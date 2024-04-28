Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Google Requests Virginia Court to Dismiss the Antitrust Lawsuit Filed against It by the DOJ
News

Google Requests Virginia Court to Dismiss the Antitrust Lawsuit Filed against It by the DOJ

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • Google’s parent, Alphabet requested the Virginia federal court to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the Justice Department that claims Google indulges in anti-competitive practices in its online advertising business
  • Google denied these allegations and said whatever business decisions it took were “lawful choices” that it’s allowed to make.
  • Google faces similar accusations from Texas and other states and is set to face a trial for the same in March 2025

Google Requests Court To Dismiss The DOJ Antitrust Lawsuit

On Friday, Google’s parent company Alphabet filed a motion with a federal court in Virginia requesting it to dismiss a lawsuit brought against it by the Justice Department.

The lawsuit was filed in 2023 and it accuses Google of anticompetitive practices (which means the company is abusing its dominance) in the online advertising industry. The lawsuit also compels Google to sell off its ad manager suite.

The problem is that Google’s advertising network (and its ad manager) is its biggest source of revenue. In 2021 alone, it brought in more than 50% of the revenue. So naturally, the tech giant is reluctant to compromise with its advertising practices.

So in response, the company said that the Justice Department’s case goes beyond the scope of the antitrust law and its failing to regulate the actual conduct in question.

It’s also confident that this case is baseless because the practices that are being questioned are actually “lawful choices” that the company is allowed to take. This includes decisions pertaining to who it does business with and how it improves its products to benefit its customers.

The Justice Department has declined to comment on this step taken by Google.

What Happens Now?

The trial for the case filed by the Justice Department has been scheduled for September by U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Virginia federal court.

Until then, the judge will have the time to either completely dismiss the case or at least narrow down its scope. Along with that, both parties will also have the option to seek summary judgments – a type of judgment that’s announced without a full trial to save time and expenses.

The US Justice Department isn’t the only one unhappy with how Google works. The tech company is also facing a separate trial in a Texas federal court where Texas and other states have accused the company of abusing its dominance in the online ads business.

Google has earlier said that if the lawsuit doesn’t go in its favor, it will “slow innovation, raise advertising fees, and make it harder for thousands of small businesses and publishers to grow.

Earlier, Google was also accused of negotiating anti-competitive contracts with phone manufacturers and network providers, with a cumulative value of more than $10 billion, so that they give preference to Google’s search engine.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Ripple vs. SEC Lawsuit: The Latest Developments and Outcomes
2 XRP Whales Move 180 Million Tokens as Judge Issues New Order in Ripple Lawsuit
3 Google Requests Virginia Court to Dismiss the Antitrust Lawsuit Filed against It by the DOJ
4 Is WienerAI the Next ScottyAI & Will It Do a 2x on Launch?
5 Critical Safety Gap in Tesla’s Autopilot Feature Caused 467 Collisions

Latest News

Ripple vs. SEC Lawsuit: The Latest Developments and Outcomes
Crypto News

Ripple vs. SEC Lawsuit: The Latest Developments and Outcomes

Rida Fatima
XRP Whales Move 180 Million Tokens as Judge Issues New Order in Ripple Lawsuit
Crypto News

XRP Whales Move 180 Million Tokens as Judge Issues New Order in Ripple Lawsuit

Rida Fatima

The native token of the Ripple ecosystem, XRP, recently attracted the attention of whales. Recent data shows that these large holders moved 180 million XRP tokens in multiple transactions.  These...

WienerAI logo
Crypto News

Is WienerAI the Next ScottyAI & Will It Do a 2x on Launch?

Alex Popa

The meme coin season is in full swing with a new project launching this month. It raised over $100K only minutes after launching its presale and has more than doubled...

NHTSA Finds Critical Safety Gap in Tesla’s Autopilot
News

Critical Safety Gap in Tesla’s Autopilot Feature Caused 467 Collisions

Krishi Chowdhary
Google Unveils “Pause Ads” That'll Play When You Pause Video
News

YouTube to Get ‘Pause Ads’ – Unskippable Ads That Will Play When You Pause a Video

Krishi Chowdhary
FCC Brings Back Net Neutrality: Faces Criticism from ISPs
News

FCC Brings Back Net Neutrality: Faces Criticism from ISPs & Republican Lawmakers

Krishi Chowdhary
SEC Takes Action Against Geosyn Mining for $5.6 Million Crypto Mining Scam
Crypto News

SEC Takes Action Against Geosyn Mining for $5.6 Million Crypto Mining Scam

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.