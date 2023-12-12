Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home FTC Issues Warning About Cybercriminals Using Malicious QR Codes
News

FTC Issues Warning About Cybercriminals Using Malicious QR Codes

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

FTC Issues Warning About Malicious QR Codes

Officials from the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have cautioned people to be careful while scanning QR codes. The warning comes in the wake of a rising number of scams and other cyberattacks utilizing the popular technology.

There has been a sharp increase in the widespread use of QR codes in recent years, with about 36% of smartphone users scanning them at least once a week.

According to the FTC, cyber attackers are taking advantage of the trend to conduct cyber-attacks and steal information by using malicious QR codes.

How QR Codes Have Become a New Weapon for Cybercriminals

Offering a convenient way to access different websites and services, QR codes are growing increasingly popular. The usage of the technology particularly grew during the pandemic, when QR codes were used for a myriad range of purposes like directing people to online menus while avoiding physical contact.

About 50% of smartphone users agree that using QR codes has made their lives easier, with a majority of them hoping that the future will see them being used more widely.

This, together with the hassle-free experience offered by QR codes, fuelled their widespread adoption.

However, it’s the usefulness and the growing popularity of QR codes that make them such an appealing addition to the arsenal of cybercriminals. The very technology that allows people to conveniently access different links is now being abused to direct unsuspecting victims to malicious websites.

Martin Smith, founder of the Security Awareness Special Interest Group (SASIG), explained that cybercriminals are now using QR codes in phishing attacks — a new practice known as Quishing. This can subject victims to a variety of cyber-attacks, including the theft of personal and sensitive information.

There have recently been numerous incidents of cybercriminals using malicious QR codes to deceive people into sharing information, downloading malware, or even making voluntary payments. For instance, fake QR codes were placed on parking meters in Texas to trick motorists into paying the cybercriminals instead of the authorities.

In Atlanta, there were alarming reports of fake parking tickets being slapped on the windshields of vehicles, with a QR code that the motorists can use to pay the supposed ‘fine’. While actual parking tickets don’t come with QR codes, not everyone is aware of it.

However, the surge in cyber-attacks utilizing QR codes doesn’t really come as a surprise considering cybercriminals are known to be extremely adaptable. Taking notice of the fast growth in the popularity of QR codes, they were quick to start making use of it in every way possible.

FTC Guidelines on Staying Safe

In addition to warning people about the threat posed by malicious QR codes, the FTC also released guidelines on how people can protect themselves from such scams and cyberattacks. The commission urged users to verify any QR code found in unexpected places.

Pointing out that criminals often use spoofed websites with a URL very similar to that of the website being duplicated, the FTC has reminded people to double-check the destination upon scanning a QR code.

Users should also refrain from scanning any QR codes sent via unexpected texts or emails, “especially if it urges you to act immediately”, the commission cautioned.

If a seemingly important message looks like it might actually be illegitimate, it’s best to contact the respective company or organization to verify. The FTC also advised people to follow security practices like using strong passwords and updating their devices to the latest operating system.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 FTC Issues Warning About Cybercriminals Using Malicious QR Codes
2 Exploring the Safest European Holiday Destinations for Families with Children
3 Google Loses Landmark Antitrust Trial Against Epic Games
4 Nvidia to Support AI Development in Vietnam, What’s in The Pipeline?
5 TikTok is Set to Resume E-commerce in Indonesia with $1.5 Billion Tokopedia Investment

Latest News

Kids on beach in mallorca
Statistics

Exploring the Safest European Holiday Destinations for Families with Children

Kate Sukhanova
Google Loses Landmark Antitrust Trial Against Epic Games
News

Google Loses Landmark Antitrust Trial Against Epic Games

Krishi Chowdhary

In a major blow to Google, a federal jury unanimously ruled in favor of Epic Games in an antitrust case between the two companies over Google’s app store practices. The...

Nvidia
News

Nvidia to Support AI Development in Vietnam, What’s in The Pipeline?

Damien Fisher

The U.S. chipmaker Nvidia is set to strengthen its ties with Vietnam, signaling a significant commitment to support the country’s endeavors in artificial intelligence (AI) development. CEO Jensen Huang announced...

TikTok is Set to Resume E-commerce in Indonesia with $1.5 Billion Tokopedia Investment
News

TikTok is Set to Resume E-commerce in Indonesia with $1.5 Billion Tokopedia Investment

Damien Fisher
Avalanche Price Prediction: AVAX Price Exploded 59% Will it Sustain the Rally?
Crypto News

Avalanche Price Prediction: AVAX Price Exploded 59% Will it Sustain the Rally?

Nick Dunn
Top Crypto Gainers on December 11 - INJ, BTT, And AVAX
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on December 11 – INJ, BTT, And AVAX

Nick Dunn
Main Password Reuse Statistics 
Statistics

Password Reuse Statistics: Over 60% Have a Password Problem

Susan Laborde

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.