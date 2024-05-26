Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Use Glue To Stick Cheese To Your Pizza: Says Google AI Overview
News

Use Glue To Stick Cheese To Your Pizza: Says Google AI Overview

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • Several users have shared screenshots that show Google AI overview displaying incorrect results to search queries.
  • A Google spokesperson has called it a deliberate attempt from users to sabotage the feature.
  • A particular user has built a website that produces old ‘Web’ style Google search results without AI answers.

Use Glue To Stick Cheese To Your Pizza: Says Google AI Overview

The Google AI overview feature doesn’t seem to be going as planned. Users have shared more than one instance where the AI overview feature has produced incorrect answers to search queries.

When a user searched, ‘cheese is not sticking to pizza’, Google AI overview suggested using glue to solve the issue. Interestingly, the source was an 11-year-old Reddit comment.

Google AI Overview

Although Google has removed this source from its AI overview, it is still the top result in Google Search.

Another instance was when a user searched ‘how many feet does an elephant have’. To this, the Google AI overview answered that elephants have 2 feet with five toes on the front and four on the back.

The tool was also found to be politically incorrect in some instances. For example, when a user searched ‘how many Muslim presidents in US’, Google AI overview said that Barack Hussain Obama is considered the first Muslim president of the United States. Even Mr. Obama wouldn’t believe this.

Google AI Overview

Google’s Insensitive Response

As expected, Google has come down all guns blazing to defend its AI overview feature.

‘The examples we’ve seen are generally very uncommon queries and aren’t representative of most people‘s experience using Search.’ – Google Spokesperson

However, I think it is just a futile attempt at defending a malfunctioning AI system. With Google processing around 99,000 search queries per second, it is very difficult to say which query is ‘uncommon’. After all, there may be more than one user whose cheese might not be sticking to the pizza.

The spokesperson even went on to say that the users are deliberately attempting to trip the technology by asking uncommon questions. This is again a very irresponsible statement coming from a Google representative. After all, you cannot blame the user for a faulty product.

Let’s look at another search instance. When a user searched about tobacco health benefits, the AI Overview went down to promote tobacco, saying that it increases relaxation, euphoria, and alertness. It also recommended nicotine to improve concentration and memory. However, there was no warning about using a dangerous product like tobacco. Neither does the answer win the user on tobacco’s adverse effects.

Google AI Overview

 

Now calling such a common search query, a deliberate attempt is an act of distrust from a tech giant like Google. It is quite possible that a person trying to quit smoking might read this, which will motivate him instead of helping him quit. However, instead of taking responsibility for such mishaps, Google is blaming the users.

Read More: Google restricts AI chatbot Gemini from responding to election-related queries

Frustrated Users

Ernie Smith, a journalist and a writer, seems to have found a way around these irrelevant AI suggestions. Smith has built a website that reroutes all the searches made through Google to avoid any AI-generated answers. This website has gained a lot of attention and has even surpassed the traffic of Smith’s 10-year-old blog.

However, it is not just Google that is acting irresponsibly in this matter. Users too have jumped on the opportunity to create fake screenshots of AI Overview. Popular artists like Lil Nas X have also shared fake AI overview results on depression.

The trend seems to be moving towards a new meme format. In such a situation, it is not possible even for a tech giant like Google to inspect each screenshot.

At a time when Google is pressing down the accelerator on AI features, such hiccups are expected. We hope Google fixes the error soon and comes up with a much improved AI Overview.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Use Glue To Stick Cheese To Your Pizza: Says Google AI Overview
2 Crypto Expert Predicts Dogecoin ETF is Next After SEC Ethereum ETF Approval
3 FCC to Introduce a New Law That Will Require Disclosures for AI Used in Political Ads
4 350,000 Ethereum (ETH) Options with $3,200 Max Pain Point to Expire Today
5 Japanese Investment Firm Sees Massive Jump After Embracing Bitcoin

Latest News

Crypto News

Crypto Expert Predicts Dogecoin ETF is Next After SEC Ethereum ETF Approval

Lora Pance
FCC to Introduce a New Law That Will Require Disclosures for AI Used in Political Ads
News

FCC to Introduce a New Law That Will Require Disclosures for AI Used in Political Ads

Krishi Chowdhary

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced that it’s planning to introduce a new set of rules that will require political ads to include disclaimers if they’ve been created with the...

350,000 Ethereum (ETH) Options with $3,200 Max Pain Point to Expire Today
Crypto News

350,000 Ethereum (ETH) Options with $3,200 Max Pain Point to Expire Today

Rida Fatima

Given Ethereum’s ongoing price trajectory, the approval of spot Ethereum ETFs in the US Yesterday, May 23, seems like a buy-the-rumor, sell-the-news scenario. With Ethereum down over 4%, approximately 350,000...

Japanese Investment Firm Sees Massive Jump After Embracing Bitcoin
Crypto News

Japanese Investment Firm Sees Massive Jump After Embracing Bitcoin

Rida Fatima
Detained Binance Executive Collapses During Money Laundering Trial in Nigeria
Crypto News

Detained Binance Executive Collapses During Money Laundering Trial in Nigeria

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin (BTC) Plummets After Testing $71,500 – Is it the End of the Bullish Ride?
Crypto News

Bitcoin (BTC) Plummets After Testing $71,500 – Is it the End of the Bullish Ride?

Rida Fatima
highest-paid college football coaches
Statistics

Top 10 Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2023-24

Kate Sukhanova

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.