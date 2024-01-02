Google and Amazon Struggle With Responsibility After Tragic Suicide Pact Kills Woman

In a disturbing turn of events, the tragic death of Chloe Macdermott, 43, has prompted a coroner to issue a call to action for tech giants Google and Amazon. The British woman, who formed a deadly pact with two individuals she met online, purchased a lethal substance from the internet which she consumed and committed suicide in May 2021.

Earlier, an inquest was held where the Inner West London Coroner’s Court disclosed the chilling details about the association between Chloe Macdermott and two other people.

Paul Roger, the coroner recorded that she died by committing suicide and issued a report to Amazon and Google to try and prevent further deaths in the future.

He believes that these tech giants shoulder a key responsibility to prevent such tragedies by taking decisive actions. He also expressed concerns over the online forum used by Ms. Macdermott.

It encourages suicide, assists it by provision of information about suicide methods, counsel suicide by providing information about it and thereby potentially facilitate the commission of a criminal offense. Paul Roger

The coroner also pointed out that no age or other restriction was in place on the online platform to prevent access to it by vulnerable teenagers, children, and emotionally distressed adults.

Online Posts Contained Details Of Suicide Methods

Mr. Roger also stated a disturbing fact, where posts on online forums explained the methods to commit suicide in detail, and they are left unaddressed. There’s no effective authority or administration to do away with such malicious content.

Besides, he raised questions about the ease with which one could procure poison online. The delivery of such lethal substances in Britain doesn’t have any customs or border control, which further makes people vulnerable.

Amazon and Google have received a deadline of 56 days to respond to the tragedy and come up with a comprehensive strategy.

This plan should highlight the steps they are going to adopt to prevent such deaths in the future.

The call from the coroner is a crucial decision, as tech giants are likely to shoulder greater responsibility in fostering online communities leading to such tragedies.

Tech Companies Expected To Adopt A More Responsible Stance

The responsibility of tech companies in curbing harmful content and preventing the misuse of their platforms comes under the spotlight with this development.

The tragedy demonstrates the need for stricter controls on online forums while disseminating information on serious or life-threatening issues.

Also, the call from the coroner highlights why age restrictions should be imposed on websites to keep vulnerable individuals secure.

With eCommerce and communication strategies being streamlined, the responsibility largely shifts to tech companies to ensure the safety of their customers.

The fallout of this call to action will set a benchmark on how tech giants should handle their responsibility in preventing their platforms from being misused for malicious intentions.

As the online community awaits responses from Amazon and Google, the broader implications of the tragedy come to the forefront. Search engines and eCommerce platforms are expected to go beyond their primary roles of providing information and selling online merchandise, securing users from potential harm.