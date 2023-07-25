Google Slapped with $340M Damages Over Chromecast Patent-Infringement

A US federal court has ordered Google to pay a whopping $338.7 million for patent infringement related to its Chromecast devices.

The jury in Waco, Texas, reached the decision last Friday, siding with the plaintiff in a high-stakes lawsuit that attracted much attention and culminated in a hefty nine-figure payout.

The backdrop to this verdict goes back to 2011-2012, during the development of an innovative app by Touchstream Technologies.

The application, known as Shodogg, was designed to enable users to stream videos from their smartphones directly to their Internet-enabled TVs. This feature, seemingly ahead of its time, held significant promise for shaping the future of media consumption.

However, despite the early buzz around it, Shodogg’s journey didn’t pan out as expected. The project, perhaps hindered by various technical and market-related challenges, gradually lost its momentum.

How The Dispute Began

In 2021, Touchstream instigated a legal battle against Google. David Strober, co-founder of Shodogg and president of Touchstream, claimed that Google had infringed upon three of his company’s US patents.

The patents in question —8,356,251, 8,782,528, and 8,904,289—were all linked to the control of content on a display device.

These accusations were directed towards Google’s Chromecast device, a product that offers a similar feature, enabling streaming content to TVs via smartphones.

Touchstream claimed that in December 2011, it held discussions with Google about a potential collaboration, which Google declined. In 2013, Google launched Chromecast, its video-streaming device.

Touchstream’s attorneys put forward the argument that Google was aware of Strober’s technology for casting content from small to large screens before the patents were officially granted.

They further claimed that Google incorporated these ideas into the development of its Chromecast products.

Google to Appeal

Responding to the lawsuit, the search engine presented a staunch rebuttal. The internet behemoth contested the legitimacy of Touchstream’s patents, completely denying any allegations of misconduct or malfeasance.

Google argued that its technological innovations were self-created and independent of any external influence.

However, the legal proceedings didn’t unfold in Google’s favor. The jury delivered a verdict that sided with Touchstream, ordering Google to remit a substantial $338.7 million in damages.

A spokesperson indicated that the tech giant is mobilizing resources to challenge the court’s decision.

This financial penalty may seem substantial, yet it represents just two percent of the profits generated by Alphabet—Google’s parent organization—during the first financial quarter of the present year.

Looking forward, Google isn’t ready to back down just yet. It seems that Google is prepared to defend its intellectual independence, underscoring that its advancements have always been grounded on the strength of its unique ideas.

As part of its ongoing strategy, the search engine will continue to dispute what it believes to be unfounded allegations. As the appeal process moves forward, the tech world will be watching closely to see how this legal dispute unfolds and what precedent it may set for future patent-related conflicts.