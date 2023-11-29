Google’s Image Search Results Flooded With AI-Generated Images

Although Google promised to label AI-generated images to prevent confusion earlier this year, its image search results have become a breeding ground for deceptive AI-generated images. This has raised questions about stricter regulations among users.

Ethan Mollick, a Wharton professor exploring AI, first noted this alarming trend on X.

The concern surfaced when the search for legendary Hawaiian singer “Israel Kamakawiwo Ole” showed images fabricated using AI on the image search results of Google rather than his live performances or iconic album covers.

The image showcasing a man on a beach does not look authentic like a genuine photograph. It has all the tell-tale signs of AI manipulation.

This is evident from the fake depth of field effect, which the creator applied unevenly to the image. Besides, the textures on the subject’s shirt look distorted. Even the left hand of the man has a finger missing, which reveals the underlying fact about the use of AI in creating the image.

The Graver Problem Lies In AI-Generated Images In Search Results

The troubling aspect doesn’t lie in the imperfection of the AI-generated image but in its appearance on Google’s search results as a primary result. The image doesn’t have any indication that it has been created using AI, nor does it carry any watermark. Thus, users are unaware of the authenticity of the image.

Earlier this year, Google stated that it would mark images generated by AI, embedding them with the necessary information.

Now, with AI-generated images showing up on the image results of the most extensively used search engines, concerns have surfaced regarding their genuineness.

A possible explanation for this confusion lies in Google’s algorithms. Some of the ranking algorithms used by Google prioritize the latest information. While Israel Kamakawiwoʻ Ole passed away in 1997, there aren’t enough recent posts or blogs regarding the singer.

This explains why the algorithm showed the AI-generated image, which had been added recently to one of the online platforms.

Deceitful Search Results On Google Can Be A Problem

While this search result doesn’t seem to be too impactful, concerns have been raised about the potential consequences if this deceitful trend continues on Google. This isolated incident serves as a glaring example of why Google should establish regulations regarding AI-generated content.

At least, if AI-generated images carry a watermark or any other sign that distinguishes them from genuine images, users can gain transparency. The absence of such a measure can lead to even more complicated scenarios in the future.

Misleading AI-generated images can gain prominence in search results. Considering that Google itself is interested in AI-generated content, there’s a possibility that the tech giant may introduce AI-created content into its results without specifying their origin. This will leave users confused to verify the origin of these images due to the lack of transparency.