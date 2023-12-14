Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Google Faces Legal Setback in Epic Games Case
News

Google Faces Legal Setback in Epic Games Case

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Google’s recent legal loss to Epic Games, the developer behind “Fortnite,” has potential implications for the Android mobile system. The jury found Google’s Play app store to be an illegal monopoly. This ruling could pave the way for rival app stores to thrive.

However, the lengthy appeals process is expected to delay any considerable changes for years, according to analysts and legal experts.

Monopoly Findings and Financial Impact

The California jury determined that Google’s Play app store, owned by Alphabet Inc., operating as an illegal monopoly, has led them into stifling competition. As such, the giant imposes high fees of up to 30% on app developers. 

The verdict could prompt changes in the Play Store’s revenue model, impacting Google’s estimated $10 billion annual revenue from app sales and in-app purchases. Epic Games will now have the opportunity to propose remedies for fixing Google’s Play Store. 

If the court adopts a remedy allowing developers to use payment systems other than Google’s, it could significantly impact the entire ecosystem and business model.

Google currently takes a percentage of each digital purchase through the Play Store, contributing to its high-margin business. The potential remedies may force Google to permit rival app stores or reduce the fees on app sales and in-app purchases. In response to the legal setback, Alphabet shares were down nearly 1%.

Meanwhile, this legal defeat adds to the pressure on Google, which is concurrently entangled in a legal battle with the U.S. Justice Department (DoJ), which accused it of breaking antitrust law to maintain dominance. 

Analysts speculate that the recent jury ruling may encourage the DoJ in its case against Google.

Impact on Apple and Broader Market Questions

While Apple (AAPL.O) won a similar legal battle against Epic, both companies have appealed to the Supreme Court to review their dispute. The Google ruling is expected to raise questions about Apple’s market dominance through its App Store. 

Analysts suggest that the verdict could potentially influence the perception of Apple as a monopoly, though it may not have a direct impact on the ongoing legal proceedings.

According to an online news site, professor emerita at the New York University School of Law, Eleanor Fox, noted that Apple should be concerned about being found a monopoly, considering the parallels drawn from the Google case.

Meanwhile, Google has expressed its intention to appeal the jury’s verdict. The case will move to the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the same court that previously heard Epic’s arguments against Apple. 

An injunction hearing is scheduled for January, where U.S. District Judge James Donato will evaluate Epic’s request.

Antitrust legal scholars anticipate Google arguing against the proposed injunction, emphasizing the need for a more tailored remedy. Analysts, drawing parallels with the Epic v. Apple timeline, expect the 9th Circuit to rule around Q2 2025. 

Notably, Google’s defeat in the legal battle with Epic Games sets the stage for potential changes in its app store policies. However, the prolonged appeals process is expected to defer any significant alterations.

This could leave the industry and stakeholders awaiting the final outcome in the years to come.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Google Faces Legal Setback in Epic Games Case
2 Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Struggles Below $0.1, Will the Market Remain Positive Till the End of December?
3 Top Crypto Gainers on December 13 – BEAM, ATOM, And APT
4 US All-in on AI, but Flying Blind Without a Comprehensive Plan, Says GAO
5 Authors Accuse Meta of Using Copyrighted Books for AI Training Despite Knowing the Legal Implications

Latest News

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Struggles Below $0.1, Will the Market Remain Positive Till the End of December?
Crypto News

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Struggles Below $0.1, Will the Market Remain Positive Till the End of December?

Nick Dunn
Top Crypto Gainers on December 13 - BEAM, ATOM, And APT
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on December 13 – BEAM, ATOM, And APT

Nick Dunn

The crypto market has retraced in the last 24 hours with a 2.69% drop today, December 13. Also, Bitcoin is down by 1.7%, trading slightly above $41,000 as the slight...

US All-in on AI, but Without a Comprehensive Plan, Says GAO
News

US All-in on AI, but Flying Blind Without a Comprehensive Plan, Says GAO

Krishi Chowdhary

A recent federal oversight report indicates that the US government vastly lags behind on its goal to grow more reliant on AI. The fact that a government-wide standard hasn’t been...

Meta Used Copyrighted Books for AI Training Despite Knowing the Implications
News

Authors Accuse Meta of Using Copyrighted Books for AI Training Despite Knowing the Legal Implications

Krishi Chowdhary
XRP
News

FAssets Set To Introduce New Purposes For XRP

Damien Fisher
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Price Drop Below $42K, Can it Still Hit $100,000 by 2024?
Crypto News

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Price Drop Below $42K, Can it Still Hit $100,000 by 2024?

Nick Dunn
Epic Games Triumphs in Landmark Antitrust Case Against Google
News

Epic Games Triumphs in Landmark Antitrust Case Against Google

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.