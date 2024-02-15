Google Introduces Gemini AI App to More Countries

Google’s advanced AI application, Gemini, has expanded its reach. It is now accessible to a broader audience across various countries.

Notably, the tech giant has just rebranded its Bard chatbot to Gemini and concurrently introduced its powerful AI model, Gemini Ultra, which is available through Gemini Advanced.

Google Launches Gemini App in More Regions

The Gemini app, initially launched in select regions, has now been extended to include Latin America, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Canada. This expansion reflects Google’s commitment to providing a more widespread and diverse user base with access to its cutting-edge AI technology.

The product lead for Gemini at Google, Jack Krawczyk, confirmed this development and expressed plans to extend the availability of the Gemini app further. Based on his idea, the extension will focus on a forthcoming launch in Europe.

Meanwhile, for users in regions where the Gemini app has not officially debuted, there is an option to sideload the application on Android devices ahead of the official release.

Reports indicate that the app functions seamlessly in its current regions, suggesting a smooth sideloading process for users in areas where it has not been officially introduced.

However, it’s important to note that installing Google Bard will replace Google Assistant on the device, with some limitations in functionality.

Meanwhile, Google emphasized that Gemini is an evolving project, with ongoing efforts to enhance its features and address any potential issues.

In the meantime, the company is actively working on incorporating new functionalities into the app and ensuring a seamless user experience.

Google’s Expansion of SGE in November 2023

In November last year, Google revealed its expansion of generative AI within Google Search, making it available in over 120 new countries and territories. Initially limited to the United States, India, and Japan, the Search Generative Experience (SGE) feature can now be accessed in regions like Brazil, Mexico, South Korea, Nigeria, Indonesia, South Africa, Kenya, and more.

This update also introduces support for four additional languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, Korean, and Indonesian, catering to a wider non-English-speaking audience. Notably, the firm also cited plans to extend this language offering some time in the future.

In addition to the increased accessibility, Google enhanced the interactive aspects of SGE, making it more conversational. Users can now pose follow-up questions directly from search results, facilitating deeper exploration of topics.

Another improvement involves highlighting unclear words in translations, allowing users to select the intended meaning – a function initially launched for English-Spanish translations in the U.S.

Further enhancements include highlighted definitions for specialized terms, such as medical and coding terminology, providing visual aids and explanations upon hovering over these terms.

Essentially, these updates demonstrate Google’s ongoing commitment to generative AI as a crucial element in the future of search. However, challenges persist, including concerns about potential inaccuracies, biases, and transparency in AI systems.

Addressing these issues is crucial for Google to build and maintain user trust as the technology evolves.

But despite these concerns, the expansion of SGE marks a significant milestone in the progression of the search toward more natural and interactive interactions.

To access SGE, users can enroll in Google’s Search Labs and opt into the experimental features they wish to explore.