Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Google and Amazon Struggle With Responsibility After Tragic Suicide Pact Kills Woman
News

Google and Amazon Struggle With Responsibility After Tragic Suicide Pact Kills Woman

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Google and Amazon Called Out After A Suicide Pact Kills Woman

In a disturbing turn of events, the tragic death of Chloe Macdermott, 43, has prompted a coroner to issue a call to action for tech giants Google and Amazon. The British woman, who formed a deadly pact with two individuals she met online, purchased a lethal substance from the internet which she consumed and committed suicide in May 2021.

Earlier, an inquest was held where the Inner West London Coroner’s Court disclosed the chilling details about the association between Chloe Macdermott and two other people.

Paul Roger, the coroner recorded that she died by committing suicide and issued a report to Amazon and Google to try and prevent further deaths in the future.

He believes that these tech giants shoulder a key responsibility to prevent such tragedies by taking decisive actions. He also expressed concerns over the online forum used by Ms. Macdermott.

It encourages suicide, assists it by provision of information about suicide methods, counsel suicide by providing information about it and thereby potentially facilitate the commission of a criminal offense.Paul Roger

The coroner also pointed out that no age or other restriction was in place on the online platform to prevent access to it by vulnerable teenagers, children, and emotionally distressed adults.

Online Posts Contained Details Of Suicide Methods

Mr. Roger also stated a disturbing fact, where posts on online forums explained the methods to commit suicide in detail, and they are left unaddressed. There’s no effective authority or administration to do away with such malicious content.

Besides, he raised questions about the ease with which one could procure poison online. The delivery of such lethal substances in Britain doesn’t have any customs or border control, which further makes people vulnerable.

Amazon and Google have received a deadline of 56 days to respond to the tragedy and come up with a comprehensive strategy.

This plan should highlight the steps they are going to adopt to prevent such deaths in the future.

The call from the coroner is a crucial decision, as tech giants are likely to shoulder greater responsibility in fostering online communities leading to such tragedies.

Tech Companies Expected To Adopt A More Responsible Stance

The responsibility of tech companies in curbing harmful content and preventing the misuse of their platforms comes under the spotlight with this development.

The tragedy demonstrates the need for stricter controls on online forums while disseminating information on serious or life-threatening issues.

Also, the call from the coroner highlights why age restrictions should be imposed on websites to keep vulnerable individuals secure.

With eCommerce and communication strategies being streamlined, the responsibility largely shifts to tech companies to ensure the safety of their customers.

The fallout of this call to action will set a benchmark on how tech giants should handle their responsibility in preventing their platforms from being misused for malicious intentions.

As the online community awaits responses from Amazon and Google, the broader implications of the tragedy come to the forefront. Search engines and eCommerce platforms are expected to go beyond their primary roles of providing information and selling online merchandise, securing users from potential harm.

 

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Cyber Siege Strikes Australian Legal Proceedings as Court Recordings Breached in Daring Hack
2 Google and Amazon Struggle With Responsibility After Tragic Suicide Pact Kills Woman
3 The Supreme Court Calls for Deliberation as AI Reshapes The Legal Sector
4 Google To Restructure Its Ad Sales Team, May Slash Workforce Once Again
5 The Most Mind-Blowing Infor Statistics for 2024 You Must Know

Latest News

Cyber Attack Hits Victoria Legal Wing as Court Recordings Hacked
News

Cyber Siege Strikes Australian Legal Proceedings as Court Recordings Breached in Daring Hack

Krishi Chowdhary
The Supreme Court Warns as AI Reshapes The Legal Sector
News

The Supreme Court Calls for Deliberation as AI Reshapes The Legal Sector

Krishi Chowdhary

Supreme Court Chief Justice, John Roberts, has published a 13-page year-end report, showcasing the mixed nature of the impact of AI in the legal field. Explaining that generative AI was...

Google To Restructure Its Ad Sales Team, May Slash Workforce
News

Google To Restructure Its Ad Sales Team, May Slash Workforce Once Again

Krishi Chowdhary

Google is making a strategic move that may transform digital advertising. The tech giant is poised to restructure its sales unit, primarily in response to the recent boom backed by...

Key Infor Statistics
Statistics

The Most Mind-Blowing Infor Statistics for 2024 You Must Know

Susan Laborde
General Alibaba Statistics and Facts 
Statistics

Insightful Alibaba Statistics: Impact, Revenue, and Trends for 2024

Jeff Beckman
LG Set To Launch An AI Robot That Can Watch Your Pets
News

LG Set To Launch An AI Robot That Can Watch Your Pets

Krishi Chowdhary
Xiaomi Launches Its First EV, Aims To Become Automobile Leader
News

Xiaomi Launches Its First EV, Dreams Of Becoming Automobile Leader

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.