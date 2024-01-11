Countries
Google Chrome to Revolutionize Your Drives with Exciting Upgrades
News

Google Chrome to Revolutionize Your Drives with Exciting Upgrades

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Google Chrome Set To Be Introduce In Several Car Models

Google is set to transform your driving experience with a series of innovative features. It is not only enhancing Android Auto but also bringing the Chrome browser to certain vehicles, starting with Volvo and Polestar.

Ford F-150 Lightning and Ford Mustang Mach-E will be the first two vehicles to boast these features.

In an announcement at CES 2024, the tech giant announced its upcoming technologies to cater to EV owners.

Once functional, these features will empower electric vehicles to share battery information in real time, integrating the system directly with Google Maps using Android Auto.

This is a groundbreaking feature that will provide you with a realistic estimate of the remaining capacity of the EV battery to reach your destination.

Google will make the new features exclusive to vehicles featuring Google built-in. Gradually, the company is set to extend the technology to cars using Android Auto.

Cars with Google Built-In Can Drive Directions Directly From Their Smartphones

Cars featuring native Google Apps, or Google built-in can use their smartphones to directly send driving directions to their vehicles with the new feature.

GAS has been developed on the basis of Android Automotive, the native OS on the car.

This will be an operating system-agnostic feature, welcoming both Android and Smartphone users to benefit from the enhanced navigation experience.

“Google built-in” is the proprietary term for GAS (Google Automotive Services). Car manufacturers can integrate this licensed product to provide owners with features like Google Play Store, Google Assistant, and Google Maps.

A Leap Forward For In-Car Technology

With Google set to introduce Chrome browsing to select models from Volvo and Polestar featuring Android Automotive, it takes a leap forward in revolutionizing car technology.

Thomas Ingenlath, the CEO of Polestar stated that they had been “waiting a long time” for their cars to be powered by Chrome browsing. Until the technology was ready, they were integrating the Vivaldi browser into their vehicles.

The Chrome browser is connected to your account and has all the knowledge about your preferences and everything. So that becomes a nice feature.Thomas Ingenlath

Google’s approach to upgrading automotive technology promises a more personalized and seamless browsing experience for users on the go.

Google is also working to expand its portfolio of apps for cars featuring Google built-in. The tech giant is likely to introduce The Weather Channel app, Crunchyroll, and video streaming services such as PBS Kids. So, users can brace up for diversified entertainment that reflects the commitment of Google to enhance the in-car experience.

These advancements from Google come at a time when the automotive industry is undergoing a transformation. Safety experts have already raised concerns about distractive interfaces.

Leading car manufacturers like GM have imposed restrictions on tools like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Google continues to lead innovation from the front to revolutionize in-car software. Thus, users can expect these sophistications to redefine their driving experience.

