Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Google Gemini AI Outperforms GPT 3.5, to Be Integrated Into Google Bard
News

Google Gemini AI Outperforms GPT 3.5, to Be Integrated Into Google Bard

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Google Gemini AI Outperforms GPT 3.5 And Other AI Models

Google, on Wednesday, rolled out Gemini AI — the tech giant’s latest and most advanced AI model. Capable of processing audio, video, images, and text, Gemini has outperformed OpenAI’s GPT 3.5 on a majority of benchmarks.

In a major upgrade to the tech giant’s generative AI chatbot Google Bard, Google also announced that it will now be powered by Gemini AI. This would allow Bard to rival ChatGPT more effectively with enhanced reasoning, understanding, and planning capabilities. The upgrade will be implemented in two phases, Google revealed.

Gemini Outshines Rivals in Benchmark Tests

Capable of receiving different kinds of data and delivering output in the form of both text and images, the 32k context window puts Gemini AI ahead of the competition.

Google announced that the AI model will be released in three sizes for flexible scalability — Nano, Pro, and Ultra.

  • The smallest model, Gemini Nano, is designed to run on mobile devices. The model is split into two parts, with 1.8 billion parameters for Nano-1 and 3.25 billion parameters for Nano-2.
  • Gemini Ultra, on the other hand, is a data center-level AI model capable of handling complex tasks that involve reasoning and processing several data types.
  • The medium-sized model, Gemini Pro, seeks to offer more versatility and can efficiently handle a broader range of tasks.

Gemini AI was put to a series of benchmark tests to find out where it stands compared to rival AI models OpenAI, Anthropic, X, and Meta.

While Gemini Pro couldn’t surpass GPT-4, it still performed better than GPT-3.5 and all the other models. 

Evaluating Gemini’s abilities, the testers concluded that “the performance of Gemini Pro outperforms inference-optimized models such as GPT-3.5 and performs comparably with several of the most capable models available, and Gemini Ultra outperforms all current models”.

In 8 out of 10 tasks, Gemini Ultra outperformed GPT-4, Claude, Grok-1, and Llama-2. A majority of these tasks were text-based, such as machine translation, Python coding, math problems, text comprehension, etc.

However, the Gemini team warned that just like other LLMs, the new AI model still suffers from a number of limitations. These include hallucinations and difficulties in counterfactual reasoning, logical deductions, and causal understanding.

Bard to Become Significantly More Powerful With Gemini Integration

For now, Google will upgrade Bard with a specially modified version of Gemini Pro. This upgraded version will initially be released in English in over 170 countries and territories. More languages will follow soon, along with the AI model’s release in the UK and the EU, stated Google.

Sissie Hsiao, Vice-President and General Manager of Assistant and Bard at Google, said that while Gemini Pro will initially power only text-based prompts in Bard, the coming months will see it extended to support multimodal input.

This is the biggest single quality improvement of Bard since we’ve launched.Sissie Hsiao

In 2024, Google will be introducing Bard Advanced, which will be powered by the most powerful Gemini model. In addition to receiving inputs in the form of text, images, audio, and video, Bard Advanced will possess multimodal reasoning capabilities. It will also be capable of understanding, explaining, and generating high-quality code.

While Gemini will likely give Bard an edge over ChatGPT, some experts believe that considering GPT 3.5 was released over a year ago, this upgrade is more of a catch-up. It remains to be seen if Bard can actually surpass ChatGPT in terms of popularity in the future.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Governments Can Snoop on Your Android and iOS Notifications
2 Google Gemini AI Outperforms GPT 3.5, to Be Integrated Into Google Bard
3 European Union Deliberates on Future Landmark AI Rules
4 Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC to Hit $100,000 Mark by Q1 2024 – Should Investors Hold?
5 Elon Musk’s AI Firm xAI Seeks $1 Billion in Funding

Latest News

Governments Can Snoop on Android and iOS Push Notifications
News

Governments Can Snoop on Your Android and iOS Notifications

Krishi Chowdhary
European
News

European Union Deliberates on Future Landmark AI Rules

Damien Fisher

The European Union faces a pivotal moment as member states and legislators engage in intense discussions over disputed landmark rules for artificial intelligence (AI). The proposed regulations, summarized in the...

Bitcoin
Crypto News

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC to Hit $100,000 Mark by Q1 2024 – Should Investors Hold?

Damien Fisher

Given the recent upward momentum in Bitcoin (BTC) price, analysts predict it might reach $100,000 by early 2024. That’s about 127% from its current value of $44,000. BTC hitting this...

Elon Musk's AI Firm xAI Seeks $1 Billion in Funding
News

Elon Musk’s AI Firm xAI Seeks $1 Billion in Funding

Damien Fisher
Top Crypto Gainers December 6, HNT, BTT, And AVAX
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers December 6, HNT, BTT, And AVAX

Nick Dunn
Top Influencer Bullish on XRP Despite Slow Performance Amid the Broader Market Rally
Crypto News

Top Influencer Bullish on XRP Despite Slow Performance Amid the Broader Market Rally

Damien Fisher
Dogecoin
Crypto News

Dogecoin Shows Bullish Breakout Pattern, $0.15 Is the Likely Target in the Ongoing Rally

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.