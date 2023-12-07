Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Governments Can Snoop on Your Android and iOS Notifications
News

Governments Can Snoop on Your Android and iOS Notifications

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Governments Can Snoop on Android and iOS Push Notifications

US Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) has claimed that Google and Apple can be compelled by American and foreign law enforcement agencies into discreetly handing over push notifications data.

The explosive revelation came to light as the senator wrote a letter to the US Department of Justice (DOJ) demanding a change in regulations.

In the spring of 2022, my office received a tip that government agencies in foreign countries were demanding smartphone ‘push’ notification records from Google and Apple.Ron Wyden

How Are Law Enforcement Agencies Spying Through Push Notifications?

Push notifications are delivered using Google’s Firebase Cloud Messaging on Android and Apple’s Push Notification Service on iOS. On both platforms, every user is assigned a “push token”. This token is then transferred between the push notification service on the respective platform and the app.

The senator also claimed that his staff have been investigating the tip over the past year and has been in touch with both tech giants in question.

Law enforcement agencies can make use of these push tokens to identify a user and find out who they might have been communicating with.

To do this, they first need to approach the app developer and obtain the necessary push token. Once equipped with the token, they can bring it to the OS maker (in this case, Apple or Google) to request information on the account associated with the token, including metadata linked to the push notifications.

Governments can reportedly track a variety of information this way, including the apps used by a person, specific times when push notifications were received, the phone associated with a certain Apple or Google account, and so on.

The metadata shared by the operating system maker doesn’t usually include the content of the notifications. However, law enforcement agencies can still use the information from the push tokens to make additional requests for the content of specific pushes.

They can sometimes receive unencrypted content, too, which might range from the backend directives of an app to the text displayed in the push notification.

The current regulations put companies like Apple and Google in a unique position where they are compelled to discreetly help governments spy on how certain apps are being used, Wyden wrote in his letter.

When the senator’s staff enquired with Google and Apple about the practice, they were reportedly told that government policies restrict companies from sharing any information about it with the public.

Wyden Calls for Increased Transparency on Push Notification Surveillance

Demanding a change in policies, Ron Wyden requested the DoJ to repeal any laws restricting transparency about compelled surveillance. Unless prevented by a specific court order, companies should also be able to notify individual users if they are under surveillance, the senator wrote.

Though the letter only mentioned unspecified foreign governments to have requested push notification records from Google and Apple, the FBI has done the same.

Following the attack on the US capitol in 2021, an FBI agent submitted a search warrant application to the Washington DC district court. The application, which requested information on two accounts controlled by Facebook, specifically included a request to use push notification tokens,

The Department of Justice is yet to reveal whether it intends to honor Senator Wyden’s request. However, Apple released a statement saying that the letter has given them the opening they needed in order to be able to publicly share more details on the governmental surveillance of push notifications.

Now that the practice has become public knowledge, the company will soon be updating its transparency reporting to reflect push notification information requests.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Governments Can Snoop on Your Android and iOS Notifications
2 Google Gemini AI Outperforms GPT 3.5, to Be Integrated Into Google Bard
3 European Union Deliberates on Future Landmark AI Rules
4 Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC to Hit $100,000 Mark by Q1 2024 – Should Investors Hold?
5 Elon Musk’s AI Firm xAI Seeks $1 Billion in Funding

Latest News

Google Gemini AI Outperforms GPT 3.5 And Other AI Models
News

Google Gemini AI Outperforms GPT 3.5, to Be Integrated Into Google Bard

Krishi Chowdhary
European
News

European Union Deliberates on Future Landmark AI Rules

Damien Fisher

The European Union faces a pivotal moment as member states and legislators engage in intense discussions over disputed landmark rules for artificial intelligence (AI). The proposed regulations, summarized in the...

Bitcoin
Crypto News

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC to Hit $100,000 Mark by Q1 2024 – Should Investors Hold?

Damien Fisher

Given the recent upward momentum in Bitcoin (BTC) price, analysts predict it might reach $100,000 by early 2024. That’s about 127% from its current value of $44,000. BTC hitting this...

Elon Musk's AI Firm xAI Seeks $1 Billion in Funding
News

Elon Musk’s AI Firm xAI Seeks $1 Billion in Funding

Damien Fisher
Top Crypto Gainers December 6, HNT, BTT, And AVAX
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers December 6, HNT, BTT, And AVAX

Nick Dunn
Top Influencer Bullish on XRP Despite Slow Performance Amid the Broader Market Rally
Crypto News

Top Influencer Bullish on XRP Despite Slow Performance Amid the Broader Market Rally

Damien Fisher
Dogecoin
Crypto News

Dogecoin Shows Bullish Breakout Pattern, $0.15 Is the Likely Target in the Ongoing Rally

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.