned GPT-3.5 Turbo could match or even exceed the capabilities of the base GPT-4 for certain narrow tasks.

Therefore, certain organizations should visualize the provision of fine-tuning the GPT-3.5 Turbo rather than using the more powerful GPT-4 for certain applications.

Fine-Tuning GPT Can Cut Costs For Organizations

The provision of fine-tuning GPT-3.5 Turbo brings about a shift in the paradigm of generative AI. Fine-tuning holds the potential to significantly reduce expenses. Developers need to get their input prompts optimized to guide the behavior of the model with standard usage.

The Turbo GPT 3.5 model promises better performance and cost-effectiveness as compared to GPT 4.

This process turns out to be cost-intensive, as the organization has to shell out the cost based on procured tokens. The option of fine-tuning streamlines these costs, as one can achieve similar results with shorter input prompts. In the long run, this could translate to substantial savings.

A quick glance at OpenAI’s pricing page reveals the pricing advantages. Processing inputs and generating outputs with a fine-tuned GPT-3.5 Turbo costs $0.012 and $0.016 per 1,000 tokens, respectively.

The base rates of GPT-4 are $0.03 and $0.06 per 1,000 tokens for inputs and outputs. However, fine-tuning involved additional training costs, which are estimated to be $0.008 per 1,000 tokens.

The calculation is far from simple, considering the maximum number of tokens a model can process per input. This depends on factors such as the configuration of the model. It poses a challenge in measuring operational costs accurately.

OpenAI’s Perspective On Fine-Tuning

The perspective of OpenAI on fine-tuning aligns with its potential benefits. The organization suggests exploring prompt engineering, prompt chaining, and function calling.

This would help in achieving the desired outcomes before resorting to fine-tuning. While the company acknowledges the benefits of fine-tuning, it also highlights the investment requirements for similar efforts.

Naturally, businesses need to decide whether they are comfortable shelling out an upfront cost to fine-tune the generative AI. This development also calls for attention regarding security and data privacy.

The fine-tuned models would remain exclusive to their developers. Moderating training data ensures controlled and relevant personalization.

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

