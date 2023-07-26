Google Releases 2023 Environmental Report – Noticeable Fall In Renewable Energy Use
Google Releases 2023 Environmental Report – Noticeable Fall In Renewable Energy Use

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist
Google's Confession - “AI Hampers Environmental Efforts”

The ambitious plans of Google to go green are facing challenges. The blame is being placed on its artificial intelligence (AI) technology, according to the company’s 2023 Environmental Report.

Water consumption has surged, raising concerns about the company’s sustainability efforts, as stated in the report.

Google’s renewable energy usage has fallen despite a commitment to achieving net zero emissions.

Google’s Senior Vice President of Learning and Sustainability, Ben Gomes, acknowledged that predicting the future energy use and emissions from AI computers in their data centers is difficult.

This acknowledgment comes amid the company’s ongoing efforts to address the challenges and complexities of incorporating AI technology while striving for sustainability.

Nevertheless, the company remains determined to develop more efficient AI computing methods while leveraging AI’s potential for positive environmental impact.

The Details of Google’s Debated Environmental Setbacks

In terms of carbon-free energy consumption, Google saw a decrease from 66 to 64 percent between 2021 and 2022. The most concerning aspect is the staggering 37 percent increase in scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions during the same period.

It can be directly attributed to the company’s power and heat purchases.

The water consumption figures are particularly shocking, especially considering Google’s recently announced data center expansion. In 2022 the company consumed 22 percent more water than the previous year.

Google launched a water replenishment program in 2021, intending to replenish 120 percent of the freshwater it consumes by 2030. However, the report revealed that it could only restore 6 percent of its consumed water as of 2022.

Google asserts that it considers local water stress when planning new facilities. Still, its decision to break ground on a $1 billion data center project in Arizona, a region suffering from a decade-long drought, raises eyebrows.

A Trial to Uphold Sustainability

As an “AI-first company,” Google attributes its soaring energy and water consumption to advancements in AI technology. AI-driven models, like ChatGPT and Bard, typically require substantial resources, including water for cooling hardware.

Google’s total operational emissions are deemed zero by relying on carbon credits and limiting scope 3 emissions, including indirect sources not owned by the company.

Despite these challenges, Google claims to use AI for sustainability projects. They include eco-friendly maps routing and Nest smart thermostats. These projects have reportedly prevented millions of tons of carbon emissions.

Industry experts regard Google’s dedication to achieving net-zero emissions and 24/7 carbon-free energy by 2030 as a significant and challenging endeavor. However, the company acknowledges the need to deploy new systems and technologies to accomplish these “moonshot” goals.

Google’s efforts to go green are facing hurdles, and the company admits that uncertainties lie ahead. While AI has contributed to some challenges, Google remains committed to finding innovative solutions and leveraging AI’s potential to reduce its environmental impact.

Krishi Chowdhary

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an enthusiastic B2B and B2C content writer, always on the lookout to simplify software purchase decisions for businesses and help them improve their online presence and SEO.

Krishi's particular expertise includes writing educational material on customer relationship management (CRM) software and project management tools to help small business maximize their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

