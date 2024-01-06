Countries
News

Google’s Showdown with YouTube Union Ignites Sparks of Labor Dispute

Krishi Chowdhary
Updated:
Google's Showdown with YouTube Union Ignites Labor Dispute

In a landmark decision that has rippled through the tech industry, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has recently cast a spotlight on the deteriorating relationship between tech giants and their contracted workforce.

The ruling states that Google’s refusal to negotiate with the unionized YouTube Music workers is a breach of labor laws.

A unanimous vote last April by contract workers of YouTube Music in Texas to join the AWU (Alphabet Workers Union) sparked a battle escalating to the NLRB.

Here, the parent company of YouTube, Google, took a controversial stance. It stated that it wasn’t the legal employer of these contract workers. However, NLRB bashed Google for its comments and declared it along with Cognizant, its subcontractor company, as joint employers.

Therefore, these two companies were obliged to collectively engage in a bargain with the Union regarding complaints over returning to office.

The decision comes at a time when a broader struggle is underway to determine the authority over relationships between employers and employees.

Google was ordered by the NLRB to “cease and desist” its reluctance to discuss pressing matters with the union. Besides, the authority made it mandatory for the tech giant to “bargain on request”.

Google Remains Unfazed By The Ruling

Google remained unfazed by the ruling and stated that it would appeal the decision in a federal court.

We believe it’s only appropriate for Cognizant, as their employer, to engage in collective bargaining.Google spokesperson

This ruling aligns with the AWU’s argument that Google is deeply involved in the employment norms of contractual workers. The company must responsibly negotiate issues with the union.

Katie-Marie Marschner, who works with YouTube Music and is an AWU member, expressed her frustration.

Our employer, the company has refused to meet us at the bargaining table.Katie-Marie Marschner

She added that any attempts made in the future by Alphabet will be an attempt to avoid bargaining collectively with the union. This would “pad the pockets of shareholders and executives”.

Google And Cognizant Have Nine Other Pending Charges Over Unfair Labor Practice

This is not the first time Google finds itself in such a mess. Contractors for Bard and Search previously decided to unionize last November when NLRB identified Google to be a joint employer, where Accenture was the contractor, and Google appealed it.

As labor disputes pile up, Google maintains its rigid stance that it isn’t the employer of its contract workers.

With nine pending charges over unfair labor practices against Google and Cognizant where they have been listed as joint employers, the decision of the NLRB can potentially change the way tech giants deal with their contract workers.

Moreover, the ruling comes on the heels of a December NLRB regulation. This replaced a standard established during the Trump era, which made it easier for contract workers to organize.

For companies, this made it harder to evade joint-employer status. As the tech giant braces up for yet another legal battle, the industry closely watches.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

