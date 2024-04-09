Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home GMA’s Data Breach Compromises 341,650 Social Security Numbers and Other Personal Details
News

GMA’s Data Breach Compromises 341,650 Social Security Numbers and Other Personal Details

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • A government consulting firm Greylock McKinnon Associates (GMA) was attacked by hackers. 341,650 social security numbers have been stolen.
  • Law enforcement authorities and the DOJ have already been notified. GMA also sent an email notifying the affected users.
  • GMO is seeking help from cybersecurity experts to minimize the damage.

GMA’s Data Breach Compromises 341,650 Social Security Numbers and Other Personal Details

After the AT&T data breach, US citizens have been hit by another storm. On Friday (April 5, 2024), Maine’s government website posted a notification announcing that the U.S. consulting firm Greylock McKinnon Associates (GMA) has been attacked by hackers, and as a result, 341,650 social security numbers have been stolen.

GMA said that the breach first came to light in May 2023 and the company soon took necessary steps to mitigate the damage. However, it wasn’t until February 2024 that they could identify the affected users and send them an email notifying them about the attack. Why it took them so many months remains a big question.

In the email, the company has specified details of the attack including a list of information that has been stolen. This includes the victim’s name, date of birth, phone numbers, health insurance records, medical information, Medicare claim number, and of course, their social security number.

Although the company has assured that the affected users’ current Medicare coverage won’t be affected, it’s tough to put a finger on what the attackers are capable of.

Read more: Microsoft Azure’s largest data breach in history shocks the cybersecurity world.

Why is the GMA data breach a massive concern?

Every single data breach is concerning—people’s personal details being stolen and sold online is a disturbing matter, regardless of the context. However, GMA’s role as a company makes matters more complicated.

GMA provides economic and litigation support to many companies and US agencies, including the Department of Justice (DOJ). This means that the stolen information will not only affect users on a personal level but might also interfere with ongoing legal proceedings and organizational trust.
We don’t know how effective it will be, but the company has removed all DOJ data from its system after the attack.

On a side note, the company clarified that the personal details of a few people that were obtained by the DOJ were “a part of a civil litigation matter.” The DOJ didn’t take any information by unfair means. It was also clarified that the users who were targeted in the hack are “not the subject of this investigation or the associated litigation matters.”

So, why their details were stolen, who is behind the attack, and how it links to the litigation are all huge question marks as of now.

What happens now?

GMA has assured that it has taken outside help from cybersecurity experts to handle the situation. Other necessary law enforcement departments, including the DOJ, have been notified about the incident.

It seems the company is handling the situation well, but post-attack efforts mean nothing to the victims. They have raised questions about the company’s security and crisis management protocols. The delay in the investigation (considering the attack happened in May 203) has also irked many.

To appease the unhappy customers, GMA has decided to offer them free access to Single Bureau Credit Monitoring/Single Bureau Credit Report/Single Bureau Credit Score services. By enrolling for these services, the users will get notification whenever there’s a change to their credit file for 24 months. Detailed instructions on how they can enroll for these services have been added to the email.

GMA, the DOJ, and Linn Freedman of Robinson & Cole LLP (GMA’s outside legal counsel) have not responded to any requests for comment yet.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Microsoft Chooses London as the Office for New AI Branch Called ‘Microsoft AI’
2 GMA’s Data Breach Compromises 341,650 Social Security Numbers and Other Personal Details
3 Google Messages to Get a New Security Feature — Will Warn Users before Clicking on Links
4 Polkadot Ecosystem Records More Activities As Developers Flood In, Will It Affect DOT Price?
5 Fund CEO Warns About Monetary Debasement, Following Increase in Treasury Market

Latest News

Microsoft Is Opening An Office In London For Its New AI Team
News

Microsoft Chooses London as the Office for New AI Branch Called ‘Microsoft AI’

Krishi Chowdhary
Google Messages Will Warn Users before Clicking on Links
News

Google Messages to Get a New Security Feature — Will Warn Users before Clicking on Links

Krishi Chowdhary

A report by PiunikaWeb suggests that Google might be planning to step up its Message security and provide a pop-up when a user tries to click on a link sent...

Polkadot Ecosystem Records More Activities As Developers Flood In, Will It Affect DOT Price
Crypto News

Polkadot Ecosystem Records More Activities As Developers Flood In, Will It Affect DOT Price?

Rida Shah

The tension is higher within the broader crypto market as many earnestly wait for the upcoming Bitcoin halving. Polkadot, the network that supports interoperability across blockchains, has seen an increase...

Fund CEO Warns About monetary debasement, Following Increase in Treasury Market, Details
Crypto News

Fund CEO Warns About Monetary Debasement, Following Increase in Treasury Market

Rida Shah
Joker Movie
Streaming News & Events

Joker Sequel Receives R Rating Due to Brief Nudity and Violence

Naveed Iqbal
Cardano Founder Makes Sarcastic Remarks About Ben Armstrong AKA BitBoy, Details
Crypto News

Cardano Founder Makes Sarcastic Remarks About the Bitboy, But Why?

Nick Dunn
Bitcoin May Double Within 3 Months if It Repeats Historical Trend, Here's Why
Crypto News

Bitcoin May Double Within 3 Months if It Repeats Historical Trend, Here’s Why

Rida Shah

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.