Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Google Play Protect Intensifies Real-Time App Security Measures
News

Google Play Protect Intensifies Real-Time App Security Measures

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

Google Play Protect Intensifies Real-Time App Security Measures

In an ever-evolving digital landscape, Google has stepped up its game with a new security feature for Android users. Google Play Protect now offers real-time app scanning to block harmful app installations, including those not downloaded from the Google Play Store.

This measure notably aims to clamp down on the surge of predatory loan apps that have had severe repercussions for users.

Firstly, Google has turned the tide on app security by integrating real-time code analysis into Google Play Protect. Hence, any new app that hasn’t been previously scanned will undergo this scrutiny.

Signals extracted from the app’s code are sent to Play Protect’s backend for a detailed evaluation. This way, Android users get a robust layer of protection against malicious apps.

Moreover, sideloading, a method of installing apps without using the Google Play Store, remains a double-edged sword for Android users.

While it offers more freedom, it bypasses several security checks, posing a significant risk. Fortunately, Google’s new feature aims to mitigate these dangers by scrutinizing apps at the code level.

Countering the Menace of Predatory Loan Apps  

Furthermore, the initiative by Google serves as a reaction to the distressing impact of predatory loan apps. These apps have been infamous for using user data to intimidate borrowers. Google has actively taken down over 3,500 such apps that breached its policies. Nonetheless, attackers continually devise new tactics to exploit victims.

Also, during an event in New Delhi, Saikat Mitra, Google’s head of trust and safety for APAC, underscored the persistent ingenuity of bad actors. He stated that while Play Store policies have tightened, Google remains vigilant, taking extra steps to safeguard users.

Field Testing Reveals Strengths and Weaknesses

In practice, Google Play Protect’s efficacy was put to the test. A Pixel 7a running Android 14 was loaded with various suspicious apps to see what Play Protect would allow. The feature successfully detected nearly all installations of harmful apps with clear warnings.

Google asserts that these enhancements to Play Protect will evolve and sharpen over time.

Nevertheless, a few predatory loan apps managed to slip through the defenses. These disguised apps posed as popular Android applications and exploited contacts for aggressive loan recovery tactics.

Similarly, a couple of imitative apps posing as well-known games and VPN services evaded detection, casting a shadow over the otherwise impressive performance.

Scott Westover, a Google spokesperson, assured that real-time scanning is a significant step towards combating emerging threats within the Android ecosystem.

In conclusion, while sideloading offers freedom, it also carries risks. Google’s upgraded Play Protect feature thus stands as a critical defense for billions of users against the flood of apps that morph to evade security measures. Android’s security landscape is bound to advance as Google Play Protect’s real-time scanning continues to refine its detection capabilities.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Google Play Introduces Badges for Android VPN Apps
2 Google Play Protect Intensifies Real-Time App Security Measures
3 2023 Logo Design Statistics You Need to Know
4 How Effective Are Government Sanctions at Tackling Ransomware Groups?
5 Apple Calls Android a “Giant Tracking Device” in Google Antitrust Battle

Latest News

Google Play Introduces Badges for Android VPN Apps
News

Google Play Introduces Badges for Android VPN Apps

Krishi Chowdhary
Top Logo Design Stats
Statistics

2023 Logo Design Statistics You Need to Know

Susan Laborde

A business logo may seem simple, but statistics reveal these marks are pivotal. Up to 90% of first impressions of a brand come from their logo alone. These snap judgments...

How Effective Are Government Sanctions Against Ransomware
News

How Effective Are Government Sanctions at Tackling Ransomware Groups?

Krishi Chowdhary

As ransomware attacks reach an all-time high, with 46% of them directed against American individuals and organizations, sanctions have become an important weapon for the government to fight back. The...

Apple Calls Android a “Giant Tracking Device” in Antitrust Battle
News

Apple Calls Android a “Giant Tracking Device” in Google Antitrust Battle

Krishi Chowdhary
Key Vimeo Statistics
Statistics

Must-see Vimeo Statistics – User, Engagement Growth Explodes

Jeff Beckman
BNB
Crypto News

BNB Price Prediction as Binance Initiates Memecoin Staking: Will Binance Token Reach $250 Mark?

Nick Dunn
China
News

China Gives Warm Welcome to Micron’s Expansion in the Chinese Market as Washington Pressure Eases

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.