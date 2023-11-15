Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home FTX Sues ByBit For The Recovery Of Almost $1B, Raising Fraud Allegations
News

FTX Sues ByBit For The Recovery Of Almost $1B, Raising Fraud Allegations

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

The bankrupt crypto exchange, FTX, is still recovering most of its misappropriated funds. Recently, FTX filed a lawsuit against crypto exchange ByBit, demanding a payback of nearly $1 billion in crypto assets.

Notably, through its new executives, the now-bankrupt exchange has recovered about $7 billion worth of assets following its implosion in late 2022. The recovered funds will be used to repay affected customers.

FTX Demands Recovery Of Funds From ByBIT And Its Affiliates

As part of its fund recovery efforts, the FTX bankruptcy estates filed a lawsuit on November 10. The suit is against the prominent crypto exchange ByBit, its venture subsidiary Mirana, another company called Time Research, and other company executives.

In the suit filed with the United States Bankruptcy Court of Delaware, FTX’s estate demanded a payback of $953 million in digital assets from ByBit.

It claims that ByBit leveraged its VIP connection to withdraw crypto assets from the FTX platform a few days before the suspension of withdrawals on November 8, 2022. 

According to the filings, ByBit allegedly forced FTX Group staff to prioritize withdrawals for the exchange. The employees reportedly tampered with Mirana’s KYC setting on FTX to set the firm among the front row on the withdrawal list.

The complaint stated:

Mirana leveraged its VIP connections to pressure FTX Group employees to fulfill its withdrawal requests as soon as assets became available, further reducing the funds available to meet withdrawal requests by FTX.com’s non-VIP customers.

According to the court filing, Mirana first received about $838 million worth of assets as transfers from FTX.com. Of this amount, $500 million was moved before FTX stopped withdrawals in November last year. Individuals and entities related to ByBit and Mirana also received $115 million worth of assets and fiats.

ByBit Withholds FTX’s Funds And Controls BitDAO Deal Against FTX

Further, the lawsuit mentioned that ByBit has been withholding some funds from FTX. The exchange barred FTX’s bankrupt estate from accessing over $125 million in digital assets on its platform.

According to the complaint, ByBit demanded a refund of $20 million from the bankrupt estate before releasing the remaining funds in its custody. This was an amount that Mirana had on FTX before the latter halted withdrawals in late 2022.

The lawsuit alleged that such a denial from ByBit violates staying laws, demanding that the exchange transfer the funds to FTX. Also, FTX stated that it represents unlawful efforts from both ByBit and Mirana to set themselves ahead of other FTX’s creditors.

Moreover, FTX alleged that ByBit influenced BitDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that it promotes. It claimed that ByBit manipulated the DAO to devalue several digital assets worth millions of dollars in FTX’s holding. 

Additionally, FTX stated that ByBit orchestrated a proposal that stopped the bankruptcy estate from changing its BIT coins to MNT following the rebranding of BitDAO to Mantle.

The suit demands the return of all funds from ByBit and its affiliates to FTX.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 FTX Sues ByBit For The Recovery Of Almost $1B, Raising Fraud Allegations
2 Amazon To Collaborates With Snapchat For In-App Shopping
3 Uphold Increases Sweepstakes Prize to 50,000 XRP After Announcing October Winner
4 Alphabet’s Google and Microsoft Will Not Challenge EU Law – Details
5 Cardano ADA Price Slumps While New Bitcoin Alternative Surges in Presale

Latest News

Amazon
News

Amazon To Collaborates With Snapchat For In-App Shopping

Damien Fisher
XRP
Crypto News

Uphold Increases Sweepstakes Prize to 50,000 XRP After Announcing October Winner

Damien Fisher

The prominent US-based cryptocurrency trading platform Uphold has declared the winner of its monthly promotion for October. The winner of the October XRP-based Sweepstakes gets a prize of 20,000 XRP...

Google
News

Alphabet’s Google and Microsoft Will Not Challenge EU Law – Details

Damien Fisher

In a recent development, Alphabet’s Google and Microsoft have expressed their compliance with the European Union’s antitrust law. Both companies stated that they would not oppose the decision of the...

Cardano
Crypto News

Cardano ADA Price Slumps While New Bitcoin Alternative Surges in Presale

Nick Dunn
Main Amazon Seller Statistics
Statistics

20 Amazon Seller Statistics & Facts You Need to Know in 2023

Jeff Beckman
Economics of Christmas holiday statistics
Statistics

The Economics of Christmas – A Statistical Look at Holiday Spending

Kate Sukhanova
Users Will be Able to Delete Their Threads Accounts Separatel
News

Users Will Now Be Able to Delete Their Threads Accounts Separately

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.