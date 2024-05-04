Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Germany, Czech Republic & the EU Call Out Russia for Orchestrating Cyber Attacks
News

Germany, Czech Republic & the EU Call Out Russia for Orchestrating Cyber Attacks

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • Russia has been accused of using a state-backed hacking group to attack Germany, the Czech Republic, and other countries in the EU.
  • Russia has denied these allegations and called them groundless.
  • Both the EU and Germany are serious about taking action. Germany has even summoned a top Russian convoy, and the EU said that it will do everything in its capacity to control Russia.

Germany, Czech Republic & the EU Call Out Russia for Orchestrating Cyber Attacks

On Friday (May 3), Germany and the Czech Republic blamed Russia’s military agency service (GRU) for a series of cyberattacks that troubled these countries in the past few months.

As a result of this, the European Union warned Moscow and said there would be severe consequences for such behavior.

What Are the Accusations?

The main accusation is that Russia was behind the 2023 attack targeted at the Social Democratic Party. According to Berlin, the miscreants exploited a vulnerability in Microsoft Outlook and used it to steal its officials’ email accounts.

An investigation revealed that a group called APT28 (also known as ‘Fancy Bear’) was behind the attack.

Following this, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited Australia where he told the reporters that APT28 is steered by the military intelligence service of Russia. In other words, Baerbock believes that this attack was commissioned by Russia.

💡Very important: Russia-backed hacker group continues to exploit Microsoft’s internal systems

Russia, on the other hand, denied the allegations, calling them baseless. It even said that these rumors were intentionally perpetuated to incite anti-Russia sentiments in Germany.

Germany isn’t convinced with Russia’s defense, though—and this isn’t the first accusation against the hacker group, or Russia in general.

According to German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, a “series of attacks” began in 2022 and targeted German companies dealing with aerospace, IT, logistics, and arms. According to her, Russia is responsible for each one of those.

Furthermore, according to NATO, government bodies in Poland, Slovakia, Sweden, and Lithuania have also been targeted by Russia.

The Czech Republic has also accused Russia of cyber attacks. According to the government officials, many of its state agencies faced data breaches in 2023 planned by APT28—once again through a Microsoft Outlook vulnerability.

Czech Interior Minister Rakusan even said that the reason the country is facing so many attacks lately is because the Russian Federation considers it an enemy state.

Last but not least, Britain has also made a strong statement about Russia, accusing it of “undermining democracy” in the country. However, it hasn’t yet given any details about why it said so, the reference, etc.

There are strong chances, though, that this has something to do with the attack on the UK Ministry of Defense in September 2023. Here, pro-Russian hackers leaked thousands of sensitive military and defense documents online.

What’s Next for Russia?

The victim countries are publicly pointing fingers at Russia, so it’s clear that there are going to be consequences.

Faeser pointed out that Russia’s activities are a threat to national security and free society, and that it’s high time it was held accountable. So, Germany has decided to summon a top Russian envoy to discuss these attacks.

Germany won’t be alone in this battle. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that they will stand with Germany in calling out everyone responsible for causing a ruckus in cyberspace.

The biggest support comes from the European Union, which said that it has noticed Russia has always had a tendency to cause cyber disturbance and attack democratic governments and other important infrastructure across the EU.

The EU further said that it’s a repeated pattern that just can’t be ignored. It’ll now do whatever it takes to curb Russia’s growing aggressiveness.

Critical Timing of the Alleged Russian Attacks

The attacks started soon after Russia invaded Ukraine—also when the latter started receiving a lot of support from the Western countries. Russian hackers also attacked foreign diplomats in Ukraine using a cheap BMW advert.

Germany, which is a NATO member, is one of the countries that provided military assistance to Ukraine in the war. This might explain why it suddenly became a target of Russian-backed hackers.

Officials are also worried about the impact of such attacks on the upcoming elections in Europe. Foreign interference during such a crucial time could have a significant impact on the final outcome and no government would want that.

Read more: Russia enters a new age of digital censorship as Putin set to become President again

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Germany, Czech Republic & the EU Call Out Russia for Orchestrating Cyber Attacks
2 $XRP ETF and Robinhood Listing Is Bad For Investors – Here’s Why
3 X’s Grok Stories Will Now Deliver Summarized News Using Social Posts on Trending Topics
4 Ripple (XRP) Climbs Back to $0.50 Level – Is a Bigger Rally Impending?
5 Coinbase Discusses Political Donations And SEC Lawsuits In An Investor Letter

Latest News

$XRP ETF and Robinhood Listing Is Bad For Investors
Crypto News

$XRP ETF and Robinhood Listing Is Bad For Investors – Here’s Why

Lora Pance
X’s Grok Stories Will Summarize News On Trending Topics
News

X’s Grok Stories Will Now Deliver Summarized News Using Social Posts on Trending Topics

Krishi Chowdhary

Elon Musk has some ambitious plans for X. The platform will now feature news with the help of the newly launched Grok AI. Here’s how it will work: “The goal...

Ripple (XRP) Climbs Back to $0.50 Level - Is a Bigger Rally Impending?
Crypto News

Ripple (XRP) Climbs Back to $0.50 Level – Is a Bigger Rally Impending?

Rida Fatima

After a rough patch in the crypto markets, XRP has shown signs of recovery by reclaiming the $0.50 price level. With the short-term bounce in the broader cryptocurrency market, everyone is...

Coinbase Discusses Political Donations And SEC Lawsuits In An Investor Letter
Crypto News

Coinbase Discusses Political Donations And SEC Lawsuits In An Investor Letter

Rida Fatima
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Move 36,000 as Recovery Begins - Will It Claim Previous Highs?
Crypto News

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Move 36,000 as Recovery Begins – Will It Claim Previous Highs?

Rida Fatima
Former FTX Executive to Give Up Bahamas Property Worth $5.9 Million
Crypto News

Former FTX Executive to Give Up Bahamas Property Worth $5.9 Million

Rida Fatima
Apple Reveals First-Quarter Revenue Details & Announces a $110 Billion Stock Buyback
News

Apple Reveals First-Quarter Revenue Details & Announces a $110 Billion Stock Buyback

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.