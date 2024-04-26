Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Google’s Parent Alphabet Announces First-Ever Dividend for Shareholders, Plus a $70 Billion Stock Buyback
News

Google’s Parent Alphabet Announces First-Ever Dividend for Shareholders, Plus a $70 Billion Stock Buyback

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • Google’s parent company Alphabet on Thursday announced that it will be paying out dividends to all shareholders @ 20 cents per share.
  • A $70 billion stock buyback was also announced.
  • As a result of the announcements, the company’s shares jumped 15%, adding $300 billion to its market cap and hitting the $2 trillion mark.

Google's Parent Alphabet Announces First-Ever Dividend for Shareholders, Plus a $70 Billion Stock Buyback

For the first time in its history, Google will be paying out dividends ($0.20 per share) to all shareholders. On top of that, the company has also announced a $70 billion stock buyback plan.

The timing of the announcement is particularly interesting. This is because Meta too announced its first-ever dividend this year in February.

Google’s stock buyback decision coincides with the two-year anniversary of its $70 billion stock repurchase in 2022. It’s also worth noting that the company repurchased $50 billion worth of shares in 2022 and $25 billion worth of shares in 2019.

The reason why Google could take such a shareholder-friendly decision right now is because it’s in a very stable position right now. To be precise, the first quarter of 2024 went really well for the company.

Decoding Google’s Success in Q1, 2024

Post the announcements, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement, “Our results in the first quarter reflect strong performance from Search, YouTube, and Cloud.”

Google reported a revenue of $80.54 billion thanks to the growing demand for its cloud services as well as its thriving ad business which grew by 13% in Q1 2024.

Secondly, Google is also making significant developments in the AI industry. Gemini AI is more or less a hit and the company is at the forefront of AI research and development.

‘We are well under way with our Gemini era and there’s great momentum across the company. Our leadership in AI research and infrastructure, and our global product footprint, position us well for the next wave of AI innovation.’ – Sundar Pichai

💡For detailed insights into Google’s latest AI innovations, check out my in-depth guide on the Google Cloud Next 2024.

Last but not least, Google had $108 billion in cash and marketable securities at the end of March 2024. All in all, it was about time the company shared some of its achievements with its shareholders.

When Will the Dividends Be Distributed?

The dividends will be paid out to all shareholders of record as of June 10 who will receive their payments on June 17, as announced by Alphabet.

When I say all shareholders, I mean Class A, Class B, and Class C shareholders.

  • Class A shares are the ones typically offered by a company to the public. They come with voting rights.
  • Class C shares are a newer type of shares which are offered to the public, but they don’t come with any voting rights.
  • Class B are super-voting shares and they’re not tradable on public exchanges like the two share types mentioned above.

Shareholder Sergey Brin has 730 million shares belonging to the Class B and Class C categories, so he will receive a whopping $146 million as dividends. Similarly, Larry Page who holds 389 million Class B shares will receive $78 million.

Effect of the Announcement on Google’s Stock Prices

Soon after the announcement and after Google reported its Q1 earnings, the stock shot up by 15%. As a result of this, Google’s market value increased by $300 billion and has now crossed the $2 trillion mark.

This kind of jump in share prices was expected. When Meta announced dividends in February, its stock also saw an increase of 14% which added $196 billion to its market cap.

Interestingly, Amazon is the only tech giant who is yet to announce its first-ever dividend payout. What’s more, it has also never authorized a stock buyback of magnanimous proportions—the last one was in 2022 when the company bought back stocks worth $10 billion.

How Stock Buybacks Increase Share Prices

Stock buybacks are almost always accompanied by an increase in share prices. This is because when the company buys back its shares from the public, it reduces the number of its outstanding shares out in the open. Simply put, stock buybacks reduce supply, causing an increase in the value of the existing shares.

However, for the same reason i.e. a company could pretty much affect share prices first-hand, not everybody is a fan of stock buybacks.

For instance, President Joe Biden said last year that stock repurchases are stock manipulation attempts—and that companies should use their excess funds to increase staff salaries instead. As a result, a 1% Excise tax on stock buybacks was also introduced in the United States.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 BRC-20 Integration Opens Up a New Token Economy for $99BTC
2 Google’s Parent Alphabet Announces First-Ever Dividend for Shareholders, Plus a $70 Billion Stock Buyback
3 WhatsApp Threatens to Exit India If Forced to Break End-to-End Encryption
4 Crypto Freedom and Blockchain Association Alliance Sue the SEC Over Recent Finalized Dealer Rule
5 Analyst Willy Woo Labels Bitcoin as The Best Long-Term Investment

Latest News

BRC-20 Integration Opens Up a New Token Economy for $99BTC
Crypto News

BRC-20 Integration Opens Up a New Token Economy for $99BTC

Lora Pance
WhatsApp May Exit India If Forced To Break End-to-End Encryption 
News

WhatsApp Threatens to Exit India If Forced to Break End-to-End Encryption

Krishi Chowdhary

In response to a 2021 rule, WhatsApp informed the Delhi High Court today that the app will shut down its services in India if it’s forced to break end-to-end encryption....

Crypto Freedom and Blockchain Association Alliance Sue the SEC Over Recent Finalized Dealer Rule
Crypto News

Crypto Freedom and Blockchain Association Alliance Sue the SEC Over Recent Finalized Dealer Rule

Rida Fatima

The US securities watchdog, SEC, recently adopted a new rule, significantly expanding the definition of “dealer” under the Securities Exchange Act.  This change potentially captures a wide range of market...

Analyst Willy Woo Labels Bitcoin as a Great Long-Term Investment
Crypto News

Analyst Willy Woo Labels Bitcoin as The Best Long-Term Investment

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin
Crypto News

Billionaire Investor Pushes Bitcoin as Answer to Bloated Government Spending

Rida Fatima
Top Five Visited Meme Coins on DEXTools To Watch Out
Crypto News

The Most Visited Meme Coins on DEXTools – Should You Buy Them?

Rida Fatima
Standard Chartered Forecasts Bitcoin to Hit $150K After 2024 Halving
Crypto News

Standard Chartered Forecasts Bitcoin to Hit $150K After 2024 Halving

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.