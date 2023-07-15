news
News

FTC Set To Investigate ChatGPT’s Algorithmic Abyss

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist
Updated:

FTC Set To Investigate ChatGPT's Algorithmic Abyss

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has initiated an investigation into OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

This inquiry arises from concerns about potential violations of consumer protection laws, specifically in terms of causing reputational damage or infringing upon privacy.

This move follows a series of legal issues surrounding the company’s AI model.

The investigation is said to be triggered by a defamation lawsuit filed by a Georgia radio host against OpenAI, alleging that ChatGPT had damaged his reputation by falsely linking him to criminal activities.

Additionally, in April, an Australian mayor threatened OpenAI with a similar lawsuit after the model seemingly implicated him in a foreign bribery scandal.

The Regulatory Spotlight

Given these events, the FTC has requested increased transparency from OpenAI. The agency has issued a 20-page Civil Investigative Demand letter seeking detailed information on the company’s operations.

The letter has requested OpenAI to submit various company documents dating back to 2017, including contracts with partners.

The FTC is seeking insights into the marketing and training of OpenAI’s AI model, as well as its risk assessment strategies.

Additionally, the commission has expressed interest in OpenAI’s privacy mitigation measures, data collection methods, and information on API and plugin integrations.

In addition, it has asked for internal communications that discuss the potential of AI models to produce inaccurate statements about individuals or reveal personal information.

While the FTC and OpenAI have refrained from commenting on the matter, FTC Chair Lina Khan highlighted the need to regulate AI software.

When speaking before the US House oversight committee, she stated that the Commission was committed to promoting fair competition while protecting Americans from any unethical practices.

OpenAI has previously been the target of multiple lawsuits over copyright violations. The accusations suggest that the AI models were trained on copyrighted materials. The tech giant, alongside Microsoft, is also currently embroiled in a lawsuit alleging privacy violations.

Despite the legal complexities and uncertainties surrounding the AI model, there is still significant potential for economic growth in the sector.

Microsoft has been integrating OpenAI’s models into its software infrastructure, reflecting the tech industry’s growing enthusiasm for AI applications.

Microsoft’s commercial release of the OpenAI-powered Copilot from GitHub showcases OpenAI’s influence. Further evidence lies in Bing’s search engine, which has incorporated the ChatGPT/GPT-4 model.

However, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman voiced concerns in a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting in May, warning that regulating this technology could prove challenging.

Altman stated that while AI regulation was essential, it should be balanced to ensure safety while still allowing access to the technology’s benefits. It appears, however, that this FTC investigation was not what he had anticipated.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an enthusiastic B2B and B2C content writer, always on the lookout to simplify software purchase decisions for businesses and help them improve their online presence and SEO.

Krishi's particular expertise includes writing educational material on customer relationship management (CRM) software and project management tools to help small business maximize their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 CEO of Circle Projects Dollar’s Doom in Warning to Congress
2 Twitter Creators Start Receiving Ad Revenues
3 Monochrome Asset Management Firm Revises Bitcoin ETF Application
4 Coinbase, Kraken, CryptoCom, BitGo, Gemini, and Bitstamp List XRP on their Platforms
5 Further Legal Battles as XRP Sales Deemed Securities in Transactions with Institutional Investors, Ripple CLO Forecasts

Latest News

Circle
Crypto News

CEO of Circle Projects Dollar’s Doom in Warning to Congress

Asad Gilani
Twitter Creators Start Receiving Ad Revenues
News

Twitter Creators Start Receiving Ad Revenues

Krishi Chowdhary

Twitter has finally started sharing ad revenues with selected content creators on the platform on Thursday, 14th July. The new ad revenue program enables verified Twitter users to earn a...

Bitcoin ETF
Crypto News

Monochrome Asset Management Firm Revises Bitcoin ETF Application

Damien Fisher

Australian-based crypto firm, Monochrome Asset Management, has revised its application to provide a spot for Bitcoin ETF on the Australian Securities Exchange. The firm plans to do this through its...

XRP
Crypto News

Coinbase, Kraken, CryptoCom, BitGo, Gemini, and Bitstamp List XRP on their Platforms

Nick Dunn
Ripple
Crypto News

Further Legal Battles as XRP Sales Deemed Securities in Transactions with Institutional Investors, Ripple CLO Forecasts

Nick Dunn
Sam Bankman-Fried
Crypto News

Sam Bankman-Fried Wants ‘Close Associates’ to Visit without Security Checks

Asad Gilani
XRP
Crypto News

South Korean Crypto Exchange Tops XRP Trading with Over $2.5 Billion in 24-Hour Volume

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.