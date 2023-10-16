Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Google Extends IP Shields to Generative AI Users
News

Google Extends IP Shields to Generative AI Users

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

Google Extends IP Shields to Generative AI Users

In a pivotal move last Thursday, Google pledged to shield its generative AI customers from potential legal quagmires related to intellectual property (IP) claims.

By proactively adopting a stance that prioritizes user protection, Google has charted a course that insulates users against allegations stemming from both the data employed and the outputs produced by the AI models hosted on its platform.

Furthermore, this action underscores a growing trend among tech giants, as IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, and Adobe have also recently unveiled similar supportive measures for users of their respective generative AI tools.

Two-Fold Protection in a Digital Age

Google has outlined a two-fold approach to fortifying its users against IP-related legal challenges. Firstly, the tech titan will provide indemnity to customers against IP rights claims arising from the training data utilized by Google’s proprietary generative AI capabilities.

Google has emphasized that this training data indemnity will envelop allegations regarding Google’s use of training data to generate models, safeguarding against accusations of third-party IP rights infringement.

Subsequently, Google is offering a secondary layer of indemnity concerning the generated output. This additional safeguard pertains to instances where generated output — created by customers via inputs or prompts to Google’s services — is alleged to infringe upon a third party’s intellectual property rights.

Google articulated that this second aspect of protection is essential, given the dynamic and often unpredictable nature of generative AI, which can conceivably craft outputs that unwittingly encroach upon extant IP rights.

Embracing Generative AI with Cautious Optimism

As artificial intelligence continues to weave itself more intrinsically into digital tapestry, developers and creators alike tread cautiously, ever mindful of the legal and ethical ramifications that may ensue.

According to a recent survey highlighting the ascent of generative AI in development spheres, a whopping nine out of ten developers cited intellectual property protection as a pivotal factor influencing their decision to employ generative AI technologies.

Thus, the protective measures taken by major technology companies like Google are not merely welcome but crucial in navigating the murky waters of intellectual property rights in the era of generative AI.

Simultaneously, these actions present a nod toward the responsible use and development of AI technologies, acknowledging the potential pitfalls and challenges while also harnessing the immense potential housed within these digital tools.

A Nuanced Approach Amidst Rising Litigations

Google’s announcement also arrives amidst a backdrop of increasing litigations, notably exemplified by recent lawsuits initiated by a consortium of US authors against unauthorized training of ChatGPT using their literary works.

Moreover, the indemnity will span across all Google environments, employing the Duet AI collaborator and the company’s indigenous generative AI engine, Vertex AI.

Consequently, Google has fervently appealed to customer discretion, urging them to sidestep intentionally creating or using generated output to infringe upon the rights of others and to always utilize available tools to credit sources appropriately, thereby ensuring responsible and ethical use of generated output.

In practical terms, this means that the indemnity will apply to various Google Cloud services, including, but not limited to, Duet AI in Google Workspace, Vertex AI Search, Multimodal Embeddings, Visual Q&A on Vertex AI, Visual Captioning, Vertex AI Conversation, Vertex AI Text Embedding API, and Codey APIs.

In conclusion, Google’s initiative in providing a safety net against IP claims is a commendable stride towards fostering a secure and supportive environment for the exploration and implementation of generative AI technologies.

It also serves as a reminder to tread wisely in the ever-expanding digital frontier, where the delineation of intellectual property can often become blurred amidst the cascading bytes of generative algorithms.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Navigating the Murky Waters of Social Media Disinformation Amid the Israel-Hamas War
2 Google Extends IP Shields to Generative AI Users
3 45+ Interesting Small Business Website Statistics (2023 Data)
4 Terraform Labs Claims Citadel is linked with the Collapse of its Stablecoin
5 Britain Approves Microsoft’s Activision Purchase of $69 Billion

Latest News

Navigating Social Media Disinformation Amid the Israel-Hamas War
News

Navigating the Murky Waters of Social Media Disinformation Amid the Israel-Hamas War

Krishi Chowdhary
General Statistics
Statistics

45+ Interesting Small Business Website Statistics (2023 Data)

Susan Laborde

When starting a small business, things such as having a website must be put in order. Many individuals need help understanding the importance of a website for small businesses. That...

Stablecoin
Crypto News

Terraform Labs Claims Citadel is linked with the Collapse of its Stablecoin

Damien Fisher

Terraform Labs has recently made a bold assertion in its ongoing case with the SEC, alleging that Citadel has a hand in its stablecoin collapse in May 2022. This claim...

Microsoft
News

Britain Approves Microsoft’s Activision Purchase of $69 Billion

Damien Fisher
Crypto
Crypto News

G20 Adopts Propositions In IMF-FSB Crypto Regulation Document

Damien Fisher
AI Chip
News

Biden Administration Considers Tightening AI Chip Curbs on Chinese Companies Abroad

Damien Fisher
EU Warns TikTok to Tackle Disinformation Amidst Hamas Videos
News

EU Warns TikTok to Tackle Disinformation in the Wake of Hamas Videos

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.