Google Hides Trump's Assassination Attempt from Suggested Search Results, Sparks Election Interference Accusations
News

Google Hides Trump's Assassination Attempt from Suggested Search Results, Sparks Election Interference Accusations

Krishi Chowdhary
Updated:
  • Google has been caught removing search results and suggestions related to Trump’s attempted assassination.
  • A Google spokesperson said that this wasn’t intentional and that the search engine has built-in protections against news related to political violence, which were placed much before this incident.
  • Meta AI has also found itself in the firing line, with its chatbot declaring the entire assassination attempt as a fictional event.

assassination attempt on trump google search

Google has been accused of trying to manipulate the US presidential election by intentionally suppressing the noise around Donald Trump’s attempted assassination. After finding a bunch of people online talking about this, I tested the theory myself.

When I tried to look up “assassination attempt on Trum…” on Google’s search bar, I noticed that Google’s autofill feature (which anticipates what you’re searching for and gives you suggestions by completing your search query) is not suggesting anything Trump-related at all. The top suggestion was “assassination attempt on Truman.” Seriously, Google?

Big Tech is trying to interfere in the election AGAIN to help Kamala Harris,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X.

Wait. It Gets Worse

Elon Musk is easily the top tech voice regarding this issue, disclosing various facts and figures to showcase Google’s biasness. However, perhaps a lot of this has to do with the fact that his biggest tech rivals are under fire. So, needless to say, he’s having a field day with these revelations.

For example, he shared a list of top donor contributors for both political parties.

Top donors list

Interestingly, Joe Biden/Kamala Harris’s party has received its maximum donation from Alphabet Inc. (Google’s parent company) employees. This further solidifies the accusation around election interference.

It’s also worth noting that other Big Tech companies Facebook and Apple are also high up on the list for Joe Biden, whereas none of them feature as donors for Donald Trump.

In another post on X, Elon Musk shared a screenshot of him searching about President Donald Trump. However, funnily enough, Google’s top suggestion was “President Donald Duck.”

Google’s censorship is apparently skewed to favor Kamala Harris over Donald Trump. Here’s another jarring revelation I found on X:

Google favors Harris over Trump

What Does Google Have to Say about This?

A Google spokesperson addressed the above-mentioned and said that there’s no manual influence from the company’s side.

According to them, Google’s autofill predictions have built-in protections against sensitive topics such as political violence. These protections were in place long before the assassination attempt took place.

The spokesperson also assured that the company will be looking into this matter to ensure that its systems are more up-to-date.

Note that updates have been made from Google’s side. The search engine now suggests Trump when you write “assassination attempt on…” in the search bar. However, the fact that this change happened after the backlash says a lot about Google’s conscience and true intentions.

Google’s Not the Only One

As it turns out, Google is not the only Big Tech company trying to suppress the chatter around the assassination attempt on Trump – Meta AI went a whole step ahead and declared the event fictional.

Take a look for yourself:

Meta AI calling assassination attempt on Trump fictional

The user asked Meta AI “Why is there rich and structured data about the Harris campaign but not about Trump’s assassination attempt?” to which Meta AI replied that Harris’s campaign is a real event, whereas Trump’s assassination attempt is fictional.

Is this AI hallucination or a deliberate manipulation by the company? I’ll let you decide.

Meta, like Google, has now edited the chatbot’s biased response after public backlash. If you ask the same question to Meta AI now, it’ll simply say that it couldn’t find any information about the assassination.

Grok Is Pro-democracy?

At a time when Google and Meta were trying to manipulate the audience, X’s Grok was the only one who gave (or at least tried to give) an honest answer regarding the assassination attempt.

When Grok was asked the same question, i.e., “Why is there rich and structured data about the Harris campaign but not about Trump’s assassination attempt,” it provided a much detailed answer.

Grok's response to the assassination attempt on Trump

The Bottom Line

All in all, there’s overwhelming proof that Big Tech, especially Google, is trying to manipulate the US elections in favor of the Democratic party.

However, Google claims that the entire issue is nothing more than just a technical error. Well, it’s tough to take Google for its word, especially when Meta is also trying similar tricks.

With the elections getting closer, we can surely expect more groundbreaking news around this, so stay tuned.

