Google Brings AI Features to Androids with a Focus on User Security & Privacy
News

Google Brings AI Features to Androids with a Focus on User Security & Privacy

Krishi Chowdhary
Updated:
  • At its recent Made By Google event, the company announced that it is bringing AI features to its Android users.
  • Google Gemini will soon be embedded in Android’s OS.
  • As promised, the company has taken a bunch of additional measures to keep user data safe from online miscreants.

Google Brings AI Features to Androids with Focus on Security

At its Made By Google event, the company announced that it will be bringing a ton of AI features to Androids with a focus on privacy and security.

In simple terms, Google is integrating Gemini with Android and creating a whole new OS with AI at its core. This comes after Google announced a bunch of major AI updates at its Cloud Next 2024 conference in Las Vegas in April 2024.

Here’s a list of the changes it’ll bring:

  • Conversations with Google Assistant will become more natural as if you are talking to another person.
  • Gemini’s overlay would be available on top of all apps so that you can ask questions about on-screen content.
  • You can also create images in the overlay and drag them into apps like Gmail and Google Messages.
  • Last but not least, we have Gemini Live, a new feature that offers a mobile conversational experience. You can do this for your brainstorming sessions or simply to explore ideas.

Privacy & Security

Now let’s talk about what Google is doing to ensure user privacy and security. Small tasks containing sensitive data will be handled directly on the device using Gemini Nano to minimize the risk of data breaches during transit.

But for more complex tasks, Google cloud infrastructure is the only option. But don’t worry, Google has promised to enable end-to-end transcription for all data in transit.

Once your data reaches Google’s systems, its state-of-the-art encryption, access controls, and tight unauthorized access monitoring will ensure there are no data leaks or breaches.

‘Whether your data is being processed in the cloud or on device, it lives within Google’s secure end-to-end architecture, keeping your information safe and private.’ – Google Blog Post

Here are some additional steps taken to ensure user security.

  • Users can manage their interactions with Gemini by analyzing, pinning, or deleting certain chats and controlling the app’s response when the device is locked.
  • All personal tasks are handled by Gemini without involving any third party.
  • Google is always working on enhancing privacy. Take sealed computing for example. It processes sensitive data in a secure cloud enclave such that Google itself can’t access it.
  • Android’s binary transparency has a big role to play here. It allows operating system codes to be verified, which in turn ensures the integrity of the software running in secure environments.

If you want to know more about how exactly Google plans to keep everything secure, you’ll have to wait a bit. A detailed white paper on Google’s end-to-end data protection about Gemini AI is soon to be published.

Formerly known as Bard, Gemini AI is a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Google. Currently, it is available in more than 45 languages across over 200 countries and territories. It works just like ChatGPT – you can ask it questions, brainstorm ideas, and even generate images.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

