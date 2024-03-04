Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Georgia’s Largest County Is Still Struggling With January’s Cyber Attack; New Threats Launched From the LockBit Gang
News

Georgia’s Largest County Is Still Struggling With January’s Cyber Attack; New Threats Launched From the LockBit Gang

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • Fulton County—Georgia’s biggest County—is still dealing with the aftermath of the January cyberattack. Half of the phone lines and some online systems are still down.
  • The County has already missed the previous deadline to pay the ransom; believing the group has been nabbed. But it resurfaced on the dark web and launched fresh threats to the officials.

Fulton County Is Still Struggling With January’s Cyber Attack

Fulton County in Georgia, which was attacked last month by a hacker group, is still struggling with the aftermath. The attack was confirmed on Jan 30, 2024, and was initiated by Lockbit— an infamous ransomware gang that has been in the news quite often attacking major organizations across the world and completely crippling their ability to operate.

Even in this case, the attack was so severe that all official phone lines were shut. The government could not access many online systems including vehicle and marriage registrations, severely inconveniencing the citizens.

As per their usual style of attack, the gang threatened to leak all confidential data they had collected from the County unless the ransom was paid on time.

The content of the stolen data is mostly unknown except for two facts— it contains sensitive information about the residents and it contains some records related to the County’s case against former president Donald Trump.

Will The County Have To Pay Ransom?

The deadline for this ransom to be paid was last Thursday. But two weeks before that, a group investigation by major law enforcement agencies from different parts of the world claimed to have disrupted the Lockbit operation.

A message was posted on the group’s official website, claiming that it is now under the control of authorities after which two people from the gang were arrested overseas.

However, it looks like the danger isn’t averted, at least not yet. Some members of the ransomware gang surfaced on the dark web again and launched new threats to Fulton County, asking them to pay the ransom. Although their old deadline has passed, it looks like no stolen data has been leaked online yet.

We are not aware of any data having been released today so far. That does not mean the threat is over by any means. And they could release whatever data they have at any time — today, tomorrow, or sometime in the future.Robb Pitts, Fulton County Commission Chairman

They have not paid any ransom yet and we don’t know if they plan to pay now that the threat has been renewed. Neither Pitts nor the spokesperson for Fulton County were available for any comment.

Read More: Ransomware attack disturbs global financial stability, ICBC unit in crosshairs

What Is The Condition Right Now?

Although most of the offices have resumed operations, half of the phone lines and online systems are still down. For example, the water bill system is up but the property tax system is not working. The government is doing its best to restore all the services as soon as possible.

While the case against Trump has suffered delays and obstacles post the attack, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said that the case documents are still safe. Once their system is back up, they can pick up from where they left off.

That’s because they kept the documents in a separate and highly safe space where it’s almost impossible to access them without authorization.

This statement certainly contradicts what Lockbit said about having the case documents but some industry experts have called the claims bogus — an attempt to extort more from the County. Some even say it’s LockBit’s strategy to exaggerate the extent of the attack so they can extort more.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Biden Administration Orders Investigation Into Chinese Smart Cars Over Security Concerns 
2 Georgia’s Largest County Is Still Struggling With January’s Cyber Attack; New Threats Launched From the LockBit Gang
3 Taylor Swift Stats 2024 – Interesting Facts and World Records
4 130+ Petitions Seeking Access To Push Notification Metadata Were Filed In 14 US State Courts
5 Brave Sets New Privacy Benchmarks With AI Assistant Leo

Latest News

Biden Orders Probe Into Chinese Smart Cars Over Security Woes
News

Biden Administration Orders Investigation Into Chinese Smart Cars Over Security Concerns 

Krishi Chowdhary
Taylor Swift's sources of fortune as of 2023
Statistics

Taylor Swift Stats 2024 – Interesting Facts and World Records

Kate Sukhanova

The big Taylor Swift statistics from 2024 paint a picture of huge influence and impact across the music industry and society in general. The 34-year-old superstar always has something going...

130+ Petitions Seeking Access To Push Notification Metadata Filed
News

130+ Petitions Seeking Access To Push Notification Metadata Were Filed In 14 US State Courts

Krishi Chowdhary

More than 130 petitions across 14 states request courts to allow investigators to freely access push notification metadata. A double-edged sword — on one hand, it can speed up investigations...

Brave Sets New Privacy Benchmarks With AI Assistant Leo
News

Brave Sets New Privacy Benchmarks With AI Assistant Leo

Krishi Chowdhary
US Court Orders NSO Group To Handover Its Codes To WhatsApp
News

US Court Orders Spyware Maker NSO Group To Handover Its Codes To WhatsApp

Krishi Chowdhary
Musk Files Lawsuit Against OpenAI For Violating Company Mission
News

Elon Musk Files A Lawsuit Against OpenAI For Digressing From Original Company Mission

Krishi Chowdhary
Nvidia Stock Skyrockets as Investors Flock to AI - What's Ahead For The Company?
News

Nvidia Stock Skyrockets as Investors Flock to AI – What’s Ahead For The Company?

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.