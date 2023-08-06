Google Empowers Users with Personal Info Alerts in Search Results

Google is taking a significant step to protect netizens’ privacy by enhancing its ‘Results About You’ tool. This tool, introduced last year, allows users to remove personally identifiable information from Google Search results.

Taking user privacy seriously, Google has proposed to notify users when personal contact info appears in search results. Upon receiving the alert, users can instantly request the removal of such information. This way, users are expected to cherish enhanced control over their data.

The New Dashboard

Danielle Romain, VP of trust at Google, has announced the launch of a new dashboard. The dashboard will notify users if web results containing their contact information appear on Search.

With just a few clicks, users can request Google to remove these results, giving them added peace of mind.

‘Results About You’ already allows users to request Google not to display links to websites containing their sensitive personal information. They may include names, addresses, phone numbers, or email addresses.

However, this feature doesn’t delete the data from the actual websites. It just reduces their visibility.

On the other hand, some websites allow users to submit removal requests directly, but the process is usually complex. To resolve this challenge, paid services have emerged. For example, DeleteMe implies a periodic subscription fee to process bulk removal requests to data brokers.

However, Google’s updated system may now take over some of that work, simplifying the process for users.

The Extended Benefits

Besides privacy enhancements, Google will address explicit content in its search results. The company has revised its unambiguous imagery protection to automatically obscure illicit or graphically violent content in search results.

This SafeSearch blurring setting will be rolled out this month. Users can disable the setting through the SafeSearch setting page. In addition, they can choose from Blur, Off, or Filter settings to control explicit content visibility.

Google has also proposed to expand its policy on non-consensual explicit imagery removal. It will now allow individuals to request the removal of “revenge porn” that was initially published with consent but was later copied without consent and remains accessible online.

However, Google won’t assist in resolving adult industry copyright disputes.

Industry experts are praising this move. According to them, it reflects Google’s commitment to organizing the world’s information while safeguarding user privacy.

The tech giant is seemingly trying to empower its users with extended control over their data and protect them from explicit content. With the new enhancements, netizens are expected to feel more secure in their online interactions.