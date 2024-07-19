Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Italy’s Antitrust Agency to Investigate Google for Improper Personal User Data Handling
News

Italy’s Antitrust Agency to Investigate Google for Improper Personal User Data Handling

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • Italy’s antitrust body is launching an investigation into Google for using aggressive commercial practices that violate consumer rights.
  • The company has acknowledged the issue and a spokesperson confirmed that they will be analysing the details of the case and cooperating with the authorities.
  • In case it is found guilty, a fine anywhere between 5,000 euros to 10 million euros can be imposed.

Google Faces Antitrust Scrutiny for Improper User Data Handling

On Thursday, Italy’s antitrust body revealed that it would be launching an investigation into Google and its parent company Alphabet for allegedly using unfair commercial practices involving users’ personal data.

According to the agency, the request for consent that Google sends to its users “could constitute misleading and aggressive commercial practice”.

In simple terms, the company’s request for consent does not offer enough clarification to the user about how it affects their personal data. This means that when a user gives their consent, they do so without fully knowing what they are signing up for.

Also, a single consent form is used for multiple Google services such as YouTube, Gmail, and Maps. This limits the user’s freedom of choice. Just because they are consenting to offer their personal data to one service doesn’t mean they should be forced to do the same for every service by Google.

What Happens Now?

The authorities have merely raised their concerns right now, the charges are yet to be proved. A spokesperson for the company addressed this issue and said that they would analyze all the details associated with the case and cooperate with the authorities.

In case Google’s practices are actually found to be violating consumer rights, it will be facing a hefty fine ranging from 5,000 euros to 10 million euros. And given Google’s market share and annual turnover, the fine will probably be on the higher end.

Meta also came under stern scrutiny for collecting user data for AI training purposes. Although it provided an online form for users to opt out, the measures taken were deemed insufficient. For now, the project has been put on hold in the EU. Brazil went a step ahead and banned Meta’s personal data use for AI training.

In Other News

Apart from this investigation, the other big news about Google at the moment is its acquisition of cybersecurity startup Wiz for $23 billion. If this deal goes through, it will be the company’s most expensive acquisition ever (after the acquisition of Motorola in 2012).

However, this road is not free of hurdles and this deal too is expected to come under investigation.

Since the US antitrust authorities right now have all their attention turned towards big companies (to ensure they don’t gain too much power), this deal will also be scrutinized. And given Google’s latest history of acquiring AI and cybersecurity firms, it might be seen as a move to stifle competition in the industry.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Italy’s Antitrust Agency to Investigate Google for Improper Personal User Data Handling
2 XRP to Become a Currency for Transactions on Swift Network; Analysts Expect a Massive Price Surge
3 Bitwise Investment Officer Expects Ethereum ETFs to Impact ETH Price
4 Billionaire Mark Cuban Says Crypto Drives Silicon Valley’s Support for Trump
5 Mt. Gox Creditors Observe Login Attempts While Exchange’s Website Remains Down

Latest News

XRP set to Become a Currency for Transactions on Swift Network
Crypto News

XRP to Become a Currency for Transactions on Swift Network; Analysts Expect a Massive Price Surge

Rida Fatima
Bitwise Investment Officer Expects Ethereum ETFs to Impact ETH Price
Crypto News

Bitwise Investment Officer Expects Ethereum ETFs to Impact ETH Price

Rida Fatima

According to speculations, the upcoming launch of spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds in the US will significantly impact Ethereum price. Matt Hougan, the chief investment officer at Bitwise, believes this impact could...

Billionaire Mark Cuban Says Crypto Drives Silicon Valley’s Support for Trump
Crypto News

Billionaire Mark Cuban Says Crypto Drives Silicon Valley’s Support for Trump

Rida Fatima

Former US President Donald Trump now has the support of venture capitalists and other top Silicon Valley players to reclaim the US presidency. Several speculations about the possible reason for...

Mt. Gox Creditors Observe Login Attempts While Company's Website Remains Down
Crypto News

Mt. Gox Creditors Observe Login Attempts While Exchange’s Website Remains Down

Rida Fatima
Santiment Reveals Bitcoin Holders Dropping by 672,000 Signals a Possible Recovery
Crypto News

Santiment Reveals Bitcoin Holders Dropping by 672,000 Signals a Possible Recovery

Rida Fatima
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Break $154 Resistance Level, Analyst Sees $1,000 Mark
Crypto News

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Breaks $154 Resistance Level; What’s the Next Price Mark?

Rida Fatima
‘Trump Trade’ Potential Impact on Crypto Ahead of US Elections
Crypto News

‘Trump Trade’ Potential Impact on Crypto Ahead of US Elections

Leah Alger

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.