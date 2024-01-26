Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home FSB Sets Its 2024 Program Tackling Global Crypto Regulation And AI’s Financial Impact
News

FSB Sets Its 2024 Program Tackling Global Crypto Regulation And AI’s Financial Impact

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The international organization that oversees the global financial system, the Financial Stability Board (FSB), has published its work program for 2024.

According to the Work Programme for 2024, the FSB plans to set all necessary measures and frameworks for cryptocurrency-related activities. 

The move is to cover the implementation and regulation of crypto assets and monitor AI’s impact on the financial system.

The FSB Work Program For 2024 Focuses on Crypto Oversights

The FSB released the plan for the year, tagged Work Programme for 2024, on January 24. As per the publication, the organization set its major focus on global crypto regulatory approaches.

The FSB noted that it would ensure effective crypto oversight and all related activities, markets, and stablecoin engagements worldwide.

In July 2023, the FSB created a global regulatory framework for cryptocurrency. Notably, the directives inculcated the 20 leading economies across the world called the G20.

It mentioned that crypto platforms must separate customers’ funds from the companies’ assets and other functions.

 The aim was to ensure that there was clarity with no conflict of interest in the ownership and use of digital assets. Moreover, the regulators are expected to maintain strict cross-border cooperation and regulations.

Additionally, the FSB disclosed its attention to activities related to tokenization.

In its last year’s programs, the organization mentioned it was investigating both present and upcoming asset tokenization projects. The move was to discover all associated implications of the process on financial stability.

Key Outlines In The FSB’s Program For 2024

In line with its objectives, the FSB revealed its key plans for 2024. One of its focuses is to ensure effective resolution processes in the financial systemThe organization noted that it drew lessons from the bank crises in March on its improvement path. 

An extract of the publication states:

One focus of FSB work in 2024 will be to promote the full implementation of the Key Attributes of Effective Regimes for Financial Institutions across all sectors work on resolution, including addressing the lessons learned from the March 2023 banking turmoil.

Further, the organization aims to complete all pending work from last year’s focus on the impacts of tokenization on financial stability. Also, discoveries through the 2024 program will help the organization develop a report for the G20.

Notably, the new report will cover the new AI innovations and their possible impact on financial stability. Also, the organization’s input is expected to dig out measures that would enhance cyber resilience against AI threats.

According to the publication, the FSB set November 2024 as the deadline for its report on AI’s impact on financial stability. Secondly, the report on the implications of tokenization on financial stability will be in October this year.

Additionally, the FSB’s work program for 2024 includes creating a format for incident reporting exchange (FIRE). 

The new development will ensure more convergence in financial institutions’ records of incidents to financial regulators. Also, the reporting format, FIRE, aims to promote consistency in cyber incident reporting.

In line with the FSB’s discoveries in April 2023, FIRE will enable monetary authorities to share financial information daily.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 FSB Sets Its 2024 Program Tackling Global Crypto Regulation And AI’s Financial Impact
2 Publicis Plans to Pump 300 Million Euros Into AI Development Over the Next Three Years
3 Top Crypto Gainers on January 25 – HNT And IOTA
4 Netflix Added Nearly 30 Million Subscribers in 2023 Amid Low-Priced Advertising Tier Launch
5 15+ Cybercrime Statistics You Must Know in 2024

Latest News

Publicis Plans to Pump 300 Million Euros Into AI Development Over the Next Three Years
News

Publicis Plans to Pump 300 Million Euros Into AI Development Over the Next Three Years

Damien Fisher
Top Crypto Gainers on January 25 - HNT And IOTA
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on January 25 – HNT And IOTA

Nick Dunn

The crypto market has found some stability as Bitcoin trades above the $40,000 price level. However, BitMEX exchange founder Arthur Hayes believes that BTC will trade between $30,000 and $35,000...

What is Netflix
Streaming News & Events

Netflix Added Nearly 30 Million Subscribers in 2023 Amid Low-Priced Advertising Tier Launch

Mark Cop

Streaming giant Netflix gained 13.1 million subscribers during the last quarter of 2023, marking the third consecutive quarter of increasing user numbers. The California-based company revealed this growth during its...

Eye Opening Cybercrime Statistics
Statistics

15+ Cybercrime Statistics You Must Know in 2024

Susan Laborde
Netflix Secures A 10-Year Deal Worth Over $5 Billion With WWE RAW
Streaming News & Events

Netflix Secures a 10-Year Deal Worth Over $5 Billion with WWE RAW

Mark Cop
Social Media Scamming Statistics
Statistics

The Must-know Social Media Scamming Statistics 2024

Jeff Beckman
AI Intensifying Global Ransomware Threat, Warns The NCSC
News

AI Intensifying Global Ransomware Threat, Warns The NCSC

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.