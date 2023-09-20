Countries
Google Bard Expands Its Reach into Google Apps and Services
Google Bard Expands Its Reach into Google Apps and Services

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Google Bard Expands Its Reach into Google Apps and Services

In a significant leap in the world of generative AI, Google’s Bard will now have access to a broader range of Google applications and services, including Gmail, Docs, Drive, YouTube, and more.

Known as Bard Extensions, this feature will allow you to interact with the chatbot to maximize the power of Google’s suite of tools. Bard Extensions will have access to your personal data on Google.

Using the powerful chatbot, you can now tap into your personal Google account and ask Bard questions about your documents and information stored in Drive and Gmail.

While Bard’s access to personal data may raise concerns, Google emphasized its commitment to user privacy. It has clarified that the personal data of users wouldn’t be used to train its AI models or target advertisements. In a statement, Google stated, “We’re committed to protecting your personal information”.

The new feature would be automatically enabled, but you have the option to disable access if you wish.

Google Bard Promises Better Collaboration, Multilingual Support, and Accuracy

With more power, Google Bard now enables users to share their conversations with others. It also connects seamlessly with various Google products beyond its suite of Workspace apps. Google has prioritized better collaboration and productivity while making this update.

While making these updates in Bard, Google has leveraged PaLM 2, a vast language model with 340 billion parameters.

Google Bard also brings you the liberty to plan trips, search for hotels or flights, or access informative videos about any destination within its conversations. Besides, it supports conversations in multiple languages, which makes the global user experience even more inclusive.

The “Google it” button has been one of the important additions to Bard. Using this option, you can now fact-check responses generated by Bard.

When you click on it, Bard will compare its answer to relevant web pages and include links to authenticate or contradict its initial response. This feature would largely enhance the accuracy of its responses and build better user trust.

The tech giant’s commitment to enhance the quality and accuracy of Bard is evident through its sophisticated reinforcement learning techniques applied to the model.

What Does Google’s Push for AI Mean to the Tech Industry?

The latest updates in Google’s Bard marks a major enhancement in the generative AI industry since the tool was released six months ago. Along with OpenAI and Microsoft, Google is striving to bolster AI technologies to benefit consumers.

Since Google integrated Bard with its suite of tools, it is demonstrating a cohesive approach to leverage technology.

Bringing all the power of these tools together will save people time — in 20 seconds, in minutes, you can do something that would have taken maybe an hour or more.Sissie Hsiao, General Manager for Google Assistant and Bard

Google is also working to reduce “hallucinations” in the responses generated by Bard. This is a common issue where AI provides false or misleading information. Although Bard is a product of an experiment that Google started, it has rapidly evolved to offer more features and services to its users.

Google is exploring the potential of generative AI to its fullest. As Bard continues to grow and improve, users can expect more innovative features and better performance as they continue to interact with the chatbot.

