Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Google Plans Job Cuts to Fuel AI Ambitions – What’s Next in the Tech Sector?
News

Google Plans Job Cuts to Fuel AI Ambitions – What’s Next in the Tech Sector?

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Google has announced plans to slash jobs in 2024 in an internal memo on January 17thIn the memo titled “2024 Priorities and the Year Ahead,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated the need to eliminate roles to free up resources for artificial intelligence and other key priorities. 

AI and Machine Learning Key Focus Areas

Pichai acknowledged that hitting the company’s “ambitious goals” in areas like AI will require making tough choices. This includes removing layers in the organization to “simplify execution and drive velocity.”

According to the CEO, the cuts won’t be as extensive as in 2023.

However, he noted that some teams will continue making “resource allocation decisions.” This means more jobs are on the chopping block. Artificial intelligence is one of the main targets for Google’s 2024 investments.

In line with this, Pichai said the company will announce specific AI goals later this week.  

Google released its powerful Gemini AI model in December 2023, positioning it as a “GPT-4 killer” that could compete with OpenAI’s dominant ChatGPT-4. However, Gemini received mixed reviews, with many critics saying its promotional material exaggerated its capabilities. 

Google responded to these concerns by acknowledging that certain promotional materials were manipulated for brevity. In response to the criticisms, Google slashed Gemini pricing and announced plans to make its AI tools more accessible to developers.

This allows third parties to build customized versions, similar to ChatGPT’s feature for premium users to create personalized AI models. The proposed job cuts will allow Google to channel more resources into AI development.

In the latest memo, Pichai portrayed the move as a necessary step to scale back less critical areas, allowing Google to pursue ambitious innovations in priority fields like AI.

Pichai described the layoffs as “removing layers to simplify execution and drive velocity.” However, he assured that the reductions “will not touch every team.

This approach suggests Google’s commitment to channeling resources towards emerging technologies to stay nimble and competitive in the evolving tech landscape.

Workforce Cuts Part of Broader Realignment 

The planned workforce reductions reflect a realignment towards high-potential sectors like artificial intelligence and machine learning. But it also follows economic challenges facing the broader tech industry.

Recall Alphabet, Google’s parent company, laid off 12,000 employees globally last year, representing 6% of its workforce.

The tech giant reported slower revenue growth and shrinking profits in its Q4 2022 earnings. This likely factored into its decision to cut jobs in 2023. Other tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft also announced large layoffs.

While Pichai singled out AI as a key area for investment, the cuts seem part of a broader effort to trim costs and weather difficult economic conditions.

The layoffs provide funds to redirect toward Google’s most promising initiatives.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Google Plans Job Cuts to Fuel AI Ambitions – What’s Next in the Tech Sector?
2 Top Crypto Gainers on January 18 – FLR and SUI
3 20+ Interesting Breakup Statistics 2024 (Must Know Facts)
4 AI Energy Requirements to Need a Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough, Says Sam Altman
5 Major Breakthrough for Google Deepmind as AI System Solves Complex Geometry Problems

Latest News

Top Crypto Gainers on January 18 - FLR and SUI
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on January 18 – FLR and SUI

Nick Dunn
Major Breakup Statistics
Statistics

20+ Interesting Breakup Statistics 2024 (Must Know Facts)

Jeff Beckman

Relationships are hard, as well as separations. Sometimes, there may not be a major reason for couples to grow apart. But initiating breakups when the other party isn’t expecting it...

AI Energy Requirements to Need a Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough
News

AI Energy Requirements to Need a Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough, Says Sam Altman

Krishi Chowdhary

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman made a startling statement on Tuesday, claiming that a breakthrough in nuclear fusion is necessary to meet the power requirements of future AI systems. Speaking at...

Deepmind Builds AI System To Solve Complex Geometry Problems
News

Major Breakthrough for Google Deepmind as AI System Solves Complex Geometry Problems

Krishi Chowdhary
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on January 17 – BEAM And WOO

Nick Dunn
Beam Surges With Three Consecutive Green Candles – What’s Next for Investors?
Crypto News

Beam Surges With Three Consecutive Green Candles – What’s Next for Investors?

Nick Dunn
Key Cisco Statistics
Statistics

35 Amazing Cisco Systems Statistics [Essential Facts] 2024

Susan Laborde

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.