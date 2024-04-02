Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Google Agrees to Deleting Data Collected from Incognito Mode to Settle a Privacy Lawsuit
News

Google Agrees to Deleting Data Collected from Incognito Mode to Settle a Privacy Lawsuit

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • A lawsuit filed against Google in 2020 finally concluded this Monday when the tech giant agreed to all the terms, including deleting the data it collected from Incognito mode
  • The plaintiffs aren’t receiving the $5 billion they claimed in damages yet but are welcome to file individual cases for monetary compensation
  • Google said that it is glad the lawsuit is over and clarified that the data was never associated with any individual users, it was only for technical use

Google To Delete Data From Incognito Mode To Settle A Lawsuit

A recent privacy lawsuit revealed that Google has been recording billions of data from searches in Incognito mode. Hence, to settle the case, the company has agreed to delete it all. The Incognito mode is specially used for private browsing and tracking user activity there is a new low, even for Google.

The lawsuit was originally filed in 2020 and represented the millions of users who have been using the Incognito mode since 2016. It accused the company of lying about its data collection practices from private browsing sessions.

Although users were given the option to turn off data tracking in Incognito mode, other Google tools, like its advertising unit, would get a copy of the data anyway.

Google has accepted all the charges and agreed to settle the lawsuit last year in December. However, it took some time for the settlement terms to be decided, which were released on the Monday filing.

Recently, Google was slammed with a fine of 250 million Euros by French competition watchdog for not fairly compensating French news publishers.

What Else Does the Settlement Consist Of?

Deleting the users’ data is just part of the settlement, there are a few other terms Google has to follow:

  • For the next 5 years, Google needs to allow Incognito users to block third-party cookies.
  • It will also have to update its disclosure policy to explain to the users how their data is being collected/used and which activities are visible to the website when they are browsing in incognito mode.

Speaking of monetary compensation, the plaintiffs did ask for $5 billion in damages, but for some reason, it didn’t go through. Instead, the court has encouraged individuals to pursue a separate case against the company seeking monetary compensation.

50 plaintiffs have already filed for compensation.

Although the plaintiffs have not received any financial compensation so far, Google will probably have to take care of their legal expenses. Plus, deleting the above-mentioned billions of data is a huge financial blow for Google since its advertising business depends on it.

David Boies, the attorney who represented the plaintiffs, called this a historic win and an important step in holding large tech companies accountable for their actions. He believes that it’s the fundamental right of all users to know how their personal data is being tracked, used, and shared.

What Does Google Have to Say about the Settlement?

Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said in a statement “We are pleased to settle this lawsuit, which we always believed was meritless.”

Jose further explained that the data they collected from the Incognito mode was purely for technical reasons. They never personalized the data or associated it with individual users.

2024 is unofficially labeled the busiest year for Google in courts. The company has landed itself in a string of lawsuits both from individuals and US states.

For example, the U.S. Justice Department and a group of state attorneys have filed a joint lawsuit against the company accusing it of breaking antitrust regulations and monopolizing the digital advertising market through unethical practices. The trial will be held in September.

Furthermore, Google faces a class action lawsuit for allegedly knowing and benefitting from gift card scams. In a separate lawsuit, it has also been accused of monopolizing the online search market. A US judge in Washington is set to hear the closing arguments from both sides this May.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Best April Fool’s Crypto Pranks of 2024: A Hilarious Retrospective
2 Google Agrees to Deleting Data Collected from Incognito Mode to Settle a Privacy Lawsuit
3 Deciphering 2024 Generation Z Marketing Statistics (100+ Facts)
4 Binance Is Ending Support for USD Coin (USDC) Stablecoin on Tron Network
5 The Most Alarming Cyberbullying Statistics [2023 Causes and Effects]

Latest News

Best crypto pranks of April Fool’s Day 2024
Crypto News

Best April Fool’s Crypto Pranks of 2024: A Hilarious Retrospective

Lora Pance
Generation Z Marketing Statistics
Statistics

Deciphering 2024 Generation Z Marketing Statistics (100+ Facts)

Susan Laborde

Generation Z is known for its liveliness, smartness, and interaction with tech. The US Census Bureau estimates that Gen Z makes up about 20% of the US population as of...

Binance Is Ending Support for USD Coin (USDC) Stablecoin on Tron Network
Crypto News

Binance Is Ending Support for USD Coin (USDC) Stablecoin on Tron Network

Ali Raza

Crypto exchange giant Binance has announced plans to end support for the USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin on the Tron blockchain. Binance’s announcement comes after USDC stablecoin issuer, Circle, announced plans...

Top Cyberbullying Stats
Statistics

The Most Alarming Cyberbullying Statistics [2023 Causes and Effects]

Susan Laborde
250 Indian Citizens Forced into Cybercrime, Rescued by the Govt
News

Indian Govt Rescues 250 Citizens Forced into Cybercrime Jobs in Cambodia

Krishi Chowdhary
Rakuten
News

Rakuten to Bring All Units into a Single Business as Mobile Unit Struggles

Ali Raza
Bitcoin Needs a $23K Price Increase to Meet the Recent 3% Gains in Gold, Economists
Crypto News

Bitcoin Needs a $23K Price Increase to Meet the Recent 3% Gains in Gold, Economists

Asad Gilani

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.