French 'Cyberwarriors' Increase Security against Hackers & Malware for Paris Olympics 2024
News

French 'Cyberwarriors' Increase Security against Hackers & Malware for Paris Olympics 2024

Krishi Chowdhary
Updated:
  • A special group of cyber experts called “Cyberwarriors” have taken on the responsibility to protect the Olympics 2024 from cyberattacks.
  • A detailed investigation by the ANSSI revealed that the Olympics is very likely to be a target for cyber criminals. Hence, special measures are being taken,
  • While the officials are preparing to defend against every attacker, Russia is at the top of their suspect list owing to the deteriorating relationship between France and Russia.

French Officials Amp Up Security For Olympics 2024 In Paris

Security preparation for the upcoming Olympic games in Paris has reached an all-time high. Cyberattacks are becoming increasingly common with each passing day.

In March, the head of France’s national cybersecurity agency announced that the Paris Olympics is very likely to be a target. After all, so many top players from different nations will be all in the same place – it’ll be no less than a field day for hackers.

In a situation like this, French authorities have formed a group of ‘cyberwarriors’ who will protect the game from digital attacks and ensure everything goes on smoothly.

How Are the Olympics Preparations Going On?

This is a top-secret operation. Hence, a lot of details such as the location of their facilities remain unknown. But a few details have been made public.

First, let’s talk about the ANSSI (France’s national cybersecurity agency) report and recommendations. Ahead of the Rugby World Cup last year, ANSSI had warned about cyber criminals targeting major games.

Back then, the agency warned to look for three types of attacks:

  • For-profit attacks that would end up in extortion
  • Destabilizing attacks that have the sole purpose of causing disruption and chaos
  • Espionage

As a result, the agency had issued a number of recommendations, including:

  • Raising awareness
  • Securing the users’ workstations and mobile terminals
  • Protecting the IT system
  • Actively monitoring every activity throughout the preparation stage

Here’s What the Cyber Warriors Are Doing

The cybersecurity watchdogs for the Paris Olympics have already teamed up with ethical hackers to test their defense. Together they have thoroughly analyzed all their weaknesses and vulnerabilities that can be exploited by an attacker.

Additionally, they have prepared against varying levels of attack. Whether it’s an independent small-time hacker or a massive state-backed attack, they are ready for everything.

Authorities believe that it’s not just the Olympics arenas (where the games will be held) they need to worry about—other supporting infrastructure could also be a target.

For example, hackers might attack the public transport system or supply chains to mess with the attendees and players. So, separate measures are being taken to secure them.

Third-party security experts are also being hired to cross-check the security measures that are being taken for the game. For example, Sweden-based cybersecurity firm Outpost24 evaluated the preparation progress so far, giving it a green light—but it also said that the game’s online infrastructure needed some work.

Speaking of the probability of attacks happening, Vincent Strubel, who heads ANSSI, said that cyber-attacks, or at least an attempt to attack are bound to happen, both during the main game and the Paralympics.

‘Some won’t be serious. Some will be serious but won’t have an impact on the Games. And perhaps there will be some that are serious and liable to have an impact on the Games.’ – Vincent Strubel

However, he also added that the way in which the cyberwarriors have been training, it’s safe to say that they are a step ahead and ready to tackle any challenge.

Who Might Try to Disrupt the Games?

Although there are no official suspects, Russia has been mentioned quite a few times. Relations between Russia and France have reached an all-time low after the latter decided to support Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Western countries also believe that Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency has a brand new aggressive unit called Sandworm which used a malware dubbed “Olympic Destroyer” to disrupt the opening ceremony of the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.

So, if it has happened before, there’s nothing stopping it from happening again. Plus, Russia is probably the most notorious when it comes to perpetrating foreign companies and government agencies. See for yourself:

As a result of its antics, Germany, Czech Republic, and the European Union have openly called out Russia for orchestrating cyber attacks.

To conclude, though, Vincent Strubel has said that they aren’t focusing on any one party at the moment. Whatever preparations they are making is to protect the game from a wide range of attacks, regardless of where it comes from. And it’s fair to say that a holistic approach is probably the best foot forward.

Krishi Chowdhary

Krishi Chowdhary

