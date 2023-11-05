Google Play Introduces Badges for Android VPN Apps

Countries
News

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

In an effort to aid Android users in selecting secure VPN applications, Google has launched a distinctive badging system on the Play Store.

A Virtual Private Network spoofs your real IP address and replaces it with a fake one, keeping ISPs, hackers, and monitoring government entities at bay—you’ll be anonymized on the internet, and no one will be able to trace your online activities back to you.

The MASA process aims to offer greater transparency into an app’s security structure, but as the ADA clarifies, it is not a guarantee of absolute security.

Announced by Nataliya Stanetsky of Google’s Android Security and Privacy Team, this initiative targets VPN services due to their handling of sensitive user data.

The new feature displays a banner for apps that have undergone independent security reviews, providing users with easy-to-understand security credentials.

The move builds on Google’s partnership with the App Defense Alliance (ADA) established in 2019.

Last year, they expanded their joint efforts to include the Mobile App Security Assessment (MASA), which benchmarks Android VPN apps against the security standards set by the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP).

Assessment Program Adds a Critical Safety Layer

While MASA may not delve into the depth of developers’ safety claims, it does identify glaring security lapses. This includes checks for whether apps improperly log sensitive data or recycle cryptographic keys across multiple operations. Apps avoiding such errors are deemed safer, though not invulnerable.

Google’s approach to security is multi-faceted, combining advanced risk analysis, data on malicious apps, and machine learning to protect against potential threats.

Previously, VPN apps passing the MASA check would receive a modest badge in their listing’s “Data Safety” section. Now, Google Play showcases these badges more conspicuously, with banners linking to an App Validation Directory, where users can see all eight VPN applications currently endorsed.

Transparency: A Key to Consumer Confidence

Stanetsky points out that transparency in security practices significantly influences consumer trust and purchasing decisions. The prominence of these new badges in the Google Play Store aligns with research advocating for transparent security labeling. It is Google’s belief that such openness is critical in empowering consumers to make secure choices in the app marketplace.

Google’s continued efforts to improve the security of Android VPN apps reflect a commitment to fostering a safer digital environment. The introduction of clear badges for independently reviewed apps is a step toward helping users navigate the wealth of options with more assurance of their data’s safety.

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

