Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Google Reaches a Provisional Settlement in a Class Action Antitrust Suit Against Its US Play Store
News

Google Reaches a Provisional Settlement in a Class Action Antitrust Suit Against Its US Play Store

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

Google reached a tentative settlement in a class action lawsuit accusing it of overcharging its US Play Store customers. Again, the lawsuit, filed by Attorneys General of about 30 states and Google Play customers, alleged that Google failed to comply with the US federal antitrust rules and regulations.

Details on Google’s Tentative Settlement 

Alphabet Inc., the US-based tech holding company behind Google, offered a conditional settlement to the plaintiffs in a class action suit on its US Play Store yesterday, August 5, 2023. 

The group filed a lawsuit against Google, accusing the firm of negligence to the US federal antitrust guidelines. The suit stated that Google overcharged its customers on the US Google Play Store.

Furthermore, the class action plaintiffs stated that Google’s monopoly caused the Play Store customers to spend so much on mobile apps and left them with few alternatives. The plaintiffs comprise over 30 US state attorney generals, representing about 21 million of Google’s customers.

The company’s preliminary settlement came before the court hearing on the case scheduled for November. It also followed a ruling annulment in July by US District Judge James Donato, granting the plaintiffs a class action status.

According to BNN Bloomberg, the proposed deal was on a court filing submitted yesterday, September 5. The report noted that the class action plaintiffs, Utah’s attorney general’s legal team, and Google met the presiding judge to cancel the November trial. However, details of the proposed tentative settlement remain undisclosed.

Nonetheless, if the judge refuses the cancelation request, both parties will continue litigation. But the judge accepting the trial cancelation request implies that Google will evade a court hearing scheduled for November by meeting the requirements of the proposed settlement.

It’s worth mentioning that the parties will reveal the details of the provisional settlement at the October 12 court hearing.

Google Is Fighting Many Antitrust Claims 

Recently, Google has faced several antitrust lawsuits. Earlier, a Californian court filed a lawsuit against Google, accusing it of exhibiting illegal monopoly practices.

The suit alleged that the firm unlawfully monopolized the development and maintenance of mobile apps on Android smartphones. Furthermore, Google also has a court lawsuit against it by Epic Games and Match Group. In its lawsuit, Epic Games complained that it was not part of the proposed Google settlement.

Tim Sweeney, the founder and CEO of Epic Games, said the firm would like to be on good terms again with Google if only it could stop monopolizing payments. Epic Games also wants Google to stop imposing taxes on third-party transactions. 

However, Match Group, one of the firms that sued Google for violating antitrust rules, has not said anything about Google’s tentative settlement. However, reports show that Google settled some app developers who sued it for overusing its monopoly on the US Play Store. According to the reports, the tech company agreed to pay $90 million to Android app creators in the United States. 

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 China Prohibits Government Officials from Using iPhones at Work
2 Google Reaches a Provisional Settlement in a Class Action Antitrust Suit Against Its US Play Store
3 XRP Outperformed by BTC, ADA, ETH, and DOGE Following Its 25% Value Drop in August
4 Recent Data Shows a Drop in US App Store Downloads Despite Surging Revenues
5 Google Chrome Continues to Push Ahead With Browsing History-Based Targeted Ads

Latest News

iPhones
Crypto News

China Prohibits Government Officials from Using iPhones at Work

Damien Fisher
XRP
Crypto News

XRP Outperformed by BTC, ADA, ETH, and DOGE Following Its 25% Value Drop in August

Damien Fisher

XRP, the native coin of Ripple Labs, could not maintain its bullish momentum after the lawsuit victory against the US SEC. In August, the crypto asset recorded a 25% drop...

Data Shows a Dip in App Store Downloads Despite Rising Revenue
News

Recent Data Shows a Drop in US App Store Downloads Despite Surging Revenues

Krishi Chowdhary

A recent study by analytics firm Appfigures has uncovered a paradoxical trend in the US app store — a decline in downloads even though revenues continue to rise. The Mobile...

Google Continues to Push With Browsing History-Based Ads
News

Google Chrome Continues to Push Ahead With Browsing History-Based Targeted Ads

Krishi Chowdhary
ByBit
Crypto News

ByBit Lists XRP/Euro Trading Pair on Its Platform

Damien Fisher
AI
News

Israel and Greece Are Working to Develop an AI Wildfire Detector

Damien Fisher
Bitcoin price prediction
Crypto News

Bitcoin Price Prediction as SEC Delayed BTC ETF Approval, Price Tanks To $25,600

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.