Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Former CIA Hacker Gets 40 Years In Prison For Leaking Documents To Wikileaks
News

Former CIA Hacker Gets 40 Years In Prison For Leaking Documents To Wikileaks

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

CIA Hacker Gets 40 Years In Prison For Leaking Documents

On Thursday, former CIA hacker, Joshua Schulte was sentenced to 40 years in prison for causing a massive data leak. On top of that, after he’s released, he’ll be subject to a lifetime of supervision. As per reports, he worked for the Center for Cyber Intelligence from 2012 to 2016.

It is estimated that the 35-year-old accused shared 8,761 files to Wikileaks in 2017.

He not only leaked a bunch of classified hacking tools to Wikileaks but was also found to be in possession of child abuse media.

In the words of the prosecutor, “tens of thousands of images of child sexual abuse materials” were found when his apartment was searched. Prosecutors have labeled this one of the most “brazen” and biggest data leaks in history.

He was also accused of leaking CIA’s “Vault 7” tools which allowed them to hack into Apple and Android devices during overseas spy operations and transform any internet TV into a hidden listening device.

Schulte obviously denied all the allegations. He even went on to say that both the FBI and CIA are trying to make him a scapegoat for the public release of a trove of CIA secrets by WikiLeaks in 2017.

But he was ultimately found guilty of all the allegations in all three federal trials conducted in 2020, 2022, and 2023 respectively. The charges against him include espionage, contempt of court for making false statements to the FBI, possession of child pornography, and illegal hacking.

Joshua Schulte betrayed his country by committing some of the most brazen, heinous crimes of espionage in American history.Damian Williams, US Attorney

What Exactly Happened?

It all began in 2016 when Schulte leaked stolen data to Wikileaks. And in 2017, Wikileaks began publishing data from the leak. Even then he was accused of the leak but he managed to escape by lying to the FBI and the CIA. It is believed that his motive was anger; seemingly over a workplace dispute.

He was failing to meet deadlines at work and one of his projects was so far behind the timeline, that it infamously earned him the nickname “Drifting Deadline”.

He also had some issues with a colleague and the management. Schulte also filed a restraining order against the said colleague in a state court following which they both had to be transferred.

But although his initial intention was to seek revenge from those who mocked him at his workplace, he ended up severely compromising national security.

The whole leak not only cost the CIA millions of dollars but also exposed many secrets, tools, and resources of the agency. On top of that, it also impaired their ability to collect intelligence data on political opponents and adversaries.

Although the accused has been behind bars since 2018, it hasn’t stopped him from trying to leak more data from the prison. He somehow smuggled in a phone and drafted a tweet containing CIA cyber groups and information about CIA cyber tools.

It was sent to a reporter and Schulte smartly concealed his identity was taking the name Jason Bourne (a fake intelligence operative).

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Research Shows That AI Tends To Make More Violent Choices In War Games
2 Former CIA Hacker Gets 40 Years In Prison For Leaking Documents To Wikileaks
3 Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK Price Surges as Crypto Market Recovers – Bulls Target $20
4 Binance Freezes $4.2 Million In XRP Coins Linked To Exploit On Ripple’s Co-Founder’s Wallet
5 Top Crypto Analyst Predicts XRP Surge to $1.40 After a Decline

Latest News

AI Tends To Make More Violent Choices In War Games: Research
News

Research Shows That AI Tends To Make More Violent Choices In War Games

Krishi Chowdhary
Chainlink
Crypto News

Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK Price Surges as Crypto Market Recovers – Bulls Target $20

Nick Dunn

Chainlink’s price is booming, rising by over 25% in the last week. Due to its performance, Chainlink is outshining the overall crypto market, which is up by 2.3%. As of 8:29...

Binance Freezes $4.2 Million In XRP Coins Linked To Exploit On Ripple's Co-Founder's Wallet
Crypto News

Binance Freezes $4.2 Million In XRP Coins Linked To Exploit On Ripple’s Co-Founder’s Wallet

Damien Fisher

The global leading crypto exchange, Binance, froze about $4.2 million worth of XRP tokens on its platform. The frozen funds were part of the massive exploit on the personal wallet of...

Top Crypto Analyst Predicts XRP Surge to $1.40 After a Decline
Crypto News

Top Crypto Analyst Predicts XRP Surge to $1.40 After a Decline

Damien Fisher
Top Crypto Gainers on 2 February - LINK, IMX, and PENDLE
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 2 February – LINK, IMX, and PENDLE

Nick Dunn
Nvidia Records Remarkable Surge in Market Value in January
News

Nvidia Records Remarkable Surge in Market Value in January

Damien Fisher
Big Tech Stocks Trend Sideways After as Financial Results Come To Light
News

Big Tech Stocks Trend Sideways After as Financial Results Come To Light

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.