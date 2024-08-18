Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Elon Musk’s Grok-2 and Grok-2 Mini Are Creating Scandalous Deepfakes
News

Elon Musk’s Grok-2 and Grok-2 Mini Are Creating Scandalous Deepfakes

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • Less than a week after launching Grok-2 and Grok-2 Mini, Musk’s latest AI tools have landed in a controversy for generating scandalous images.
  • From Barack Obama shown doing drugs to Mickey Mouse carrying a gun, the unregulated nature of the tool seems dangerous.
  • Elon Musk seems to be aware of what his tools are doing, but he just doesn’t care.

Elon Musk’s Grok-2 and Grok-2 Mini Are Creating Scandalous Deepfakes

Elon Musk recently announced his new image generation tool Grok-2 and Grok-2 Mini, but they’ve been making the headlines for the wrong reasons: for generating offensive images.

Musk has always been known for not playing by the rules. Even when he launched his AI firm xAI and the first AI model Grok, he didn’t follow the same strict guidelines that other AI tools made by OpenAI and Google follow.

He says it’s to avoid political interference, but it also means that there’s absolutely no guardrail to prevent his tools from going awry. This is what has happened this time around.

Grok 2 and Grok 2 Mini seem to have no regulations. After the tools were launched, a few users shared some images they generated using the tool – and they were appalling, to say the least.

One of the images showed Barack Obama doing drugs, another showed Donald Trump firing guns, and in yet another, he was shown fondly embracing a pregnant Kamala Harris.

It’s worth noting that the scandalous images aren’t just limited to politicians, as an image showed Mickey Mouse carrying a gun. It’s clear that these image generators can be used to create hyper-realistic deepfakes of real individuals. It also doesn’t seem to follow any copyright law.

To a lot of people, this might seem all fun and games, but let’s not forget that it can very quickly take a very dangerous and dark turn. We’ve already seen people using AI to create explicit images of celebrities despite putting regulations in place. Imagine what malicious actors will do if they get their hands on an AI image generator with no regulations.

What Does Musk Have to Say about This?

Elon Musk doesn’t seem to understand the gravity of the situation. I say this because he shared a post on X on Wednesday saying “Grok is the most fun AI in the world!”

He also pointed to a thread on X where a user showed the different prompts one can use to create interesting results. Needless to say, the images therein were, once again, deepfakes of known figures.

Plus, when a user tweeted about the image generator saying that the trolling enabled by it would be “epic,” Musk simply retweeted it. This goes on to show that he’s aware of what the tool is capable of and probably supports it.

Controversy over Spreading Misinformation during UK Riots

Elon Musk and his social media platform X have also been accused of spreading misinformation during the ongoing riots in Britain. I talk about this in detail in my recent article covering the UK riots and the Online Safety Act.

Unlike other social media platforms that have rules regarding posting content about sensitive issues, Elon Musk seems to have given free rein to all.

When users on X started posting false information about the accused in the UK stabbings, nothing stopped them. As a result, the tweets went viral, fueled anti-immigration sentiments, and led to a lot of violence.

Even worse, all this while, Elon Musk was silently sitting on the sidelines, enjoying the show and tweeting stuff like “Civil war is inevitable.” This event received heavy criticism from the UK authorities, but once again, Elon Musk just doesn’t seem to care.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Elon Musk’s Grok-2 and Grok-2 Mini Are Creating Scandalous Deepfakes
2 UK Considers Toughening up the Online Safety Act after Misinformation Triggers Violent Protests
3 Google Pixel Phones Have a Vulnerability That Can Give Hackers High-Level Device Access
4 ZachXBT Uncovers 21 North Korean Devs Making $500,000 Monthly in Crypto Sector
5 US Lawmakers Question Meta about the Illicit Drug Ads on Its Platform

Latest News

UK Considers Toughening up the Online Safety Act after Misinformation Triggers Violent Protests
News

UK Considers Toughening up the Online Safety Act after Misinformation Triggers Violent Protests

Krishi Chowdhary
Pixel Phones’ Vulnerability Can Give Hackers High-Level Access
News

Google Pixel Phones Have a Vulnerability That Can Give Hackers High-Level Device Access

Krishi Chowdhary

The good news – so far there is no indication that the vulnerability has been exploited. It’s probably because no threat actors are aware of it or because the app...

ZachXBT Uncovers 21 North Korean Devs Making $500,000 Monthly in Crypto Sector
Crypto News

ZachXBT Uncovers 21 North Korean Devs Making $500,000 Monthly in Crypto Sector

Rida Fatima

Blockchain sleuth ZachXBT has uncovered a highly sophisticated network of North Korean developers earning up to $500,000 monthly working on established crypto projects. ZachXBT shared this discovery with his 618,000...

US Lawmakers Question Meta about Illicit Drug Ads on Its Platform
News

US Lawmakers Question Meta about the Illicit Drug Ads on Its Platform

Krishi Chowdhary
Bitcoin Sidechain Creators Roll Out New Enhanced Version BitVM2
Crypto News

Bitcoin Sidechain Creators Roll Out New Enhanced Version BitVM2

Rida Fatima
Nasdaq Halts Plans for Bitcoin and Ethereum Options ETFs After Initial Filings
Crypto News

Nasdaq Halts Plans for Bitcoin and Ethereum Options ETFs After Initial Filings

Rida Fatima
CoinGlass Data Reveals that Bitcoin Has Room to Fall Based on Open Interest
Crypto News

CoinGlass Data Reveals that Bitcoin Has Room to Fall Based on Open Interest

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.