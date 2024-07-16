Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Google Set to Acquire Cybersecurity Firm Wiz for $23 Billion: Its Biggest-Ever Acquisition
News

Google Set to Acquire Cybersecurity Firm Wiz for $23 Billion: Its Biggest-Ever Acquisition

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • Google is reportedly planning to buy cybersecurity startup Wiz for $23 billion – its biggest acquisition after 2012 when it purchased Motorola for $12.5 billion.
  • However, there’s a huge obstacle standing in the way of this deal – US authorities and antitrust regulation.
  • Lately, the regulators have been paying special attention to big US firms so that no one gets too much control over any industry. So this deal will surely get some extra attention.

Google To Acquire Wiz For $23B In Its Biggest Acquisition Ever

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is allegedly planning to buy cybersecurity startup Wiz for $23 billion. If this deal goes through, it will be the company’s biggest acquisition ever after it purchased Motorola for $12.5 billion in 2012.

We don’t know when this deal will be finalized but according to certain reports, it might happen soon. Also, it’s expected that most of the payments will be made in cash.

However, there’s one major obstacle that stands in the way of the deal – interference from the US regulators. Lately, the US government and the FTC have been investigating large firms to ensure they are not violating the antitrust regulations.

The reason for this is obvious – to prevent any one company from gaining too much power in the industry.

The regulators want to build a market that is fair to all and encourages competition, not one that’s on the verge of monopoly.

So at a time like this, an acquisition this huge can trigger the authorities. Especially because it looks like Google is making this acquisition to strengthen its position in the cloud computing industry.

This is evident from the fact that it has made quite a few noteworthy acquisitions in the last few years.

  • For example, in 2022 Google acquired an Israel-based startup called Siemplify for $500 million.
  • In the same year, it also acquired Mandiant – a cybersecurity firm for $5.4 million.

Multiple high-profile acquisitions from the same industry are definitely going to draw attention from the regulators.

Apart from the interest of authorities, this deal will also draw attention from Google’s competitors, especially Microsoft. The two companies have been the biggest rivals forever.

Microsoft is facing trouble of its own. Its deal with UAE-based company G42 has also come under scrutiny for the latter’s alleged ties with Chinese companies and authorities.

About Wiz

Wiz is a popular cybersecurity platform that was originally founded in Israel and is now headquartered in New York. It was founded in January 2020 by Assaf Rappaport, Yinon Costica, Roy Reznik, and Ami Luttwak, who are also the founders of Adallom. Currently, the company has about 900 employees.

  • In August 2022, it became the fastest-ever startup to go from $1 million to $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR).
  • In February this year, the company is said to have reached $350M in ARR. Clearly, Google is making a good investment.

The last we heard from Wiz is that it was planning to acquire Lacework in April this year. But in May, the deal fell through.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Google Set to Acquire Cybersecurity Firm Wiz for $23 Billion: Its Biggest-Ever Acquisition
2 Australian Agency AUSTRAC Urges For Tighter Regulations Following Increased Crypto Crimes
3 SEC Explains Why Polygon, Terra Luna Classic, and Three Other Cryptocurrencies Are Securities
4 Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Containing 1,000 BTC Reactivates After 12 Years
5 Bitcoin Rallies to $62,000, Analysts Believe Bearish Phase is Over

Latest News

Australian Agency AUSTRAC Urges For Tighter Regulations Following Increased Crypto Crimes
Crypto News

Australian Agency AUSTRAC Urges For Tighter Regulations Following Increased Crypto Crimes

Rida Fatima
SEC Explains Why Polygon, Terra Luna Classic, and Three Other Cryptocurrencies Are Securities
Crypto News

SEC Explains Why Polygon, Terra Luna Classic, and Three Other Cryptocurrencies Are Securities

Rida Fatima

The United States Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) has reiterated its stance on cryptocurrencies. In a recent suit against Consensys, the regulator clarified why it deemed Polygon (MATIC), Terra Luna...

Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Containing 1,000 BTC Reactivates After 12 Years
Crypto News

Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Containing 1,000 BTC Reactivates After 12 Years

Rida Fatima

A long-dormant Bitcoin wallet containing 1,000 BTC worth over $60 million became active again on July 14 after 12 years of silence.  According to on-chain data, the wallet received the...

Bitcoin Rallies to $62,000, Analysts Believe Bearish Phase is Over
Crypto News

Bitcoin Rallies to $62,000, Analysts Believe Bearish Phase is Over

Rida Fatima
Lately, the crypto market has shown signs of recovery, which have been reflected in the price of most cryptocurrencies. Polkadot (DOT) price momentum is in tune with this trend, posting mild gains after a bearish pressure that pushed it to $4.9 in early July. DOT trades around $6.36, with a 2% price increase in the past 24 hours. Its trading volume is also up more than 53%g at $189.9 million. This slight uptick suggests the bulls might be back, but can they sustain momentum to see DOT hit $8 soon? Let's explore DOT's next possible moves below.  Polkadot (DOT) Price Movement DOT experienced a significant decline from May 27 to June 23, dropping from $7.90 to $5.30, representing a 32.9% decrease. However, $5.30 proved to be a strong support level for DOT as it soon found its footing and began to recover. On July 3, Polkadot (DOT) climbed back up to $6.50, but the market remained volatile, with DOT plummeting to $4.9 the following day.  However, DOT is rising again and printing green candles on the charts, indicating buyers' return. Market participants are hopeful that DOT could reclaim previous highs if the ongoing uptrend sustains. Moreover, several indicators paint a bullish picture today.  Will DOT Reach the $8 Price Level? The MACD has crossed above its signal line, with green histogram bars emerging. This setup typically indicates growing bullish momentum. The RSI above 50 suggests that buying pressure outweighs selling pressure, often preceding further price increases. DOT's price is also pushing above the Bollinger Bands, hinting at a potential breakout. When prices move beyond these bands, it often signals the start of a strong trend. In addition, DOT's Positive Volume Index (PVT) is 95 million, indicating significant buying on up-volume days and supporting the observed bullish sentiment. DOT is currently trading at $6.48, but based on the technical indicators, it could reach $8. If DOT maintains its current momentum and market conditions remain favorable, the $8 target seems achievable. However, investors should remain cautious as the market is highly volatile. Analyst Predicts 700% Surge for DOT: Can Polkadot Reach$48? Many analysts are optimistic about DOT's future price movement. In a July 11 Tradingview insight, an analyst predicted that DOT could reach $48. This target represents a staggering 700% increase from its current price of $6. According to the analyst's chart, DOT has broken out of a fallen wedge pattern, signally a potential trend reversal. Polkadot might climb toward the ambitious $48 target if the current momentum continues. Interestingly, this isn't the first optimistic prediction from this analyst. On June 9, the same analysts shared another DOT chart, noting a "Flag backtest now confirmed." The expert projected a possible surge to $50.59. Analysts Bullish on DOT: Potential Surge to $12 on the Horizon One expert, Cryptorphi, shared a detailed analysis on June 28, identifying a descending triangle pattern in DOT's price chart. #DOTUSDT is currently trading within a well-defined descending triangle pattern with strong support around the $5.5-$6 range. ~ Support Zone: A strong support zone exists between $5.5 and $6, highlighted in green. This area has historically acted as a significant support level,… pic.twitter.com/jUSXMqJ9FW — Cryptorphic (@Cryptorphic1) June 28, 2024 The analysis highlights strong support between $5.5 and $6, a zone that has repeatedly prevented further price drops. Also, Cryptorphic marks some key resistance levels set at $7.6 and $11.58. According to the analyst, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a bullish divergence, often signaling a potential price reversal.  If DOT breaks above the triangle and resistance levels, it could rally to around $12. The analyst advised that a close below $5.5 would invalidate this bullish scenario.  Given the many optimistic outlooks,  DOT appears well-positioned for a significant price increase soon. However, it's important to remember that cryptocurrency markets are highly volatile.  Coinbase's Potential DOT ETF Filing Could Boost Polkadot's Price Recent reports suggest that Coinbase might consider filing for a Polkadot (DOT) ETF. The exchange may have started the DOT futures contracts and ETF application process. The first stage approval could happen as soon as today, July 15. Coinbase is secretly applying for $DOT ETF 🔥 The first stage of approval is already scheduled for July 15! Polkadot ETF will be incredibly bullish for the entire ecosystem👇🧵 pic.twitter.com/OF8CrJxp2m — 0xNobler (@CryptoNobler) July 4, 2024   If approved, a DOT ETF would make investing in Polkadot easier for traditional investors. ETFs typically bring more attention to a cryptocurrency.  This increased accessibility often leads to higher demand and possible price growth. Also, a successful ETF launch could boost Polkadot's network adoption, drawing in more users and developers. While this news is exciting, remember that ETF approvals are not guaranteed. However, if successful, it could be a game-changer for DOT's price and popularity. Pepe Unchained: The Meme Coin Challenging DOT's Dominance Pepe Unchained, a new meme coin, is gearing up to enter crypto as a viable investment option for those looking for low-cap alternatives with significant growth potential. Pepe Unchained (PEPU) has raised over $3.6 million in its presale. This layer-2 project combines Pepe-inspired branding with advanced blockchain technology, offering faster transactions and lower fees than traditional layer-1 chains. Its unique features position PEPU for unmatched growth in the meme coin sector, setting it apart as one of the top meme coin presales in 2024. Why Pepe Unchained Stands Out? Pepe Unchained boasts several features that make it an attractive DOT alternative. Its layer-2 technology promises 100 times faster transactions than Ethereum, enabling quick trades.  Moreover, early adopters can earn rewards by staking their tokens in the liquidity pool. Also, the project has a clear, realistic roadmap for long-term growth. Unlike DOT, Pepe Unchained focuses on the meme coin niche while offering valuable blockchain utility. The project's unique blend of humor and technology sets it apart in the crypto market. The presale structure benefits early investors, with token prices increasing weekly. This approach has attracted significant interest from the investment community. As of today, July 15, you can buy this token at $0.0084261. Pepe Unchained could soon challenge established coins like DOT with its strong presale performance and innovative features. Visit the presale website for more information.
Crypto News

Polkadot (DOT) Turns Green as Crypto Market Bounces Back; Will it Hit $8 Mark?

Rida Fatima
US Senators Reach Bipartisan Deal to Ban Lawmakers from Stock Trading
Crypto News

US Senators Reach Bipartisan Deal to Ban Lawmakers from Stock Trading

Rida Fatima
Pepe Unchained’s Presale Hits $3.6M Amidst $WIF and $MOG’s Meme Coin Rise
Crypto News

Pepe Unchained’s Presale Hits $3.6M Amidst $WIF and $MOG’s Meme Coin Rise

Leah Alger

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.