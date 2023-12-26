Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Google Chrome Promises Seamless Browsing Experience With Better Safety Check
News

Google Chrome Promises Seamless Browsing Experience With Better Safety Check

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Google Makes Browsing More Seamless With Better Safety Check

Users, brace up for a more secure and seamless browsing experience on Google Chrome, as the tech giant revamps its Safety Check function in the latest version.

As you browse the Internet, this function will stealthily operate in the background, looking for vulnerabilities and compromised passwords.

This is a groundbreaking move from Google to ramp up cybersecurity for its users. The discreet operation involves scanning passwords already stored. This proactive approach from Google is likely to thwart potential compromises and fortify the browser against evolving cyber threats.

Sabine Borsay, Chrome Group Product Manager, explained that users can now benefit from automatic background checks.

Safety Check for Chrome on desktop will now run automatically in the background. These alerts will appear in the three-dot menu in Chrome so you can take action.Google blog post

Thanks to this innovation, users can now remain informed about when to remove risky extensions. Besides, the update will help them update their browsers to the latest versions.

It also verifies the activation of the Safe Browsing feature designed to block access to websites that Google considers unsafe.

Google Explains The Significance Of The Latest Updates

Explaining the significance of the latest update for users, Borsay stated that these measures can strategically combat possible security breaches.

This additional security layer is likely to mitigate the risk of unauthorized access to sensitive information.

This move from Google aligns with its commitment to ensure the safety of its users at a time when cyber threats continue to grow more sophisticated.

Interestingly, the Safety Check feature of Google Chrome delivers benefits beyond scrutinizing passwords. It has been designed to revoke permissions automatically, like access to the microphone or location for websites that users haven’t visited for a long time.

Google Chrome, in an effort to enhance user experience, will also introduce a feature for desktop users that will help them save tab groups.

As a result, they will be able to browse seamlessly across several devices. This innovative approach reflects the commitment of Google to cater to the dynamic needs of users in the digital age.

Memory Saver Mode Of Chrome Also Undergoing Improvements

The Memory Saver mode of Chrome, along with other performance control tools is currently undergoing improvements. This will allow users to access more detailed information about the memory use of their tab in the Memory Saver mode simply when they hover over them.

This upgrade helps them gain insights into the memory that their tabs save while they remain inactive, thereby enhancing the browsing experience.

Google Chrome is also taking measures to minimize the nuisance of excessive notifications from less-engaged websites.

The upgraded Safety Check feature will detect such websites, allowing users to disable intrusive notifications quickly and retain better control over their browsing environment.

Evidently, Google is leaving no stone unturned to enhance user experience on Chrome, prioritizing both security and performance. Coupled with these innovative features, the robust background checks will position Google Chrome as a popular and secure browser.

As users wait for these features to be rolled out in the coming weeks, the tech giant continues to set benchmarks with user-centric browser experiences.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Google Chrome Promises Seamless Browsing Experience With Better Safety Check
2 NASA Spearheads Cybersecurity in Space to Secure Global Missions
3 AI-Backed NPCs Set to Transform Video Game Realism and Engagement
4 Meta Under Fire After Allegations Emerge Of Bias In Content Moderation Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict
5 UK’s EE Warns Users of Delivery Text Scams 

Latest News

NASA Spearheads Cybersecurity in Space to Secure Missions
News

NASA Spearheads Cybersecurity in Space to Secure Global Missions

Krishi Chowdhary
AI-Backed NPCs Set to Transform Video Game Realism
News

AI-Backed NPCs Set to Transform Video Game Realism and Engagement

Krishi Chowdhary

In a major development in the world of gaming that can be considered a technological leap, generative AI is set to breathe life into NPCs (non-playable characters) in games. The...

Meta Accused of Bias In Content Moderation In Israel-Palestine Conflict
News

Meta Under Fire After Allegations Emerge Of Bias In Content Moderation Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict

Krishi Chowdhary

Meta has stirred another row of global debate on content censorship and bias on posts related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. The Human Rights Watch has published...

UK’s EE Warns Users of Delivery Text Scams 
News

UK’s EE Warns Users of Delivery Text Scams 

Krishi Chowdhary
China Introduces Draft Online Video Gaming Rules
News

China’s Draft Online Video Gaming Rules — A Big Blow to The Gaming Industry

Krishi Chowdhary
Arion, The Kid Behind GTA 6 Leaks, Handed A Hospital Order
News

Arion Kurtaj, The Kid Behind GTA 6 Leaks, Handed A Hospital Order

Krishi Chowdhary
X Lands In Legal Battle Over Unpaid Employee Bonuses
News

X Lands In Legal Battle Over Unpaid Employee Bonuses

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.