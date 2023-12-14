Google, Meta, Qualcomm Join Forces to Promote Open Digital Ecosystem

Based on a Reuters report, some tech firms are taking vital steps to address the European Union’s (EU) regulations aimed at the industry. Among these companies are Google, Meta, Qualcomm, and other firms that have met with the same regulatory fate.

This partnership, seen as the Coalition for Open Digital Ecosystems (CODE), will aid growth and innovation in the European tech sector. The parties will achieve this objective by encouraging openness in the various platforms and systems.

Popular Tech Giants Propose Openness

CODE has outlined its commitment to working alongside academics, policymakers, and businesses to explore and implement digital openness. The primary focus will be on adhering to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and upcoming EU regulatory frameworks.

Essentially, the DMA mandates that tech gatekeepers facilitate third-party interoperability and empower business users to operate independently outside the gatekeeper’s platform.

Also, the founder of Lynx, Stan Larroque, a member of CODE, emphasized the pivotal role of openness in driving innovation, stating, “We think openness is the crucial element.”

Notably, the coalition includes not only industry giants like Google and Meta but also diverse global entities such as Lenovo, Honor, Motorola, Lynx, Opera, Nothing, and Wire.

This collaborative effort signifies a united front among tech leaders to shape the digital landscape in Europe and navigate the evolving regulatory environment with a focus on openness and interoperability.

Analysis of Tech-Health Collaborations

This partnership between tech firms brings the reminiscence of their past dealings, particularly regarding the health sector. In a March 15 analysis, NIH uncovered 34 instances of collaborations between technology companies and healthcare institutions.

Notably, Google and its subsidiaries have dominated the scene with a combined total of 12 entries.

Verily contributed two, while DeepMind added one to Google’s impressive tally. Microsoft follows closely with nine collaborations, Amazon with six (leveraging its Amazon Web Services), IBM with three, and NVIDIA with two. Apple and Samsung each registered a single entry in these strategic partnerships.

Examining the geographical and organizational aspects of these collaborations, the majority, 23 to be precise, occurred in the United States. Two collaborations each took place in the UK and India, while Australia, Singapore, Belgium, and The Netherlands each hosted one collaboration.

The remaining three collaborations transcended borders, involving healthcare providers with operations in multiple countries. These collaborations span various healthcare organizations, with 17 involving major organizations that own multiple hospitals, including two deals with the Mayo Clinic.

Three of the collaborations were signed by individual medical centers outside the US. Additionally, universities and insurance companies signed four and three deals, respectively. Also, digital platform providers like Change Healthcare engaged in four collaborations.

One collaboration involved a telehealth company, Amwell, and an individual research lab, Jackson Laboratory. Notably, the US government agency, the Defense Innovation Unit, also featured in a collaboration with Google.

An additional example is a unique agreement involving two healthcare partners working with Google: Massachusetts General Hospital, an individual clinic, and ProofPilot, a digital clinical research start-up platform.

Meanwhile, another distinctive collaboration involving Apple has convinced over 40 hospitals and numerous other providers to embrace its digital health records.