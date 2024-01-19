Google Plans Job Cuts to Fuel AI Ambitions – What’s Next in the Tech Sector?

Google has announced plans to slash jobs in 2024 in an internal memo on January 17th. In the memo titled “2024 Priorities and the Year Ahead,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated the need to eliminate roles to free up resources for artificial intelligence and other key priorities.

AI and Machine Learning Key Focus Areas

Pichai acknowledged that hitting the company’s “ambitious goals” in areas like AI will require making tough choices. This includes removing layers in the organization to “simplify execution and drive velocity.”

According to the CEO, the cuts won’t be as extensive as in 2023.

However, he noted that some teams will continue making “resource allocation decisions.” This means more jobs are on the chopping block. Artificial intelligence is one of the main targets for Google’s 2024 investments.

In line with this, Pichai said the company will announce specific AI goals later this week.

Google released its powerful Gemini AI model in December 2023, positioning it as a “GPT-4 killer” that could compete with OpenAI’s dominant ChatGPT-4. However, Gemini received mixed reviews, with many critics saying its promotional material exaggerated its capabilities.

Google responded to these concerns by acknowledging that certain promotional materials were manipulated for brevity. In response to the criticisms, Google slashed Gemini pricing and announced plans to make its AI tools more accessible to developers.

This allows third parties to build customized versions, similar to ChatGPT’s feature for premium users to create personalized AI models. The proposed job cuts will allow Google to channel more resources into AI development.

In the latest memo, Pichai portrayed the move as a necessary step to scale back less critical areas, allowing Google to pursue ambitious innovations in priority fields like AI.

Pichai described the layoffs as “removing layers to simplify execution and drive velocity.” However, he assured that the reductions “will not touch every team.”

This approach suggests Google’s commitment to channeling resources towards emerging technologies to stay nimble and competitive in the evolving tech landscape.

Workforce Cuts Part of Broader Realignment

The planned workforce reductions reflect a realignment towards high-potential sectors like artificial intelligence and machine learning. But it also follows economic challenges facing the broader tech industry.

Recall Alphabet, Google’s parent company, laid off 12,000 employees globally last year, representing 6% of its workforce.

The tech giant reported slower revenue growth and shrinking profits in its Q4 2022 earnings. This likely factored into its decision to cut jobs in 2023. Other tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft also announced large layoffs.

While Pichai singled out AI as a key area for investment, the cuts seem part of a broader effort to trim costs and weather difficult economic conditions.

The layoffs provide funds to redirect toward Google’s most promising initiatives.