Generative AI May Impact Classroom Teaching As OpenAI Explores The Academic Sector
News

Generative AI May Impact Classroom Teaching As OpenAI Explores The Academic Sector

Krishi Chowdhary
AI May Impact Teaching As OpenAI Explores The Academic Sector

In a significant shift from its initial approach, OpenAI, the tech giant behind ChatGPT, is now actively exploring ways to introduce its popular chatbot into classrooms. Brad Lightcap, the Chief Operating Officer of OpenAI, revealed this strategic move during the recent INSEAD Americas Conference in San Francisco.

Most teachers are trying to figure out ways to incorporate (ChatGPT) into the curriculum and into the way they teach.Brad Lightcap

He also expressed the company’s intention to help educators resolve this problem. OpenAI has established a team to help integrate the tool into academics.

Interestingly, ChatGPT is substantially funded by Microsoft and had initially faced resistance from academicians to its adoption. Its generative AI capabilities raised concerns about the potential of plagiarism and cheating in the academic sector.

Teachers were caught off-guard due to the sudden inception of the tool during the school year. This explains why ChatGPT was banned from many academic institutions initially after its launch.

Teachers Are Trying To Incorporate ChatGPT, Says OpenAI

Lightcap acknowledged that educators considered ChatGPT to be the worst thing to be developed. However, he stated that they had noticed a change in perception in the next few months.

ChatGPT has several applications in academics— the generative AI tool can act as a tutor to help students while assisting teachers in developing customized curricula.

As teachers realized the tremendous potential of integrating ChatGPT into their teaching mechanism, they started considering it as a valuable tool rather than a threat.

Currently, OpenAI is working on effective strategies to facilitate the integration of AI into the academic landscape, focusing on educational applications. Thus, the tech giant has aligned its goals with a broader trend in the industry where AI is being considered a transformative tool in education.

A former employee of OpenAI, Andrew Mayne, who is presently working with educators through Interdimensional, his consulting firm, focused on the versatility of ChatGPT.

The tool can turn out to be a non-judgemental tutor for students, while it could streamline tasks like curriculum development for teachers. The latter can also add creative dimensions to classroom activities using the tool.

OpenAI Establishes Partnerships With Educational Institutions

OpenAI has established partnerships with reputed institutions like Khan Academy. The company is working to create AI-powered tutors and collaborating with Schmidt Futures to provide grants to education groups in underserved communities.

However, concerns about the privacy issues of children cannot be ruled out as experts fear the potential use of ChatGPT in academic institutions.

Currently, ChatGPT requires its users to be aged above 13. Besides, users aged between 13 and 18 should get parental consent to access the generative AI tool.

Verifying age continues to be a challenge in many countries. This also raises questions about how different laws for online privacy for children will apply to the use of generative AI in academic settings.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

