Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Gold Price Reaches New Heights as Fed Hints At Interest Cuts Later This Year
News

Gold Price Reaches New Heights as Fed Hints At Interest Cuts Later This Year

Ali Raza Tech Reporter Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Gold Price Reaches New Heights as Fed Hints At Interest Cuts Later This Year

The price of gold has hit a fresh all-time high amid comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that interest rate cuts will arrive after inflation is under control.

At the time of writing, an ounce of gold was trading at $2,285 on the spot market after dropping by 0.55%. The current price is a slight drop from the record high of above $2,300 that the commodity achieved earlier this week.

Precious metals benefit from a diverse range of factors that help drive prices, the main one being optimism that the Fed will trim interest rates this year.

Fed Optimism on Rate Cuts Leads to Strong Gold Prices

On Wednesday, officials at the US Federal Reserve, including Chair Jerome Powell, said there was a need for more discussions and economic data before a decision is made to trim interest rates.

Financial markets anticipate that the Fed will start trimming rates in June. This move will be a major reversal after the institution aggressively increased rates to tame inflation levels that had surged to a 40-year high.

According to the CME Fed WatchTool, there is a 59% chance that the Fed will lower interest rates in June. The precious metal tends to gain when interest rates are low, which explains the recent growing demand.

US non-farm payrolls will be released on Friday, and they could shed more light on the economic situation and the direction that the Fed will take during the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

With the US Federal Reserve trimming interest rates, other central banks are expected to follow suit. As anticipation for these rate cuts builds and the process is underway, the consequence will be a stronger gold price.

Geopolitical Tensions Are Also Helping Drive Gold’s Price

Another factor that is also driving the price is geopolitical tensions in Asia and Europe. The Russia-Ukraine war is not showing signs of ending, with the recent terrorist attack at a Moscow concert escalating tensions.

On the other hand, there is also a growing risk of the war between Israel and Hamas extending to involve Iran. A widespread conflict in the Middle East will push people towards holding their wealth in a haven such as gold.

Iran has vowed to retaliate against an attack launched by Israel on its embassy in Damascus. The attack killed two Iranian generals and five military advisers. As the tension builds, investors are flocking to gold, with the demand for this precious metal being seen in the price increase.

With no end in sight for the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine conflict, gold could continue surging in the short term, driving prices higher.

Weakening US Dollar Drives Gold Prices

Dollar-denominated assets tend to gain whenever the USD weakens and drops toward low levels. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the performance of the US dollar against six major currencies, extended its losses to 104.

The dollar weakened after the US Institute for Supply Management (ISM) submitted a weak services PMI report for March.

On the other hand, the 10-year US Treasury Yields briefly climbed to 4.42% on Wednesday amid anticipation of the Fed ending its hawkish policy. While demand for non-yielding assets like gold tends to drop when demand for interest-bearing assets is high, this has not been the case this time around.

As all of these factors come into play, gold will likely continue exhibiting strong performance.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ali Raza Tech Reporter

Ali Raza Tech Reporter

Ali is a professional journalist with experience in Web3 journalism and tech. Ali holds a Master's degree in Finance and enjoys writing about tech, streaming, and cryptocurrencies. Ali’s work has been published in several leading tech and cryptocurrency publications, including Capital.com, CryptoSlate, Securities.io, Business2Community, BeinCrypto, and more.

Most Popular News

1 Apple Set to Create Humanoid Robots: Your Future Household Assistant in the Making
2 Gold Price Reaches New Heights as Fed Hints At Interest Cuts Later This Year
3 Coinbase Analysts Raise Concern As Ethereum Restaking Protocols TVL Hits $13B
4 You Will No Longer Be Able to Share Your Disney Plus Password
5 Fox Business Journalist Eleanor Terrett Denies Promoting or Owning Crypto

Latest News

News

Apple Set to Create Humanoid Robots: Your Future Household Assistant in the Making

Krishi Chowdhary
Ethereum Restaking Protocols TVL Hits $13B, Coinbase Analysts Raise Concern
Crypto News

Coinbase Analysts Raise Concern As Ethereum Restaking Protocols TVL Hits $13B

Rida Shah

The Ethereum network is experiencing a significant shift with the sudden surge of re-staking protocols. These protocols have collectively recorded an impressive total value-locked TVL of nearly $13 billion. However, this...

You Will No Longer Be Able to Share Your Disney Plus Password
News

You Will No Longer Be Able to Share Your Disney Plus Password

Krishi Chowdhary

In a candid interview with CNBC, Disney CEO, Bob Iger spoke in detail about Disney’s future plans for becoming a ‘growth-driven’ company. One of these measures included cracking down on...

Fox Business Journalist Eleanor Terrett Denies Promoting or Owning Crypto
Crypto News

Fox Business Journalist Eleanor Terrett Denies Promoting or Owning Crypto

Nick Dunn
Ripple Alderoty Berates SEC Enforcer For Praising Agency Actions
Crypto News

Ripple Alderoty Berates SEC Enforcer For Praising Agency Actions

Rida Shah
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Halving in Few Days, How Will Price React?
Crypto News

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Halving in Few Days, How Will Price React?

Nick Dunn
Ordinals Are Pushing Bitcoin Innovation - Asset Manager
Crypto News

Ordinals Are Pushing Bitcoin Innovation – Asset Manager

Rida Shah

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.